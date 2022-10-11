ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exeter, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMZ-TV Online

Stretch of I-78 in Berks reopens after tractor-trailer fire

GREENWICH TWP., Pa. — Interstate 78 reopened Tuesday evening, several hours after a tractor-trailer erupted in flames, closing a miles' long stretch of the westbound lanes and leading to a massive backup of traffic. State police said the fire broke out in a construction zone in Greenwich Township, Berks...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Multiple people injured in crash involving school van

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Multiple people have been taken to the hospital following a school van crash in York County. According to emergency officials, the accident happened around 2:40 p.m. on Carlisle Street in Hanover Borough. Officials say nine people were on board the van at the time...
YORK COUNTY, PA
wdac.com

Lancaster County Man Dies In Early Morning Crash

WILLOW STREET – A Lancaster County man died after an early morning crash that happened around 12:52 a.m. today at the intersection of Route 272 south (Willow Street Pike) and Route 741 (Long Lane). A 2003 silver Chevy Trailblazer was traveling south on Route 272 and a tractor trailer was west bound on Route 741 when the impact occurred in the intersection. The Trailblazer driver, a 51-year-old man from Willow Street, died at the scene. The tractor trailer driver was not hurt. A third vehicle sustained damage from flying debris from the impact. The investigation is ongoing. No names have been released at this time. West Lampeter Township Police are asking for anyone who may have witnessed the crash or have any information pertaining the incident to contact them at 717-464-2421.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Berks County, PA
Crime & Safety
Berks County, PA
Accidents
Exeter, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Exeter, PA
County
Berks County, PA
Daily Voice

10 People Involved In School Bus Rollover Crash In York County

Ten people— including 9 children— were involved in a school bus crash in York County on Tuesday, Oct. 11, authorities say. Hanover Area Fire & Rescue members were called to the two-vehicle crash with possible entrapment in the 1000 block of Carlisle Street at the intersection of Kuhn Drive in Hanover Borough at 2:43 p.m., according to a release by the department.
YORK COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Parked car damages home in Pa. crash

A crash in Luzerne County damaged a home early this morning, according to a story from WNEP. Police told the station the incident occurred around 1:30 a.m. along the 200 block of Main Street in Duryea. According to police, a vehicle hit a parked car, pinning it against a home....
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Scranton Man Arrested After 2-Vehicle Crash in Delaware County

A Scranton man is facing charges after a two-vehicle crash in Delaware County. According to the Delaware County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a crash on State Highway 10 on October 1st. An investigation determined Osman Mendoza-Garcia had been following another vehicle when the vehicle in front of him started...
DELAWARE COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Coroner#Traffic Accident#Exeter Twp
FOX 43

1 dead following crash in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Emergency crews are still on the scene of a fatal crash that occurred early Tuesday morning in West Lampeter Township and killed one person. According to Lancaster 911 dispatch, first responders were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on Willow Street Pike and Long Lane at 12:53 a.m.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Charges filed in serious crash, car fire caused by racing, police say

PALMER TWP., Pa. - The driver who was rescued from a burning car in Northampton County is now facing charges for causing the crash, police say. Nyjah Golphin, 23, was charged Tuesday with felony aggravated assault by vehicle, reckless endangerment and driving offenses in the May 21 crash on Main Street in Palmer Township, police said.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Allentown firefighters quickly knock out house fire

ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Firefighters quickly battled a house fire in Allentown Wednesday night in the 1800 block of Washington Street. Crews were called to the scene shortly after 10 p.m., and knocked out the one-alarm fire within 45 minutes. No information is available yet on whether there are any...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Police in Lower Saucon investigate hit-and-run crash

L. SAUCON TWP., Pa. - Police in Northampton County are asking for the public's help as they investigate a hit-and-run crash. A black SUV hit the back of a blue Mack truck Tuesday shortly before 2:30 p.m. on Route 378 at the Saucon Square Plaza in Lower Saucon Township, according to a news release from township police.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsRadio WILK

School bus crash in Wyoming County

None of the 14 students or the driver of a school bus were injured when the bus crashed in Tunkhannock Township. It happened just after 7am along Erhardt Road in Overfield Township. Tunkhannock Township police say a preliminary investigation of the bus revealed a mechanical failure in the steering system caused the driver to lose control. Nearby Winola Industrial brought the students inside where students could be evaluated before being released.
WYOMING COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

1 injured after vehicle towing boat overturns on I-78

L. SAUCON TWP., Pa. - A crash involving a boat tied things up on Interstate 78 Monday. It happened on I-78 West in Lower Saucon Township, Northampton County. State Police say a vehicle was towing the boat on a trailer when it overturned. We're told the driver was injured. Traffic...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

2 injured in explosion at quarry in Schuylkill County

PORTER TWP., Pa. — Two people were injured after an explosion at a quarry in Schuylkill County, authorities said. The explosion at Summit Quarry in Porter Township was reported at 11:45 a.m. Monday, dispatchers said. Porter Township is about 16 miles north of Bethel, Berks County. According to authorities,...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Towamencin Dog Owner Found Guilty of Neglect: Report

A 62-year-old Montgomery County man was fined $100 for leaving his dog in an unattended car over the summer, North Penn Now reports. Police in Upper Gwynedd were called to a shopping center on Valley Forge Road on Aug. 4 after passersby noticed a dog in an unattended car. According to the report, the windows were only cracked and the air conditioning was not running.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Man dies after being shot in Hazleton

HAZLETON, Pa. - A 22-year-old man died after being shot in Hazleton, Luzerne County. Felix Dini, of Freeland, was pronounced dead early Monday morning at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest, according to a news release from the Lehigh County Coroner's Office. Dini was shot Friday shortly before 6 p.m. at...
HAZLETON, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy