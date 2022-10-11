ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Sixers sign 3-time champ Patrick McCaw to a training camp deal

 5 days ago
Russell Isabella-USA TODAY Sports

With the preseason continuing to chug along, the Philadelphia 76ers continue to clean up the roster and make some moves to their unit.

The Sixers could always use bodies in practice before the regular season begins on Oct. 18 and on Tuesday, they made an addition to their roster for training camp purposes.

Per Keith Smith of Spotrac, the Sixers will sign 3-time champion Patrick McCaw to a training camp deal. McCaw has won titles with the Golden State Warriors in 2017 and 2018 before winning another one with the Toronto Raptors in 2019. He has career averages of 3.8 points and 1.6 rebounds in 199 games with 43 starts.

One can assume that McCaw will be headed to the G League to join the Delaware Blue Coats when the time comes, but for now, he will look to help the Sixers prepare for the new season and also make a case to join another team in the future.

Boston's Grant Williams explains what happened to get Jayson Tatum ejected against the Toronto Raptors

Boston Celtics reserve forward Grant Williams was interviewed by the media following the team’s preseason 137-134 overtime loss to the Toronto Raptors in Montreal’s Bell Centre this past Friday night. With the loss, the Celtics’ preseason slate of four exhibition tilts comes to a close as the team turns its attention to Tuesday night’s home opener for the 2022-23 NBA season against the Philadelphia 76ers.
Nia Long on fiancé Ime Udoka’s ‘difficult’ alleged affair, Celtics suspension

Actress Nia Long has broken her silence on her fiancé Ime Udoka’s alleged affair. The Boston Celtics announced Thursday that Udoka would be suspended from his role as the NBA team’s head coach for “violations of team policies” that reportedly include an alleged romance with a woman on staff. Via her rep, Long told Page Six on Friday that although “recent events” have been “difficult” for her to “process,” she’s turning to her loved ones for strength. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” the statement read. “I ask that...
