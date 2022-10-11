ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Top Russian Judge Killed in Crimea Bridge Explosion, Report Says

By Dan Ladden-Hall
 5 days ago
Anadolu Agency via Getty

A top Russian judge was reportedly killed in an explosion on the Crimean Bridge over the weekend, according to a report. Sergey Maslov, 42, was said to be in a black Cadillac driving alongside a truck believed to have been packed with explosives when a huge blast partially destroyed the bridge. Russian President Vladimir Putin used the damage to the $3.7 billion, 12-mile bridge to justify missile attacks that killed civilians across Ukraine on Monday. Maslov's car reportedly plunged into the sea after the explosion, with married documentary makers Eduard Chuchakin and Zoya Sofronova also dying in the vehicle. Fitness instructor Gleb Orgetkin was also reportedly killed in the doomed car. A legal source allegedly said Maslov was “unusually independent-minded and incorruptible” and had ruled on “sensitive cases” involving business disputes, the Mirror reports.

