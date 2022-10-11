Read full article on original website
When Did Purple Become an Official Halloween Color?
Was there a vote I missed? When did “purple” get added as a Halloween color??. Obviously, orange and black have been the mainstay Halloween colors going back to the invention of color (July 8, 1954, to be precise). It’s easy to see why orange and black are Halloween...
Hilarious Video Shows Dog Petrified of Fake Creepy Black Cats
A hilarious video a Texas family posted is blowing up the internet. At first glance, you simply see Halloween decorations in the front yard of this Texas home. However, if you take a closer look, you will notice one of the decorations is not a prop at all. OH, HELLO...
Have You Experienced Halloween’s Number One Injury?
Slow down. Sweet treats doled out by strangers are off the hook. That's right! As it turns out, the hazardous perils of Fright Night have nothing to do with what we chew. So what is Halloween's most dangerous threat to our health and safety? A 2021 study conducted by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission zeroed in on injuries that occurred between October and November of 2018.
