‘RHOC’: Heather Dubrow Dismisses Claims She Has Not Been Filming Season 17 Amid Rumors Terry Has Been Cheating For Years

Real Housewives of Orange County knows how to bring the drama — even when the show is in between seasons. Rumors have been swirling online about Heather “Fancy Pants” Dubrow , claiming she hasn’t been filming season 17. The reason for her absence is apparently because her husband, Dr. Terry Dubrow, has been cheating on her for years. But according to Heather, these rumors are absolutely “not true, on any level.”

Is Heather Dubrow skipping out on filming ‘RHOC’ Season 17?

Filming for RHOC has begun after another cast shakeup occurred over the summer. Jen Armstrong and Noelle Bergener announced their exits, while Tamra Judge will be back in the main cast after a two-season break. Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Taylor Armstrong will also be part of season 17 as a “friend” of the show.

The rest of the cast — Heather, Shannon Beador, Gina Kirschenheiter , and Emily Simpson — are all supposedly returning for season 17. But an anonymous tipster claimed on the popular celebrity gossip site Deux Moi that Heather has been MIA from filming.

The anonymous tip contained the subject line, “Cheating allegations in the OC,” and read, “This housewife has not been seen filming with her colleagues for weeks. Word on the street is … her husband’s affairs surfaced and we know who is not afraid to air it all out.”

Heather has been married to Botched star Dr. Terry Dubrow since 1999, and they share four children. And the anonymous tip is apparently aimed at the couple

‘Fancy Pants’ dismisses claims she has not been filming season 17

When Instagram fan page BravoHousewives posted about these rumors, Heather actually replied to the claims in the comments section even though she and her husband weren’t mentioned by name.

“This is not true, on any level,” she wrote.

In a further attempt to dispel the cheating rumors, Heather and Terry spent Saturday at Disneyland with the paparazzi following them around. They captured photos of the couple smiling, holding hands, and hugging throughout the theme park as they enjoyed the day with family and friends.

This is the second time this year that Heather has dismissed cheating rumors about her husband. In April, the Bravolebrity addressed internet gossip on her podcast Heather Dubrow’s World .

“It’s not true. I’m not going to give it any weight or any life because it’s stupid,” she said. But a tipster at Bravo and Cocktails says that it’s a well-known fact that Terry has cheated.

“I was a server at a restaurant in OC years ago and 3 nurses came in. We hit it off so we started talking and we got onto the topic of reality tv. They told me that a few of their nurses had been seeing ******* from one of the housewife shows and he’s married. I was intrigued so I asked who and they said …..They also said a lot of people know/knew about it and it wasn’t some big secret.”

Is someone from ‘RHOC’ spreading these rumors about Heather and Terry Dubrow?

Even though Heather is attempting to shut down these latest rumors about her husband and her participation in RHOC Season 17 , it might not be so easy. Heather has an enemy that is rumored to be filming with Tamra and Shannon right now — Vicki Gunvalson.

In a tip submitted to Bravo and Cocktails , a source claimed that Vicki was returning to RHOC for season 17 and she was there to play dirty. Apparently, Vicki is still bummed about not getting her orange back, and she’s been accused of spreading the rumors.

“For days now, there’s been rumors going around about a housewife everyone begged to come back to the show avoiding cameras and the rest of her castmates. All due to a rumor,” the tipster wrote.

“The rumor is true! And she is supposedly resorting to a tactic best known and seen on Beverly Hills. Yep! You read that right! A cease and desist should be making the rounds soon! But the source of where the rumor originated from may or may not be shocking to some. Have you recently seen a picture going around on social media of the ‘three friends’ filming together? The rumor came from the one that is still bummed about not getting her orange back.”

Real Housewives of Orange County Season 17 will air on Bravo in 2023.

