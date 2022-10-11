Read full article on original website
Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake won’t say whether she’ll respect the rightful results of the midterm elections.It comes as polls show her within one percentage point of Katie Hobbs, the Democratic nominee, in a race to determine who will lead a state that was front and centre in Donald Trump’s 2020 efforts to overturn the election.She appeared Sunday on CNN’s State of the Union, where she had a contentious interview about the issue with Dana Bash.Elsewhere, Marjorie Taylor Greene is preparing to defend her seat in a debate Sunday evening against Marcus Flowers, the Democrat running against her.The race has turned into one of the most expensive of the 2022 cycle as Democrats hope Ms Greene’s scandals and rhetoric often detached from reality will come back to bite her.Follow the latest news on the 2022 midterms below Read More The most important midterm elections a month out from Election Day
Chris Gloninger was at the barber’s shop when the death threat arrived. After 17 years in television, the chief meteorologist for KCCI in Des Moines, Iowa, had grown a thick skin. But this was different.The emails started in June and were filled with anger over Gloninger’s weather forecasts. The forecasts routinely incorporated facts on climate change, a practice that he hoped would help viewers connect the dots between the global threat of a hotter planet and more extreme heatwaves, drought, and flash flooding at the local level.“I think you can turn people off if you’re hitting them over the head...
