Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WSVN-TV
RV catches fire behind Cutler Bay house, flames spread to home
CUTLER BAY, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters stopped fast-moving flames in Cutler Bay. According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, an RV in the back of a house caught fire, which then spread to the home on Southwest 92nd Avenue, near Cutler Ridge Drive, Saturday morning. “Units arrived and found a fire at...
WSVN-TV
Crews repair sewage main break that led Miami Beach officials to advise limiting water use
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews in Miami Beach are cleaning up following a sewer main break. Cleanup efforts were underway near 69th Street and Indian Creek Drive on Saturday after crews repaired the ruptured line. 7News cameras on Friday night captured sewage water that spilled out, forcing officials to...
WSVN-TV
Armored truck driver in distress transported; bullet hole seen in vehicle’s window
MIAMI (WSVN) - An armored truck driver encountered danger on the job in Midtown Miami. City of Miami Police officers on Saturday surrounded the truck in the area of Northeast 36th Street and North Miami Avenue. 7News cameras captured a bullet hole in the window of the truck’s door.
WSVN-TV
School bus collides with cars in Northwest Miami-Dade
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Several people have been injured after a chain reaction crash in Northwest Miami-Dade. Three cars and a school bus collided on Northwest 119th Street and 17th Avenue, Friday morning. Two adults and a child from one of the vehicles was taken to the hospital. No...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSVN-TV
2 hospitalized after turbulence rocks MIA-bound American flight
MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken two people to the hospital after, officials said, a passenger flight encountered turbulence while en route to Miami International Airport. 7News cameras captured a Miami-Dade Fire Rescue ambulance, other fire rescue vehicles and police cruisers on a tarmac at Miami...
WSVN-TV
3 injured after car crashes into 2 vehicles in Miami Gardens
MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - A crash that involved three different vehicles injured three people. The incident happened near Northwest 213th Street and 37th Avenue where a tow truck was seen mounting two demolished vehicles, Friday afternoon. Another vehicle was seen in ruins as only the front of a white car...
WSVN-TV
Officials: 1 injured in Miami Gardens shooting
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken one person to the hospital after he came under fire in a Miami Gardens neighborhood. Miami Gardens Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units have responded to the scene of the incident along Northwest 179th Terrace, near North Miami Avenue, just after 4:30 p.m., Friday.
WSVN-TV
71 cats found living in deplorable conditions pulled from Pompano Beach mobile home; owner investigated
DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A case of animal neglect has led to a criminal investigation after nearly six dozen cats were found living in filthy conditions inside of a mobile home in Pompano Beach. The woman who lives in the trailer is a cat rescue owner who is now...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSVN-TV
Tires slashed on several cars in Miami Beach parking lot
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Vehicles in Miami Beach were vandalized overnight. On Friday morning, about half a dozen cars had slashed tires in a public parking lot near 53rd Street and Collins Avenue. Micheal Zitomer, who picked up his car from the parking lot, began to drive away but...
Gas pump explosion caught on camera near West Palm Beach
A video surveillance camera was rolling the moment a gas pump exploded in Palm Beach County Friday morning.
WSVN-TV
Police: Man airlifted after Miami Gardens shooting
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a man to the hospital after he came under fire in a Miami Gardens neighborhood. Miami Gardens Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the shooting along Northwest 179th Terrace, near North Miami Avenue, just after 4:30 p.m., Friday.
WSVN-TV
Driver in custody after police catch up with vehicle suspected in carjacking
NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) — A vehicle suspected of being involved in a carjacking has been stopped after the driver led police on a pursuit. Fort Lauderdale Police pursued the vehicle going southbound on Northwest 24th Avenue, near Lauderdale Manors Drive, Friday afternoon. The pursuit ended when the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSVN-TV
Victims of Labor Day hit-and-run on the water still searching for boater responsible
(WSVN) - A peaceful night on the water turned into pandemonium for one South Florida couple after a boat crashed into their sailboat and took off. Kevin Ozebek has tonight’s 7 Investigates. Lance and Catia Dombrowski love to spend time on their sailboat. The Moody Blues has always been...
WSVN-TV
Stolen car pursuit stops in Miami Gardens; 1 man in custody
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A heavy police presence was seen on a road in Miami Gardens after a man stole a car out of Broward County. Just after 6 a.m., there was a felony police stop at the intersection of Northwest 191st Street and 37th Avenue, Friday morning. A...
WSVN-TV
Joe’s Stone Crab in Miami Beach reopens for 110th season
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - It’s time to get cracking again in Miami Beach. Joe’s Stone Crab on Friday reopened its doors for its 110th season. 7News cameras captured customers at the popular restaurant as they lined up to enjoy the iconic seafood on opening day. While this...
WSVN-TV
Search underway for 13-year-old girl who went missing in Hollywood
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a 13-year-old girl who went missing in Hollywood. According to Hollywood Police, Robin Strong was last seen along the 2500 block of Pierce Street at around midnight on Sunday. Investigators did not provide a physical description...
Click10.com
Shooting during Miami-Dade burglary paralyzes man, 2 arrested
MIAMI – A single gunshot was all it took to paralyze a man from the neck down during a burglary at an illegal gambling operation near Miami-Dade County’s Pinewood neighborhood, according to police. The man is only able to move one arm. The burglar shot the man in...
WSVN-TV
Felony stop in Miami Gardens leads to 1 arrest
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A heavy police presence was seen on a road in Miami Gardens. There was a felony police stop at the intersection of 191st Street and Northwest 37th Avenue, Friday morning. Miami Gardens police officers and Broward Sherrif’s Office deputies along with Cooper City police surrounded...
Click10.com
Sheriff: Drunken Fort Lauderdale man goes 45 mph over the limit in stolen Jeep, flees deputies
KEY COLONY BEACH, Fla. – A Fort Lauderdale man was behind bars in the Florida Keys Friday after Monroe County deputies said he sped off in a stolen Jeep while intoxicated. According to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Adam Linhardt, deputies spotted the Jeep, driven by Elvis James Nader, 25, speeding down the Sadowski Causeway in Key Colony Beach at around 11 p.m. Thursday.
WSVN-TV
51st Miami International Auto Show to showcase latest models, classic cars, EV test tracks
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - One of the year’s biggest events is revving up this weekend on Miami Beach. The 51st Miami International Auto Show is set to open Saturday at the Miami Beach Convention Center. Not only will visitors see the latest models from the world’s biggest carmakers;...
Comments / 0