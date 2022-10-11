ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The best Red Hot Chili Peppers songs

Born into the smoggy creative vortex that was 1980s Los Angeles, the Red Hot Chili Peppers were latchkey kids on a mission. Anthony Kiedis (singer), Flea (Michael Peter Balzary, bass) Hillel Slovak (guitar) and Jack Irons (drums) made melodic and chaotic songs that reflected their quest for experience — love and friendship, sex and drugs, music and…abs. Even the death of Slovak and the departure of Irons couldn't stop them. Kiedis and Flea rose from the ashes, bringing guitar prodigy John Frusciante and drumming monster Chad Smith into the brotherhood that persists today, almost 40 years later.
Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa are 'Young, Wild & Free' on new single: Hear it here!

Snoop Dogg has been always been very public about his adoration for a certain recreational herb. Fellow rapper and Pittsburgh native Wiz Khalifa shares the same affinity for said substance, which is why those two have made for logical bedfellows on wax; in fact, their tag-team effort on "The Weed Iz Mine" is one of the great underrated hip-hop tracks of 2011.
Johnny Depp to sit with Larry King

Larry King will interview Johnny Depp in his next CNN television special on Sunday, Oct. 16, at 8 p.m. ET. The 77-year-old had hinted at his plans to interview the Pirates of the Caribbean star back in the spring — calling Depp "high on the list" of subjects he'd never corralled — but today, he tweeted the news himself, including a photo from their recent sitdown.
Ellen DeGeneres gets hot and heavy with Keith Urban

With the exception of maybe Tom Six (and let's all be seriously thankful for that) just about every celebrity out there has their own line of fragrances these days. But, before you go turning your nose up at the fact that country singer Keith Urban has just released his own cologne called Phoenix, check out the spoof he did while visiting The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Wednesday. It definitely doesn't stink, PopWatchers!
She-Hulk star Tatiana Maslany reveals alternate finale ending that was 'more serious'

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the season 1 finale of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. As a superhero meta-comedy, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law ended its first season in appropriately humorous and self-referential fashion. Jen Walters, a.k.a. She-Hulk (played by Tatiana Maslany), not only broke the fourth wall but literally smashed through the Disney+ welcome screen and entered a different show altogether.
