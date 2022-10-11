Mario Cristobal updates injury status of Zion Nelson, others up front

(Wade/Icon Sportswire)

Miami continues to deal with multiple injuries on its offensive line, playing last week’s game against North Carolina without Zion Nelson while also losing Justice Oluwaseun and Jakai Clark mid-game. Mario Cristobal provided some updates during his Monday press conference.

Oluwaseun and Clark both left the game in the second quarter and didn’t return. Cristobal noted Oluwaseun’s injury might be more serious, but sounded optimistic about Clark’s prognosis. However, he said the two are still being evaluated.

“Don’t know yet, but you are correct in saying that,” Cristobal said. “Justice was … more significant, Jakai not as badly as him. But again, evaluations, medical and treatment, all that kind of stuff. We’ll know as the week goes on.”

As for Nelson, who has only appeared in one game this year as he recovers from knee surgery, Cristobal said it’s unclear if he’ll be able to play this week against Virginia Tech.

“Don’t know that yet,” Cristobal said.

Mario Cristobal explains how long it takes to rebuild a roster

Mario Cristobal’s past experience has taught him that it takes time to rebuild a program. So as he begins the challenge of doing so at his alma mater, Miami, he has some idea of when to expect the breakthrough.

The Hurricanes are off to a 2-3 start in Cristobal’s inaugural season as coach, but he still sees progress from week to week. Asked how long the rebuilding process typically takes, the coach used his stops at Florida International and Oregon as examples.

“I always liken it to the different places I’ve had an opportunity to be a part of,” Cristobal said. “We went to an FIU program that was 0-12 and three years later win a conference championship. We went to Oregon when they were 4-8 and two years later went to the Rose Bowl being a top five team. Been at Alabama, where the talent was really coming in but then it really ramped up.

“So I think that’s for a sit-down assessing where you are and where you want to be, because there’s two different ways you’ve got to develop the players on your football team while you continue the influx of talent. Elite-caliber talent, which I think is exciting in two different ways because we are progressing and guys are certainly developing. Then, I think it’s also very obvious that some areas are stronger than others, so there’s gonna be tremendous opportunity here, I guess like in the way that history repeats itself. You name it whether it be ’81, ’87, ’91, ’94, ’99. We feel like we’re making progress.”