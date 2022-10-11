ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Iowa & Wisconsin To Receive Funds; USDA Send $9.4 Million Nationwide For Chronic Wasting Disease

According to a press release from the United States Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, or APHIS, $9.4 million dollars will be provided to 27 states and 6 Tribes or Tribal organizations to further develop and implement Chronic Wasting Disease management and response activities in wild and farmed cervids (members of the deer/elk family).
Cougars; Furry, Ferocious, And In The Midwest (VIDEO/PHOTO)

I've been catching up on the History Channels series Alone. If you haven't seen it, people get stranded in the wilderness with limited supplies and are told to survive for as long as they can, alone. In all the seasons I 've seen, only one animal has really seemed scary to encounter; Cougars.
These Midwest Farmers Cream the Corn Growing Competition

Yesterday was National Farmer's Day, so it got me thinking about Iowa's prominent role in agriculture and how that influences the way of life in the state. Besides, it seems fitting to celebrate our farmers as we near the end of the harvest. Iowa farmers and their communities are unique...
Exactly How Much Money Do You Need to Retire in Iowa?

If you're imagining a tropical retirement awaits you when you've put in your decades of service, you might want to take a look at some recent data from Bankrate... The website Bankrate looked at all 50 states to determine the best and worst places to retire, based on how much money it would be necessary to live in those respective states. If you're planning on shacking up in Hawaii during your glory years, check your finances: Bankrate says in order to retire "comfortably" in the island, you're going to need about $2 million saved up. California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Jersey round out the top five, all states you've probably heard boast high taxes and high gas prices alike.
Simple Ways Iowans, Tri-Staters Can Help Victims of Hurricane Ian

While we Midwesterners are incredibly fortunate that hurricanes are impossible in our region, it no less causes many of us to pause whenever one strikes the coastal areas of the United States. The devastation brought on by your average hurricane or tropical storm is incalculable. Lives lost, homes destroyed, and ordinarily beautiful sectors of the country are left in ruins with a murky path forward.
DRA Announces 2022 Mission Grant Recipients, Awards $650,000 in Funding

During the monthly board meeting, the Dubuque Racing Association (DRA) announced five additional organizations from Iowa will receive funding as part of the organization's Mission Grant funding process for 2022. According to a recent press release, the organizations receiving funding include:. Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque Project:. Equity, Education and...
