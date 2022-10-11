Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Beloved Dad Killed In Multi-Vehicle Crash Involving Tractor-Trailer In Central PA ID'd
The 51-year-old man killed in a multi-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer in central Pennsylvania early in the morning on Tuesday, Oct. 11 has been identified, authorities say. Brian Lee Allison, of Willow Street, died at the scene of the crash, according to Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni and his...
WFMZ-TV Online
Stretch of I-78 in Berks reopens after tractor-trailer fire
GREENWICH TWP., Pa. — Interstate 78 reopened Tuesday evening, several hours after a tractor-trailer erupted in flames, closing a miles' long stretch of the westbound lanes and leading to a massive backup of traffic. State police said the fire broke out in a construction zone in Greenwich Township, Berks...
local21news.com
Multiple people injured in crash involving school van
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Multiple people have been taken to the hospital following a school van crash in York County. According to emergency officials, the accident happened around 2:40 p.m. on Carlisle Street in Hanover Borough. Officials say nine people were on board the van at the time...
wdac.com
Lancaster County Man Dies In Early Morning Crash
WILLOW STREET – A Lancaster County man died after an early morning crash that happened around 12:52 a.m. today at the intersection of Route 272 south (Willow Street Pike) and Route 741 (Long Lane). A 2003 silver Chevy Trailblazer was traveling south on Route 272 and a tractor trailer was west bound on Route 741 when the impact occurred in the intersection. The Trailblazer driver, a 51-year-old man from Willow Street, died at the scene. The tractor trailer driver was not hurt. A third vehicle sustained damage from flying debris from the impact. The investigation is ongoing. No names have been released at this time. West Lampeter Township Police are asking for anyone who may have witnessed the crash or have any information pertaining the incident to contact them at 717-464-2421.
10 People Involved In School Bus Rollover Crash In York County
Ten people— including 9 children— were involved in a school bus crash in York County on Tuesday, Oct. 11, authorities say. Hanover Area Fire & Rescue members were called to the two-vehicle crash with possible entrapment in the 1000 block of Carlisle Street at the intersection of Kuhn Drive in Hanover Borough at 2:43 p.m., according to a release by the department.
Parked car damages home in Pa. crash
A crash in Luzerne County damaged a home early this morning, according to a story from WNEP. Police told the station the incident occurred around 1:30 a.m. along the 200 block of Main Street in Duryea. According to police, a vehicle hit a parked car, pinning it against a home....
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Scranton Man Arrested After 2-Vehicle Crash in Delaware County
A Scranton man is facing charges after a two-vehicle crash in Delaware County. According to the Delaware County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a crash on State Highway 10 on October 1st. An investigation determined Osman Mendoza-Garcia had been following another vehicle when the vehicle in front of him started...
Passenger Of Stolen Car Killed After Driver Crashes Into Tree In Chester County
A passenger of a stolen car died after the driver crashed into a tree in Chester County, authorities said. Gordy Tate, 25, was driving the stolen car when officers tried to stop him on the 100 block of West Chestnut Street in West Chester around 7:15 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, according to the West Chester Police Department.
1 dead following crash in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Emergency crews are still on the scene of a fatal crash that occurred early Tuesday morning in West Lampeter Township and killed one person. According to Lancaster 911 dispatch, first responders were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on Willow Street Pike and Long Lane at 12:53 a.m.
WFMZ-TV Online
Charges filed in serious crash, car fire caused by racing, police say
PALMER TWP., Pa. - The driver who was rescued from a burning car in Northampton County is now facing charges for causing the crash, police say. Nyjah Golphin, 23, was charged Tuesday with felony aggravated assault by vehicle, reckless endangerment and driving offenses in the May 21 crash on Main Street in Palmer Township, police said.
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown firefighters quickly knock out house fire
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Firefighters quickly battled a house fire in Allentown Wednesday night in the 1800 block of Washington Street. Crews were called to the scene shortly after 10 p.m., and knocked out the one-alarm fire within 45 minutes. No information is available yet on whether there are any...
WFMZ-TV Online
Police in Lower Saucon investigate hit-and-run crash
L. SAUCON TWP., Pa. - Police in Northampton County are asking for the public's help as they investigate a hit-and-run crash. A black SUV hit the back of a blue Mack truck Tuesday shortly before 2:30 p.m. on Route 378 at the Saucon Square Plaza in Lower Saucon Township, according to a news release from township police.
School bus crash in Wyoming County
None of the 14 students or the driver of a school bus were injured when the bus crashed in Tunkhannock Township. It happened just after 7am along Erhardt Road in Overfield Township. Tunkhannock Township police say a preliminary investigation of the bus revealed a mechanical failure in the steering system caused the driver to lose control. Nearby Winola Industrial brought the students inside where students could be evaluated before being released.
WFMZ-TV Online
1 injured after vehicle towing boat overturns on I-78
L. SAUCON TWP., Pa. - A crash involving a boat tied things up on Interstate 78 Monday. It happened on I-78 West in Lower Saucon Township, Northampton County. State Police say a vehicle was towing the boat on a trailer when it overturned. We're told the driver was injured. Traffic...
WOLF
Dunmore Police seek to identify two people involved in Tuesday night incident
DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA CO., (WOLF) — Dunmore Police are looking to identify two people they say were involved in an incident at a convenience store on Tuesday. According to police, the two pictured individuals were involved in an incident at Joe's Kwik Mart on N. Blakely St. on Tuesday night.
WFMZ-TV Online
2 injured in explosion at quarry in Schuylkill County
PORTER TWP., Pa. — Two people were injured after an explosion at a quarry in Schuylkill County, authorities said. The explosion at Summit Quarry in Porter Township was reported at 11:45 a.m. Monday, dispatchers said. Porter Township is about 16 miles north of Bethel, Berks County. According to authorities,...
Towamencin Dog Owner Found Guilty of Neglect: Report
A 62-year-old Montgomery County man was fined $100 for leaving his dog in an unattended car over the summer, North Penn Now reports. Police in Upper Gwynedd were called to a shopping center on Valley Forge Road on Aug. 4 after passersby noticed a dog in an unattended car. According to the report, the windows were only cracked and the air conditioning was not running.
Student pilot killed when plane crashed 1 minute after takeoff from Allentown: NTSB
A student pilot was killed and the flight instruction was seriously injured in the September 28 crash.
Hunterdon County Man Killed As SUV Veers Across Rt. 78, Goes Up In Flames: State Police
A Hunterdon County man was killed after he veered across both sides of Rt. 78 in an SUV that then went up in flames, state police said. The crash occurred just before 6:05 a.m. in both sides of Rt. 78 near milepost 24.8 in Tewksbury on Friday, Oct. 7, NJSP Trooper Charles Marchan told DailyVoice.com.
WFMZ-TV Online
Man dies after being shot in Hazleton
HAZLETON, Pa. - A 22-year-old man died after being shot in Hazleton, Luzerne County. Felix Dini, of Freeland, was pronounced dead early Monday morning at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest, according to a news release from the Lehigh County Coroner's Office. Dini was shot Friday shortly before 6 p.m. at...
