With the exception of maybe Tom Six (and let's all be seriously thankful for that) just about every celebrity out there has their own line of fragrances these days. But, before you go turning your nose up at the fact that country singer Keith Urban has just released his own cologne called Phoenix, check out the spoof he did while visiting The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Wednesday. It definitely doesn't stink, PopWatchers!

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO