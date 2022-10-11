Report: Sixers sign 3-time champ Patrick McCaw to a training camp deal

Russell Isabella-USA TODAY Sports

With the preseason continuing to chug along, the Philadelphia 76ers continue to clean up the roster and make some moves to their unit.

The Sixers could always use bodies in practice before the regular season begins on Oct. 18 and on Tuesday, they made an addition to their roster for training camp purposes.

Per Keith Smith of Spotrac, the Sixers will sign 3-time champion Patrick McCaw to a training camp deal. McCaw has won titles with the Golden State Warriors in 2017 and 2018 before winning another one with the Toronto Raptors in 2019. He has career averages of 3.8 points and 1.6 rebounds in 199 games with 43 starts.

One can assume that McCaw will be headed to the G League to join the Delaware Blue Coats when the time comes, but for now, he will look to help the Sixers prepare for the new season and also make a case to join another team in the future.