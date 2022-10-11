ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doral, FL

WSVN-TV

RV catches fire behind Cutler Bay house, flames spread to home

CUTLER BAY, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters stopped fast-moving flames in Cutler Bay. According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, an RV in the back of a house caught fire, which then spread to the home on Southwest 92nd Avenue, near Cutler Ridge Drive, Saturday morning. “Units arrived and found a fire at...
CUTLER BAY, FL
WSVN-TV

School bus collides with cars in Northwest Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Several people have been injured after a chain reaction crash in Northwest Miami-Dade. Three cars and a school bus collided on Northwest 119th Street and 17th Avenue, Friday morning. Two adults and a child from one of the vehicles was taken to the hospital. No...
Doral, FL
Doral, FL
WSVN-TV

2 hospitalized after turbulence rocks MIA-bound American flight

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken two people to the hospital after, officials said, a passenger flight encountered turbulence while en route to Miami International Airport. 7News cameras captured a Miami-Dade Fire Rescue ambulance, other fire rescue vehicles and police cruisers on a tarmac at Miami...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

3 injured after car crashes into 2 vehicles in Miami Gardens

MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - A crash that involved three different vehicles injured three people. The incident happened near Northwest 213th Street and 37th Avenue where a tow truck was seen mounting two demolished vehicles, Friday afternoon. Another vehicle was seen in ruins as only the front of a white car...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
WSVN-TV

Officials: 1 injured in Miami Gardens shooting

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken one person to the hospital after he came under fire in a Miami Gardens neighborhood. Miami Gardens Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units have responded to the scene of the incident along Northwest 179th Terrace, near North Miami Avenue, just after 4:30 p.m., Friday.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
WSVN-TV

Tires slashed on several cars in Miami Beach parking lot

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Vehicles in Miami Beach were vandalized overnight. On Friday morning, about half a dozen cars had slashed tires in a public parking lot near 53rd Street and Collins Avenue. Micheal Zitomer, who picked up his car from the parking lot, began to drive away but...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Police: Man airlifted after Miami Gardens shooting

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a man to the hospital after he came under fire in a Miami Gardens neighborhood. Miami Gardens Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the shooting along Northwest 179th Terrace, near North Miami Avenue, just after 4:30 p.m., Friday.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
WSVN-TV

Joe’s Stone Crab in Miami Beach reopens for 110th season

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - It’s time to get cracking again in Miami Beach. Joe’s Stone Crab on Friday reopened its doors for its 110th season. 7News cameras captured customers at the popular restaurant as they lined up to enjoy the iconic seafood on opening day. While this...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Search underway for 13-year-old girl who went missing in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a 13-year-old girl who went missing in Hollywood. According to Hollywood Police, Robin Strong was last seen along the 2500 block of Pierce Street at around midnight on Sunday. Investigators did not provide a physical description...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
WSVN-TV

Felony stop in Miami Gardens leads to 1 arrest

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A heavy police presence was seen on a road in Miami Gardens. There was a felony police stop at the intersection of 191st Street and Northwest 37th Avenue, Friday morning. Miami Gardens police officers and Broward Sherrif’s Office deputies along with Cooper City police surrounded...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
Click10.com

Sheriff: Drunken Fort Lauderdale man goes 45 mph over the limit in stolen Jeep, flees deputies

KEY COLONY BEACH, Fla. – A Fort Lauderdale man was behind bars in the Florida Keys Friday after Monroe County deputies said he sped off in a stolen Jeep while intoxicated. According to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Adam Linhardt, deputies spotted the Jeep, driven by Elvis James Nader, 25, speeding down the Sadowski Causeway in Key Colony Beach at around 11 p.m. Thursday.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL

