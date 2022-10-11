ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Wolverine TV: Game clips of Michigan DL target Rodney Lora

By EJ Holland
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rmKuB_0iUPU3mq00
EJ Holland/On3

The Wolverine’s EJ Holland was in Richmond, Virginia over the weekend and saw three-star 2023 Woodberry Forrest (Va.) High defensive lineman and Michigan target Rodney Lora in game action.

Lora recorded five tackles and helped lead Woodberry Forest to a thrilling 21-20 win over Richmond (Va.) Collegiate School on Friday afternoon.

Here are full clips from the contest.

Lora committed to Virginia in June but backed out of his pledge to the Cavaliers late last month and is now talking to a handful of other programs.

“I opened my recruitment back up because I only played three games last year (due to injury),” Lora said. “I felt like I limited myself and rushed myself. I’m looking for the best option. I’ve been talking to Michigan and Penn State. Tennessee has shown some interest. I’m talking to West Virginia, Virginia Tech and Syracuse as well.”

Michigan extended an offer to Lora back in the spring. However, Michigan focused on other targets upfront, and Lora eventually made a commitment to his home state program.

A lot has changed over the last few months, though. Lora is looking around, while Michigan still has a need for another defensive lineman this cycle — the Wolverines hold just one pledge at the position in three-star Chicagoland prospect Brooks Bahr.

“Michigan is starting to pick up their interest again,” Lora said. “Coach (Mike) Elston has been staying in contact. I like how they play their defensive linemen. I want to play end, and Coach Elston sees me as an end. Most schools see me as a defensive tackle. That’s a big difference.”

At 6-foot-3, 260 pounds, Lora is ranked as the No. 84 defensive lineman and No. 784 overall prospect nationally, per the On3 Consensus.

Michigan has 14 commits in its 2023 recruiting class — On300 offensive tackle Evan Link, On300 EDGE Enow Etta, consensus four-star offensive lineman Amir Herring, four-star EDGE Collins Acheampong, four-star running back Cole Cabana, four-star linebacker Semaj Bridgeman, four-star tight end Deakon Tonielli, three-star wide receivers Semaj Morgan and Fredrick Moore, three-star defensive lineman Brooks Bahr, three-star running back Benjamin Hall, three-star EDGE Aymeric Koumba, three-star tight end Zack Marshall and three-star kicker Adam Samaha.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
virginiasports.com

No. 13 UVA To Face Virginia Tech In Smithfield Commonwealth Clash

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 13 Virginia women’s soccer team (10-2-2, 3-2-1 ACC) heads back out on the road to take on Virginia Tech (9-4-1, 3-3-0 ACC) in the Smithfield Commonwealth Clash on Thursday (Oct. 13). Kick is set for 8 p.m. at Thompson Field. HOW TO FOLLOW...
BLACKSBURG, VA
techlunchpail.com

In-State ATH Aziah Johnson Gets Virginia Tech Offer Ahead of Visit

Virginia Tech has sent out a few new offers to wide receivers or WR-likely athletes recently in the 2023 class including one to Richmond area standout Aziah Johnson out of Thomas Jefferson HS, the same HS as current Hokies WR Jaylen Jones. Johnson told us that it was "very exciting"...
BLACKSBURG, VA
HBCU Gameday

Showdown time in CIAA, SIAC

Virginia Union head coach Alvin Parker (l.) and Benedict head coach Chennis Berry (r.) look to knock off defending champions in their respective conferences in showdowns Saturday. Check out all the scheduled games. The post Showdown time in CIAA, SIAC appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
RICHMOND, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Football
City
Wolverine, MI
State
Tennessee State
Ann Arbor, MI
Sports
Richmond, VA
Football
Ann Arbor, MI
Football
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Football
Local
Michigan Sports
Richmond, VA
Sports
City
Woodberry Forest, VA
City
Ann Arbor, MI
State
West Virginia State
Local
Virginia Sports
City
Richmond, MI
urbanviewsrva.com

Bringing thrill back to Church Hill: The East End of Richmond

Jeremy Pruitt, a Queens, New York native is currently the Head Coach of Armstrong High School’s football program and is a great mentor on and off the field. At the time of this interview, the Armstrong Wildcats are on an impressive run with a record of 3-3. “We’re taking things week by week,” said Coach Pruitt. According to him, this hungry team is led by several athletes including Kemari Eberhardt, Leonte Oulahi, Ajenavi Byrd, Marin Banks, and Anthony Allen.
RICHMOND, VA
meridianlasso.org

Golf season concludes with a third place finish at states

On Oct. 11, the Meridian golf team competed in the VHSL Class 3 state championship at Stonehenge Golf & Country Club in Richmond. The team placed third with an overall score of 324. Lord Botetourt and Abingdon placed ahead of Meridian, shooting 318 and 306 respectively. In the individual championship, sophomore Noah Peng placed sixth, shooting a 76.
RICHMOND, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#American Football#Wolverine Tv#Michigan Dl#Cavaliers#Chicagoland
weatherboy.com

Earthquake Rattles Virginia; Shaking Reports Received by USGS

An earthquake rattled portions of Virginia early today, generating reports of shaking that were sent to USGS via their “Did you feel it?” tool on their Earthquake Website. While shaking reports were received by USGS, there were no damage reports made from today’s quake. The earthquake, which...
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Sports
PhillyBite

The Best Ice Cream Parlors in Virginia

Carl's Ice Cream in Fredericksburg, Virginia, is a historic ice cream parlor in business since 1947. They feature all-natural ingredients in their ice cream and have been featured on the Food Network as one of America's best ice creams. They are known for their authentic American nostalgic flavors and shakes, and the atmosphere is excellent for family and friends. The shop is a family tradition and serves ice cream with a local feel. Carl Settle's nieces operate the stand, which is still cash only. You can sit on the bench outside once you've placed your order. You can watch people go by while you enjoy your treat. Carl's Ice Cream in Fredericksburg, Virginia, offers three flavors of frozen custard. It is on the National Register of Historic Places and has a loyal following among the locals.
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
richmondmagazine.com

Richmond Food News: Oct. 13-19

Home to Southern fried chicken, a butcher counter and a bit of everything edible, Supper Club opened earlier this year in Tuckahoe and is gaining a wide fan base for its prepared foods and charcuterie boards. Helmed by chef Carlisle Bannister and wife Christy Dobrucky, the neighborhood market’s name was inspired by a supper club Bannister’s grandfather operated downtown in the 1960s. (Richmond magazine)
RICHMOND, VA
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
71K+
Followers
76K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy