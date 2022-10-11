ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guadalupe, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AZFamily

Collision causes closure on I-10 at 43rd Avenue in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The westbound lanes of Interstate 10 in Phoenix have reopened after a two-vehicle collision that happened Saturday afternoon. Around 5 p.m., rescue crews responded to the I-10 westbound near 43rd Ave for the report of a car crash involving two cars. Phoenix police say one vehicle experienced tire failure and collided with a wall.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Ammonia leak at Reddy Ice facility in south Phoenix causes evacuations

PHOENIX - Phoenix fire crews and other local agencies worked to secure an ammonia leak coming from an ice manufacturing facility on Oct. 15. Residents near the Reddy Ice facility near 40th Street and Roeser were evacuated while crews secured the leak. "Crews…are making progress receiving lower readings on their...
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
City
Guadalupe, AZ
Local
Arizona Accidents
fox10phoenix.com

Shooting in Estrella Village leaves 3 injured, police say

PHOENIX - An investigation is underway after three people were hurt in a shooting near 95th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road on Sunday, Phoenix police said. No details were released about the victims or if anyone was arrested. This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 for updates.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man hospitalized after drive-by shooting in Litchfield Park

LITCHFIELD PARK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a drive-by shooting that sent a Litchfield Park man to the hospital Thursday night. Around 10:20 p.m., shots were fired at a home near 139th Avenue and Peck Drive. Family members of the victim told Arizona’s Family that the man was sitting on his couch when he was struck in the face with a bullet. He’s recovering from surgery in the hospital.
LITCHFIELD PARK, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interstate 10#At This Time#Fire#Accident
fox10phoenix.com

Events around Phoenix brave the harsh storm: 'Rain can’t stop us'

PHOENIX - Events like haunted houses and fall festivals only have a few short weeks to rake in money, mainly the four weekends leading up to Halloween. What's scary for organizers is when one of those weekends is a wash-out, like it was on Saturday, Oct. 15, as all eyes were to the skies for a pretty intense storm that rattled the Valley.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Flames erupt after 3-vehicle crash in Tempe

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Three SUVs were involved in a collision in Tempe Friday morning, two of which caught fire. The accident happened shortly before 8 a.m. on Broadway Road near College Avenue. That’s between Mill Avenue and Rural Road. Tempe Fire Medical Rescue says the crash involved an SUV heading northbound and a westbound SUV trying to make a left to turn south. That collision led to the now-southbound SUV hitting another and both caught fire.
TEMPE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Man shot during robbery at Phoenix food stand near I-17

PHOENIX - Phoenix investigators are looking for the suspect who shot a man during a robbery at a food stand on Friday night. Police say the crime happened in an area near Interstate 17 and Camelback Road sometime after 8 p.m. on Oct. 14. The victim who was shot is...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Woman dead after motorcycle crash on SR51 transition ramp to I-10 in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman has died after she was thrown from the back of a motorcycle on the State Route 51 ramp to Interstate 10 Friday evening. Around 6:30 p.m. Phoenix police responded to the southbound HOV ramp of SR51 at the I-10 for the report of a motorcycle crash. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the driver of the motorcycle lost control of the motorcycle and crashed. A woman riding on the back of the motorcycle was ejected and died at the scene.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox10phoenix.com

Man accused of stabbing person to death in Phoenix neighborhood

PHOENIX - A suspect has been arrested after a man was stabbed to death in a Phoenix neighborhood on Saturday. Police say Dassise LaBamba, 34, stabbed a man in a neighborhood near 36th Street and Thomas at around 2 p.m. on Oct. 15. The victim, identified only as a 36-year-old...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Family of man shot, killed by Phoenix police after throwing rocks plans to sue for $85 million

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The family of a man who was shot and killed by Phoenix police after throwing rocks announced on Friday that they’re planning to sue the city and department, claiming gross negligence and excessive force on the part of the officers. The lawyers for Ali Osman’s family members filed a notice of claim, a precursor to a lawsuit. The family is looking for $85 million in damages. They claim officers should have waited for backup and used less-lethal rounds inside of opening fire on Osman on Sept. 24.
PHOENIX, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Mesa pays $5.4M to settle 10 claims against cops

The City of Mesa settled 10 police excessive force, assault and wrongful death claims involving the Mesa Police Department in the first six months of 2022 with payouts totaling $5,444,000. Records obtained by the Tribune through a public records request show the payments ranged from $4,000 to $2.45 million and...
MESA, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy