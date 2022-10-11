ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBC

Alex Gidman: Worcestershire head coach leaves New Road with immediate effect

Worcestershire have confirmed Alex Gidman has stepped down as head coach and will leave the club immediately. Ex-Gloucestershire and Pears batter Gidman was made second XI coach at New Road in March 2018 before taking charge of the first team in November 2018. Gidman, 41, helped guide the club to...
