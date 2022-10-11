ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

Lisa Rinna Seeking $2 Million For ‘RHOBH’ Season 13, Demands To Be The Highest Paid Housewife

Lisa Rinna is currently re-negotiating her new contract with Bravo and demanding that she be the highest-paid Real Housewife ever, or she won’t come back, RadarOnline.com has learned. “At this point, Bravo needs Lisa more than Lisa needs Bravo. She was a star before Bravo and will be a star long after Bravo too,” sources tell RadarOnline.com.“Lisa knows her worth and knows how to negotiate. Only Lisa is willing to call their bluff and walk away if she doesn’t get the deal she wants. While the other ladies are frightened to upset Andy (Cohen), Lisa is fearless. She’s not frightened...
TV & VIDEOS
OK! Magazine

Not Backing Down: Kathy Hilton Shares Messages Shading Sister Kyle Richards & Lisa Rinna As Feud Continues

Kathy Hilton knows she has the support of the majority of Bravo fans. Following the bombshell Wednesday, September 21, episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills where Lisa Rinna alleged that the Paris In Love star had a complete break down and threatened to take down Bravo, NBC and her own sister Kyle Richards, Hilton is clapping back through messages from her supporters. On Thursday, September 22, Hilton shared a post to her Instagram stories from a fan account which read, "Kyle posted this pic, with this caption the day after Kathy's alleged meltdown." The photo featured the Halloween...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
bravotv.com

Meet the Person Who Dorit Kemsley Just Declared Her “BFF”

The RHOBH cast member’s husband, Paul “PK” Kemsley, shared a sweet Instagram photo of the tight twosome. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans are already well acquainted with Dorit Kemsley’s immediate family, but her husband, Paul “PK” Kemsley, just reintroduced another member of his wife’s crew: her little sister, Debbie. And in case you were wondering, no, there doesn’t seem to be any sibling rivalry between the two women.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Lee Curtis
Person
Lisa Rinna
Person
Kyle Richards
Person
Andy Cohen
Person
Erika Girardi
Person
Paris Hilton
Person
Nicky Hilton Rothschild
Person
Garcelle Beauvais
Person
Kathy Hilton
Us Weekly

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Lisa Rinna Alleges Crystal Kung Minkoff Left Out Details of Her Involvement in Aspen Drama

She said, she said. As more details surrounding Kathy Hilton’s alleged Aspen, Colorado, meltdown come to light, Lisa Rinna is calling out costar Crystal Kung Minkoff for not telling the entire truth. “Crystal was helping me take KH out of the caribou club," the Rinna Beauty founder, 59, captioned a since-deleted Instagram Story post on […]
ASPEN, CO
SheKnows

Are The Rumors True? Is Bold & Beautiful’s Thorsten Kaye Leaving?

Maybe you’ve heard: The more interesting the rumor, the faster it spreads — and the longer it keeps circulating. Which might explain why even now, years after a Q&A sparked fears that Thorsten Kaye might be leaving The Bold and the Beautiful, fans continue to wonder whether he’s on his way out as Ridge.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Arnold Schwarzenegger & Maria Shriver Reunite 11 Years After Split For Son Patrick’s 29th Birthday

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver posed with their son Patrick for a cute family photo to celebrate his 29th birthday on Monday, September 19. The Terminator star and his ex-wife had huge smiles on as Patrick held up a dessert with a birthday message on it. Despite having split up back in 2011, Arnold, 75, and Maria, 66, both looked glad to celebrate their son’s special day.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Popular Celebrities#Rhobh#Tv Series#Reunion Trailer
Page Six

‘Shahs of Sunset’ star Mike Shouhed cuts deal in domestic violence case

“Shahs of Sunset” alum Mike Shouhed’s domestic violence charges will be dismissed thanks to a deal he cut with prosecutors. The former Bravolebrity is set to enter a diversion program that will dismiss his domestic violence, battery and unlawfully attempting to dissuade a witness charges upon completion, according to court documents filed on Sept. 30 and obtained by Page Six. Shouhed, 43, agreed to take anger management and parenting classes, as well as complete a gun safety course and community service. He’s also barred from owning or possessing a firearm until he finishes the program. Shouhed was arrested in March for allegedly getting...
PUBLIC SAFETY
StyleCaster

Gabby Windey’s Net Worth Reveals How Much She Made as the Bachelorette vs. Her Real Job

As Bachelor Nation’s newest leading lady (one of which, anyways), it makes sense why fans want to know what Gabby Windey’s net worth is and how much she makes as The Bachelorette. Gabby, a 31-year-old ICU nurse from O’Fallon, Illinois, is one of two leads on The Bachelorette season 19, along with Rachel Recchia, a 26-year-old flight instructor from Clermont, Florida. Gabby and Rachel were both contestants on The Bachelor season 26 with Clayton Echard, where they were eliminated in the final three after Clayton chose Susie Evans, a 29-year-old wedding videographer from Virginia Beach, Virginia, as his winner. Gabby and...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
People

People

339K+
Followers
55K+
Post
198M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

 https://people.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy