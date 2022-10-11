Read full article on original website
British pension funds press BoE to extend bond buys amid cash scramble
LONDON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - UK pension schemes are racing to raise hundreds of billions of pounds to shore up derivatives positions before the Bank of England calls time on support aimed at keeping them afloat. Governor Andrew Bailey said on Tuesday that the BoE would stop buying bonds as...
Wall St tumbles on profit drop from big banks, inflation worries
Oct 14 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks tumbled on Friday as the earnings season kicked off with a drop in profit for big banks, while worsening inflation expectations added to fears of the Federal Reserve's aggressive rate-hiking cycle tipping the economy into a recession.
FTSE falls as U.S. CPI data outweighs cheer from potential UK fiscal plan U-turn
Oct 13 (Reuters) - UK's FTSE 100 fell for a seventh straight session on Thursday, after red-hot U.S. inflation data bolstered bets for aggressive rate hikes, overshadowing a boost from reports that the British government was discussing making changes to its fiscal plan. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index (.FTSE) fell...
UK's Royal Mint announces record profits as investors turn to gold amid market turmoil
(Kitco News) The Royal Mint saw record profits during its latest financial year, which ended on March 31, as investors diversified their portfolios with precious metals. The UK's oldest company and the official maker of UK coins reported sales of more than £1.2 billion ($1.33 billion) during the fiscal year, with pre-tax profits of £18 million ($20.4 million).
New bill introduced to bring the U.S. back to the gold standard to control gov't spending and inflation
(Kitco News) - One American politician proposes bringing stability back to the U.S. economy and its currency by introducing a new gold standard. Last week, U.S. House Representative Alex Mooney (R-WV) introduced the Gold Standard Restoration Act. The bill looks to peg the U.S. dollar to gold to address the growing inflation threat, massive deficit spending and instability within the U.S. monetary system.
U.S. economy is slowing, but the Fed will continue to raise rates, keeping gold prices down - Heraeus
(Kitco News) - The U.S. economy continues to lose momentum and the threat of a recession continues to grow; however, the Federal Reserve will continue to tighten its monetary policies, which could keep gold prices lower for longer, according to one precious metal firm. Although gold prices have managed to...
Putin says mobilised troops will be ready in two weeks as he warns Nato against ‘global catastrophe’ – as it happened
Russian president says any direct clash with Nato troops would be ‘global catastrophe’ as he says 220,000 will be called up
Price pressure on gold silver as U.S. bond yields march higher
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are lower in early U.S. trading Wednesday as rising U.S. Treasury yields continue to pull away investor demand for the safe-haven metals. The U.S. dollar index remains not far below its recent 20-year high and that’s also an underlying bearish element for the metals markets. December gold was last down $10.70 at $1,675.60 and December silver was down $0.332 at $19.15.
Gold, silver down on technical selling, bearish outside market elements
Gold and silver prices are lower in midday U.S. trading Wednesday and feeling the heat of recently bearish outside markets that include rising U.S. bond yields and a strong U.S. dollar index. Lower crude oil prices today added to the bearish cocktail for the metals. The near-term technical postures for gold and silver have turned more bearish recently, which is also inviting the shorter-term chart-based sellers. December gold was last down $11.30 at $1,674.70 and December silver was down $0.627 at $18.865.
Gold is a 2023 story, but these are the currencies to buy it in right now
(Kitco News) Gold is down 8% year-to-date, and there might not be enough momentum to reverse course this year. But that's only the case for gold priced in U.S. dollars, according to Pepperstone's head of research Chris Weston. Here are the currencies that should be on your radar. There's been...
LME clearing house runs down default fund in BoE stress test
LONDON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - The clearing house of the London Metal Exchange (LME) ran down nearly its entire default fund under a stress test of its base metals service, the Bank of England said on Thursday. The LME was forced to halt nickel trading and cancel trades in early...
UK finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng's resignation letter
LONDON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Britain's finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng said on Friday that he had resigned after Prime Minister Liz Truss asked him to stand aside as chancellor of the exchequer. Below is the full text of his letter, which he posted on Twitter:. "You have asked me to...
Tech, miners drag TSX to March 2021 lows after hot U.S. inflation data
Oct 13 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell for the sixth straight session on Thursday due to losses in technology and mining shares, with a surge in U.S. inflation raising fears of more big interest-rate hikes in the world's largest economy. At 10:04 a.m. ET (14:04 GMT), the Toronto...
Dollar at 24-year top on yen after U.S. yields jump; sterling choppy
Oct 12 (Reuters) - The dollar scaled new 24-year heights on the yen on Wednesday, breaching levels that prompted intervention by Japanese officials last month, while investors in sterling were scratching their heads about the Bank of England's plans. The dollar reached as high as 146.39 yen in early Asia...
Now is the time to find value in the junior mining sector - Radisson Mining director Michael Gentile
(Kitco News) - Weaker gold prices and significant bearish sentiment has weighed heavily on the mining sector; however, according to one market analyst, there has never been a better time for investors to find long-term value. On the sideline of the Xplor mining conference in Montreal, Quebec, Michael Gentile, director...
Citigroup chair says higher capital requirements for big banks could hurt lending
NEW YORK, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Citigroup (C.N) Chairman John Dugan said on Thursday higher capital requirements for big banks may curb lending and amplify a potential recession. "If you keep going and raise capital because of fear of things getting worse beyond what the risks are, you run the risk that banks will not be able to lend as much as they otherwise would to support the economy," Dugan told attendees at the Institute of International Finance conference in Washington.
King U.S. dollar continues to push gold price lower
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are lower in early U.S. trading Friday. The two precious metals...
Swedish central bank's Breman says may need policy rate at high level for longer
STOCKHOLM, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Sweden's policy rate may need to stay at a high level for longer than the current forecast made by Sweden's central bank, Deputy Governor Anna Breman said on Thursday. "I see that it could be preferable to stay at a higher policy rate rather than...
Gold prices drop sharply as U.S. CPI rises 0.4% in September
(Kitco News) - Gold prices have dropped sharply into negative territory as U.S. consumer prices rose more than expected in September, raising prospects that the Federal Reserve will maintain its aggressive monetary policy stance through the rest of the year. Thursday, the U.S. Labor Department said its much-anticipated Consumer Price...
JPMorgan and Visa team up, setting the stage for a showdown with SWIFT
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Liink is a network created by JPMorgan that was designed specifically for cross-border transfers. It is offered under...
