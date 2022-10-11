ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mission Viejo, CA

riviera-maya-news.com

Another murdered woman located on Cancun streets

Cancun, Q.R. — A second woman’s body has been found dead in Cancun. Early Tuesday morning, area residents of El Trébol reported sounds of gunfire to emergency 911. Officers responding to the 2:00 a.m. call of shots fired made a search of the area where they eventually came across the body of a dead adult female. She had been shot several times.
MISSION VIEJO, CA
riviera-maya-news.com

Façade of Cozumel building damaged in early morning shooting

Cozumel, Q.R. — Shots fired in the parking lot of a grocery store left the building damaged in what appears to be a targeted attack. On Thursday morning, gunmen from inside a moving vehicle took aim at an individual, leaving bullet holes in the façade of the store.
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
City
Mission Viejo, CA
Mission Viejo, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
NBC San Diego

Woman Killed After Fight at Vista Strip Mall , Investigation Launched

A woman died after an altercation at a strip mall in Vista, prompting homicide detectives to launch an investigation Wednesday evening. Deputies from the San Diego County Sheriff's Department responded at 8 p.m. to a call of an altercation at a strip mall off South Santa Fe Avenue, Lt. Chris Steffen said. Several people inside a restaurant and in the parking lot just outside told detectives they witnessed the fight and were aiding in the investigation.
VISTA, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Inmate Dies at Downtown Riverside Jail

(CNS) – A female inmate died Thursday at the Robert Presley Detention Center in downtown Riverside, but authorities said there are no indications of “foul play.”. Riverside County sheriff’s Capt. Victoria Varisco-Flores said correctional deputies were alerted about 4:40 a.m. that the inmate was unconscious in her cell.
LAKE ELSINORE, CA
smobserved.com

UDATE: Missing 23-year-old Woman FOUND. Last Seen in Chatsworth Wearing All Black and Riding a Razor Scooter

UPDATE: October 12, 2022 - At 6:45 pm, a Facebook posting on The Lighthouse, a Place of Refuge, showed a video of a woman announcing that Haydne Wilson, a 23-year-old woman who has been missing since September 29, had been found. A Los Angeles Times article stated that Haydne suffered psychotic symptoms similar to schizophrenia due to a bout with long Covid and had previously experienced a memory blackout in January, when she had also gone missing, though that time only for a few hours. Today's video on Facebook states that Wilson is in the hospital and asks watchers to "continue to pray for her recovery."
LOS ANGELES, CA
riviera-maya-news.com

Alleged island drug dealer shot to death in central Cozumel

Cozumel, Q.R. — A man in his mid-20s was shot to death in broad daylight Monday in central Cozumel. The 26-year-old has been identified as Pedro “N”, an alleged island drug dealer. Pedro “N” was shot at while driving his motorcycle along 9th Street South. He was...
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
orangecountytribune.com

Car hits wall, driver rescued

After a vehicle crashed into an industrial building near the Westminster-Garden Grove city border, a person was trapped inside the automobile, but was soon rescued. According to the Orange County Fire Authority, a call was received at 2:30 p.m. Thursday that a black sedan had smashed into the wall of a building in the 7600 block of Garden Grove Boulevard, pinning the driver in the auto.
GARDEN GROVE, CA
foxla.com

Homicide suspect arrested in Watts after hours-long search

LOS ANGELES - Officials arrested a homicide suspect who fled from authorities in Watts Wednesday morning. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the 41-year-old suspect - whose name was not released - is wanted in connection with the murder of Shon Shaquil Amey in South Los Angeles on Aug. 5. Officials said the suspect was walking in the street when he had an argument with Amey and fatally shot him.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KFI AM 640

Second Man Found Dead in South Gate

A man was found dead Tuesday in an unincorporated area of South Gate about a half-mile from the scene of another death investigation, and sheriff's detectives are assisting the South Gate Police Department with the investigation.
SOUTH GATE, CA
Key News Network

Gunshot Victim Found in 7-Eleven Parking Lot

Baldwin Hills, Los Angeles, CA: A man was found shot in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven on the 5700 block of Obama Boulevard in the Baldwin Hills neighborhood of South Los Angeles. The shooting occurred Wednesday, Oct. 12, at approximately 1:50 a.m. Los Angeles Police Department Southwest Division officers...
LOS ANGELES, CA

