riviera-maya-news.com
Another murdered woman located on Cancun streets
Cancun, Q.R. — A second woman’s body has been found dead in Cancun. Early Tuesday morning, area residents of El Trébol reported sounds of gunfire to emergency 911. Officers responding to the 2:00 a.m. call of shots fired made a search of the area where they eventually came across the body of a dead adult female. She had been shot several times.
riviera-maya-news.com
Façade of Cozumel building damaged in early morning shooting
Cozumel, Q.R. — Shots fired in the parking lot of a grocery store left the building damaged in what appears to be a targeted attack. On Thursday morning, gunmen from inside a moving vehicle took aim at an individual, leaving bullet holes in the façade of the store.
Man sought in stabbing of disabled man inside Southern California fast food restaurant
Police are asking for the public’s help finding a man who stabbed a disabled man inside a fast food restaurant in Mar Vista last week. The attack, which was captured on video, occurred around 6:55 p.m. Oct. 3 in the 12000 block of Venice Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Responding officers found […]
13-year-old boy arrested in killing of Highland Park store clerk struck in head with scooter
A 13-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the killing of a convenience store clerk who was struck in the head with a scooter while attempting to stop shoplifters.
NBC San Diego
Woman Killed After Fight at Vista Strip Mall , Investigation Launched
A woman died after an altercation at a strip mall in Vista, prompting homicide detectives to launch an investigation Wednesday evening. Deputies from the San Diego County Sheriff's Department responded at 8 p.m. to a call of an altercation at a strip mall off South Santa Fe Avenue, Lt. Chris Steffen said. Several people inside a restaurant and in the parking lot just outside told detectives they witnessed the fight and were aiding in the investigation.
2urbangirls.com
Man sentenced to state prison after girlfriend’s body found in Compton alley
COMPTON, Calif. – A man who was arrested in Mexico in connection with his girlfriend’s stabbing death was sentenced Wednesday to 26 years to life in state prison. Victor Hugo Sosa, 27, was convicted May 4 of first-degree murder for the February 2021 slaying of Daisy De La O.
27-year-old man in custody for kidnap, assault of teen in El Sereno
A 27-year-old man has been arrested after a teenager was sexually assaulted at a park in El Sereno.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Inmate Dies at Downtown Riverside Jail
(CNS) – A female inmate died Thursday at the Robert Presley Detention Center in downtown Riverside, but authorities said there are no indications of “foul play.”. Riverside County sheriff’s Capt. Victoria Varisco-Flores said correctional deputies were alerted about 4:40 a.m. that the inmate was unconscious in her cell.
smobserved.com
UDATE: Missing 23-year-old Woman FOUND. Last Seen in Chatsworth Wearing All Black and Riding a Razor Scooter
UPDATE: October 12, 2022 - At 6:45 pm, a Facebook posting on The Lighthouse, a Place of Refuge, showed a video of a woman announcing that Haydne Wilson, a 23-year-old woman who has been missing since September 29, had been found. A Los Angeles Times article stated that Haydne suffered psychotic symptoms similar to schizophrenia due to a bout with long Covid and had previously experienced a memory blackout in January, when she had also gone missing, though that time only for a few hours. Today's video on Facebook states that Wilson is in the hospital and asks watchers to "continue to pray for her recovery."
riviera-maya-news.com
Alleged island drug dealer shot to death in central Cozumel
Cozumel, Q.R. — A man in his mid-20s was shot to death in broad daylight Monday in central Cozumel. The 26-year-old has been identified as Pedro “N”, an alleged island drug dealer. Pedro “N” was shot at while driving his motorcycle along 9th Street South. He was...
Mother of 17-year-old Fullerton girl believes daughter died from fentanyl overdose
The mother of a 17-year-old girl from Fullerton believes her daughter is the latest victim of a fatal fentanyl overdose. While Fullerton police have yet to confirm that Trinity Cornejo’s death was fentanyl-related, her mother and family are reeling from the loss and remembering the person the teen was and hoped to be. […]
orangecountytribune.com
Car hits wall, driver rescued
After a vehicle crashed into an industrial building near the Westminster-Garden Grove city border, a person was trapped inside the automobile, but was soon rescued. According to the Orange County Fire Authority, a call was received at 2:30 p.m. Thursday that a black sedan had smashed into the wall of a building in the 7600 block of Garden Grove Boulevard, pinning the driver in the auto.
Long Beach Post
Long Beach man gets 40 to life in prison for murdering man walking home in Anaheim
A Long Beach man was sentenced Monday to 40 years to life in prison for “executing” a 30-year-old Guatemalan immigrant during a botched robbery in 2019, the Orange County District Attorney’s office said in a statement this week. Brandon Deandre Norwood, 32, was convicted on May 17...
foxla.com
Homicide suspect arrested in Watts after hours-long search
LOS ANGELES - Officials arrested a homicide suspect who fled from authorities in Watts Wednesday morning. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the 41-year-old suspect - whose name was not released - is wanted in connection with the murder of Shon Shaquil Amey in South Los Angeles on Aug. 5. Officials said the suspect was walking in the street when he had an argument with Amey and fatally shot him.
Second Man Found Dead in South Gate
A man was found dead Tuesday in an unincorporated area of South Gate about a half-mile from the scene of another death investigation, and sheriff's detectives are assisting the South Gate Police Department with the investigation.
Man Removes Clothes In California Meat Market, Fires Gun
He was described as 'sweating profusely.'
Woman stabbed in head with scissors by stranger in North Hollywood, LAPD says
A man is accused of stabbing a woman in the head with a pair of scissors and assaulting another woman in North Hollywood earlier this week.
Passenger killed, driver seriously hurt in I-15 crash
A two-vehicle crash on a major San Diego freeway Thursday resulted in the death of a passenger and the hospitalization of a driver, authorities said.
riviera-maya-news.com
Man dragged by Playa Delfines current rushed to Cancun hospital
Cancun, Q.R. — A 49 year old man who was pulled from the sea at Playa Delfines was rushed to Cancun hospital. On Thursday, Javier “N” was rescued from a near drowning after being dragged by the current. The man was rescued by members of the Cancun...
Gunshot Victim Found in 7-Eleven Parking Lot
Baldwin Hills, Los Angeles, CA: A man was found shot in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven on the 5700 block of Obama Boulevard in the Baldwin Hills neighborhood of South Los Angeles. The shooting occurred Wednesday, Oct. 12, at approximately 1:50 a.m. Los Angeles Police Department Southwest Division officers...
