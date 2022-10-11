Wolverine TV: Game clips of Michigan DL target Rodney Lora

EJ Holland/On3

The Wolverine’s EJ Holland was in Richmond, Virginia over the weekend and saw three-star 2023 Woodberry Forrest (Va.) High defensive lineman and Michigan target Rodney Lora in game action.

Lora recorded five tackles and helped lead Woodberry Forest to a thrilling 21-20 win over Richmond (Va.) Collegiate School on Friday afternoon.

Here are full clips from the contest.

Lora committed to Virginia in June but backed out of his pledge to the Cavaliers late last month and is now talking to a handful of other programs.

“I opened my recruitment back up because I only played three games last year (due to injury),” Lora said. “I felt like I limited myself and rushed myself. I’m looking for the best option. I’ve been talking to Michigan and Penn State. Tennessee has shown some interest. I’m talking to West Virginia, Virginia Tech and Syracuse as well.”

Michigan extended an offer to Lora back in the spring. However, Michigan focused on other targets upfront, and Lora eventually made a commitment to his home state program.

A lot has changed over the last few months, though. Lora is looking around, while Michigan still has a need for another defensive lineman this cycle — the Wolverines hold just one pledge at the position in three-star Chicagoland prospect Brooks Bahr.

“Michigan is starting to pick up their interest again,” Lora said. “Coach (Mike) Elston has been staying in contact. I like how they play their defensive linemen. I want to play end, and Coach Elston sees me as an end. Most schools see me as a defensive tackle. That’s a big difference.”

At 6-foot-3, 260 pounds, Lora is ranked as the No. 84 defensive lineman and No. 784 overall prospect nationally, per the On3 Consensus.

Michigan has 14 commits in its 2023 recruiting class — On300 offensive tackle Evan Link, On300 EDGE Enow Etta, consensus four-star offensive lineman Amir Herring, four-star EDGE Collins Acheampong, four-star running back Cole Cabana, four-star linebacker Semaj Bridgeman, four-star tight end Deakon Tonielli, three-star wide receivers Semaj Morgan and Fredrick Moore, three-star defensive lineman Brooks Bahr, three-star running back Benjamin Hall, three-star EDGE Aymeric Koumba, three-star tight end Zack Marshall and three-star kicker Adam Samaha.