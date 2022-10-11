Read full article on original website
AZFamily
Area residents evacuated following ammonia leak at south Phoenix business
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Hazardous materials teams from the Phoenix Fire Department and other area agencies are working to repair an ammonia leak at a business in south Phoenix. Crews were called to the Reddy Ice facility, located on 40th Street just south of Broadway Road, around 1 a.m....
AZFamily
Collision causes closure on I-10 at 43rd Avenue in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The westbound lanes of Interstate 10 in Phoenix have reopened after a two-vehicle collision that happened Saturday afternoon. Around 5 p.m., rescue crews responded to the I-10 westbound near 43rd Ave for the report of a car crash involving two cars. Phoenix police say one vehicle experienced tire failure and collided with a wall.
fox10phoenix.com
Ammonia leak at Reddy Ice facility in south Phoenix causes evacuations
PHOENIX - Phoenix fire crews and other local agencies worked to secure an ammonia leak coming from an ice manufacturing facility on Oct. 15. Residents near the Reddy Ice facility near 40th Street and Roeser were evacuated while crews secured the leak. "Crews…are making progress receiving lower readings on their...
'We were targeted': Valley church set on fire, damage estimated in the thousands
PHOENIX — Despite the burnt floor and smoke smell, Pastor Drew Anderson and his wife, took a break from cleaning Thursday night to listen and pray for a believer that walked into their church. They took a moment to help a person in need, despite them going through something...
AZFamily
Sunnyslope community coming together to help families displaced by apartment fire
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Coming home to destruction is not something anyone expects. But now, the families who lived at the Cinnabar Apartments near Cave Creek Road and Dunlap Avenue are finding help, and it’s coming from people right here in their community. With each day that passes, Outreach...
fox10phoenix.com
Man killed, woman injured after 'dozens of shots' fired in Phoenix neighborhood
PHOENIX - Phoenix police are investigating after a man and woman were shot near 29th Avenue and Camelback early Saturday morning. Officers responded to the area on a shooting call and saw multiple people running from a "party house" in the neighborhood. Investigators learned that two gunshot victims were being...
fox10phoenix.com
Shooting in Estrella Village leaves 3 injured, police say
PHOENIX - An investigation is underway after three people were hurt in a shooting near 95th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road on Sunday, Phoenix police said. No details were released about the victims or if anyone was arrested. This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 for updates.
AZFamily
Man hospitalized after drive-by shooting in Litchfield Park
LITCHFIELD PARK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a drive-by shooting that sent a Litchfield Park man to the hospital Thursday night. Around 10:20 p.m., shots were fired at a home near 139th Avenue and Peck Drive. Family members of the victim told Arizona’s Family that the man was sitting on his couch when he was struck in the face with a bullet. He’s recovering from surgery in the hospital.
fox10phoenix.com
Events around Phoenix brave the harsh storm: 'Rain can’t stop us'
PHOENIX - Events like haunted houses and fall festivals only have a few short weeks to rake in money, mainly the four weekends leading up to Halloween. What's scary for organizers is when one of those weekends is a wash-out, like it was on Saturday, Oct. 15, as all eyes were to the skies for a pretty intense storm that rattled the Valley.
AZFamily
Flames erupt after 3-vehicle crash in Tempe
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Three SUVs were involved in a collision in Tempe Friday morning, two of which caught fire. The accident happened shortly before 8 a.m. on Broadway Road near College Avenue. That’s between Mill Avenue and Rural Road. Tempe Fire Medical Rescue says the crash involved an SUV heading northbound and a westbound SUV trying to make a left to turn south. That collision led to the now-southbound SUV hitting another and both caught fire.
fox10phoenix.com
Man shot during robbery at Phoenix food stand near I-17
PHOENIX - Phoenix investigators are looking for the suspect who shot a man during a robbery at a food stand on Friday night. Police say the crime happened in an area near Interstate 17 and Camelback Road sometime after 8 p.m. on Oct. 14. The victim who was shot is...
AZFamily
Woman dead after motorcycle crash on SR51 transition ramp to I-10 in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman has died after she was thrown from the back of a motorcycle on the State Route 51 ramp to Interstate 10 Friday evening. Around 6:30 p.m. Phoenix police responded to the southbound HOV ramp of SR51 at the I-10 for the report of a motorcycle crash. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the driver of the motorcycle lost control of the motorcycle and crashed. A woman riding on the back of the motorcycle was ejected and died at the scene.
fox10phoenix.com
Man accused of stabbing person to death in Phoenix neighborhood
PHOENIX - A suspect has been arrested after a man was stabbed to death in a Phoenix neighborhood on Saturday. Police say Dassise LaBamba, 34, stabbed a man in a neighborhood near 36th Street and Thomas at around 2 p.m. on Oct. 15. The victim, identified only as a 36-year-old...
AZFamily
Donations needed for families who lost belongings in Phoenix apartment fire
The crash happened near 24th Street and Baseline Road around 5 p.m. It is illegal to ask for money in an “aggressive manner” in any public space, public bus or stop, and within 50 feet of a bank, ATM, or check cashing business. True Crime Arizona: "The Last...
fox10phoenix.com
Loud thunder and lightning in central Phoenix
Heavy rain, winds, thunder and lightning passed through Phoenix on the night of Oct. 15, really giving the spooky Halloween season feeling! Video shared by Tracy Schultz.
fox10phoenix.com
Man sleeping in car near I-10 in Phoenix crashes after waking up, reversing onto freeway
PHOENIX - A man who was passed out in his car caused a crash near Interstate 10 in west Phoenix after he woke up and reversed his car into the center wall of the freeway, according to the Arizona Dept. of Public Safety. Troopers say the man was sleeping and...
AZFamily
Family of man shot, killed by Phoenix police after throwing rocks plans to sue for $85 million
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The family of a man who was shot and killed by Phoenix police after throwing rocks announced on Friday that they’re planning to sue the city and department, claiming gross negligence and excessive force on the part of the officers. The lawyers for Ali Osman’s family members filed a notice of claim, a precursor to a lawsuit. The family is looking for $85 million in damages. They claim officers should have waited for backup and used less-lethal rounds inside of opening fire on Osman on Sept. 24.
East Valley Tribune
Mesa pays $5.4M to settle 10 claims against cops
The City of Mesa settled 10 police excessive force, assault and wrongful death claims involving the Mesa Police Department in the first six months of 2022 with payouts totaling $5,444,000. Records obtained by the Tribune through a public records request show the payments ranged from $4,000 to $2.45 million and...
12news.com
Tenant says rent was paid just before massive fire in Sunnyslope. Now she and others have nowhere to go
PHOENIX — Five days after a fire left more than 80 people without a home, the residents of a burned apartment complex near Cave Creek Road and 12th Street in Sunnyslope are still searching for answers – and help. Surrounded by a chain link fence, the devastation from...
Phoenix firefighters running out of Narcan for overdose calls, association says
PHOENIX — Firefighters say they are facing major challenges when it comes to how they respond to fentanyl overdoses here in the Valley. The president of the United Phoenix Firefighters Association said those types of calls come in daily. "You can be on a truck on one day and...
