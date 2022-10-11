Read full article on original website
Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cake Ice Cream Has Returned to IL, IN, & KY Stores
Christmas has come early this year, as a popular treat from 2021 has returned to stores across Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky. I know that we haven't even gotten to Halloween yet, but it's never too early to talk about Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes. Nothing says "Merry Christmas" quite like Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes. It's been a staple of the holiday season for years. Each year, millions anticipate the release of these delectable treats. Usually, Christmas Tree Cakes come out around Halloween. Last year, Little Debbie partnered up with an ice cream company called Hudsonville Ice Cream to create a mashup of the famous Christmas Tree Cakes and ice cream.
Expert Advice to Keep Your Home Warm This Winter
Thank you, Thomas & Galbraith, for partnering with us to provide Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky moms trusted tips on how to keep our homes warm this winter!. Imagine this scenario. Your husband is out of town for work and the kids have late-night soccer practice. During the day, ole’ Mother Nature decides to throw a cold spell at us, and by the end of practice, your kids are sporting a blue hue on their lips that not even the best lipsticks can replicate.
Kentucky Woman Shares ‘Let Them’ Matra That Will Change Your Life
Like most people, I have lived my life as my worst enemy. It often seems like when I'm happy, I sabotage myself with my needy insecurity. It's like I try to hurt myself by ruining any peace, calm, and security that I find. Most of the time, I overreact and...
Indiana Man Marries a Mountain Dew, But is it Legal?
Let's get to know the happy newlyweds and find out if this marriage between an Indiana man and a Mountain Dew is legal. Sure, this is a brilliant marketing ploy from the creative department of Mountain Dew or Pepsi-Cola company. And yes, we're all just feeding the hyper, over-caffeinated beast by talking about it. However, can we ignore the fact that an Indiana man just became world-famous by marrying a can of Hard Mountain Dew? Can this relation-sip last or will it fizzle out?
Black Cats Are No Longer Considered UnLucky in Kentucky, Illinois, and Indiana
Black cats have a bad reputation when it comes to luck. If we see one cross our path, it's supposed to mean bad luck. And, if a black cat is under a ladder and you are climbing it...no, that's not it. Well, it's all pretty ridiculous anyway. The whole bad luck and black cat connection is just insane.
‘Tails’ of Terror – The Story of the ‘Mud Mermaids’ Who Reportedly Terrorized an Indiana River Town
When you hear the word, "mermaid," I'll assume the first image that pops into your mind is that of Ariel, the young, red-head girl who lived "Under the Sea" and made a deal with an evil sea witch to give up her beautiful singing voice in exchange for a pair of legs so she could meet the handsome Prince Eric on land. You know her better as Disney's "The Little Mermaid." Or maybe the word simply creates an image in your mind of a man or woman with the upper body, arms, and head of a human and a fish-like tail in place of legs. Whatever it is you're picturing, I'm pretty sure it looks nothing like the description of the "mud mermaids" that were reportedly spotted on the banks of the Ohio River in southern Indiana many years ago.
These KY Restaurants Were on Food Network and Now They’re Closed
Thanks to Food Network and ANY network featuring series that spotlight American restaurants, we've all been privy to unique eateries on which television has shone its bright lights over the past decade-plus. And from that, fans have been able to plan "foodie tours" on the strength of it. Immediately, I...
Suspected Witch Who was Burned Alive Believed to Haunt Kentucky Woods
It's human nature to fear things we don't understand. Throughout history, there have been countless examples of horrific atrocities committed in the name of ignorance and misunderstanding. Instead of searching for answers and keeping a positive, open mind, we have always found it easier to ignore, dislike, hate, persecute or...
Incredible Kentucky Rock Formation Has a Mysterious Man-Made Structure in Front of It
Kentucky is home to some seriously incredible scenery, but this one is a bit of a mystery. Kentucky is truly one of the more underrated states when it comes to the scenic beauty. From the waterfalls located around the state to the caves and incredible arches, there is so much beauty in the state of Kentucky. Sometimes it's fun to explore what's in your own backyard, and many Kentuckians take great pride in their beautiful state.
Winner drawn for St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have a winner for the Lexington St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway!. The winner of the 2022 giveaway is Charles Wilson of Saint Helens, Ky. The drawing was held live Thursday during our 5:30 p.m. newscast. WKYT is proud to partner with St. Jude and its...
10 Kids Are Still Actively Missing From 2022 in Kentucky & One is From Owensboro
One of a parent's worst nightmares is to have their child go missing. Kentucky has several kids still activity missing and one of these kiddos is from right here in Owensboro. Growing up my mother was constantly reminding me to stay with her in stores and to be aware of my surroundings. She basically stamped it on my brain. I always thought the main reason for kids going missing was because they were kidnapped but statistics show there are several different reasons a child may go missing.
Lab-raised hellbenders released in Kentucky for the first time
Officials from the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources (KDFWR) said they have released some hellbenders after raising them in a lab.
Invasive Stink Bug Population Expected to Increase in Illinois and Indiana
It's that time of year again when those dreaded stink bugs start invading our homes. However, we might see more of them this year. With all of the good things that come with fall, one of the biggest downsides has to be something that I see so many people talking about on social media. The fact that they have too many stink bugs in their homes. Luckily, I haven't spotted any this year, but it's still early and it's bound to happen sooner or later. As it turns out, we could be seeing a lot more of them this year, according to a recent report. However, before we get into that, let's cover the basics of stinkbugs first.
4 Great Seafood Places in Kentucky
Do you love eating seafood? Do you also happen to live in Kentucky? If your answer was positive to both questions then there is a list of four fantastic seafood restaurants in Kentucky that are highly-praised by both travellers and local people for their absolutely tasty food but also for their service and amazing atmosphere.
CONCERT REVIEW: Chris Stapleton, Tyler Childers + More Lift Spirits, Raise Millions at ‘Kentucky Rising’ Benefit Show
After record flooding decimated Eastern Kentucky in late July and early August, leaving 40 people dead (and counting), the region needed a bit of hope. They got just that on Tuesday night when past and present Kentucky country music royalty gathered at Rupp Arena for Kentucky Rising, a concert that raised over $2.5 million for relief efforts in the ravaged region.
Kentucky man wins $500K on scratch-off lottery ticket: 'I'm just amazed'
A Louisville man, who wishes to remain anonymous, won $500,000 on a scratch-off lottery ticket. "I never imagined this would ever be me. I’m just amazed," he told lottery officials. On Monday night, while taking a break at work, he walked to the Circle K on Mud Lane to...
November Brings Full Beaver Moon + Total Lunar Eclipse Over IN, KY & TN
As if the celestial fireballs promised across Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee, and other parts of the United States courtesy of the seven meteor showers happening in October aren't enough, it seems we'll be seeing a little lunar magic in November too. Full Beaver Moon. On November 8, 2022, at 5:08 am...
Three Indiana Towns Made the Top Ten on the List of Best Small Cities in America
Living in a "big" city certainly has its advantages - lots of things to see and do, lots of shopping and dining choices, and lots of people - but big city life isn't for everybody. The same things that make a big city attractive to some, also drive others away to live in a smaller city. In fact, some studies show that nearly half of Americans prefer to live in the suburbs, as opposed to urban or rural areas. A couple of reasons for this include smaller populations and a lower cost of living.
Part of federal health care grant will help feed Kentuckians
KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Kentucky is receiving more than $4 million from the federal government to boost rural health care. The grant will be divided up between several agencies such as St. Claire HealthCare in Morehead, Baptist Health in Corbin and God’s Pantry Food Bank just to name a few.
Kentucky Humane Society Receives $125,000 Preserving Families Grant from PetSmart Charities
KENTUCKY HUMANE SOCIETY RECEIVES $125,000 GRANT FROM PETSMART CHARITIES® TO HELP KEEP PETS AND PEOPLE TOGETHER. The Kentucky Humane Society has received a $125,000 Preserving Families grant from PetSmart Charities. The goal is to help struggling pet owners in Louisville keep their beloved pets happy, healthy and in their homes.
