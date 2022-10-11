Read full article on original website
National Toy Hall of Fame names 12 finalistsB.R. ShenoyRochester, NY
That Time “The Phone Man” Repaired My Life and Career With Clear Communication And The Right ConnectionHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
The Blue Barn 5th Annual CiderFest Is Coming October 7th-9thAlisha Starr
Feeling Hungry? Check Out These New Restaurants in RochesterAlisha StarrRochester, NY
13 WHAM
Final students testify in Ashton trial
Rochester, N.Y. — Jurors heard the final student testimony Tuesday in the trial of Kirk Ashton, the former Northwood Elementary School Principal accused of sexually abusing 26 students. One minor testified Ashton touched his backside and told jurors he once told a teacher, "I don't like our principal. He's...
Rochester police praise community for help in shooting arrest
His arrest was only possible thanks to community assistance, according to city police.
Person in custody after police investigation in Webster
"The village is obviously a very busy area," said Webster Police Captain Mark Reed.
Irondequoit town councilmember accuses supervisor of slamming door on her hand
"From the video I did not observe any indication that Patrina had hurt her hand a short time before," police wrote.
WHEC TV-10
Person taken into custody after standoff involving gun in Webster
WEBSTER, N.Y. — The scene is clear and the roads are back open in Webster after a heavy police presence on East Main street on Tuesday night. Webster police said there was a standoff involving a teen with a gun inside of a home, which started at around 4 p.m. Police got a call about an altercation that took place at that home on East Main Street and a confrontation involving two young men where a shotgun was pulled. One of them ended up leaving the scene.
iheart.com
No One Hurt in Weaver Street House Fire in Rochester
Rochester fire officials say no civilians were hurt when fire broke out at a home on Weaver Street, near Remington Street. A firefighter suffered a minor injury. There were reports of people jumping from windows at the two story home, and the fire extended to the exterior of the house next door.
Rochester car theft results in crash on Child St.
The driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Firefighter injured in Rochester house fire on Weaver St.
Investigators say the same building had been on fire the day prior.
wbtai.com
Morning News Brief
After a long back and forth, many conferences with his attorney and conversations in the courtroom and several recesses Raul Cruz, one of the two men charged in the the killing of 2 farm workers in Alexander in March has accepted a plea deal and admitted to the killings. Cruz, who is 18, was offered a plea deal after he tried to bribe a witness with a fentanyl and marijuana cigarette and was caught. Cruz said he didn’t understand and had to have the deal and charges explained to him multiple times. After saying he wouldn’t take the deal, he changed his mind after a conversation in the courtroom and accepted it. He will be sentenced on December 13th.
Greece police investigating rollover crash on Ridgeway Ave.
There is no further information about what led to the crash or any sustained injuries.
WHEC TV-10
Council member in Irondequoit said town supervisor broke her wrist
IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. — A council member in Irondequoit says the town supervisor broke her wrist. It’s an accusation that supervisor Rory Fitzpatrick denies. Council Member Patrina Freeman held a news conference in the afternoon. She says the incident happened at a board meeting on September 20. After asking...
13 WHAM
Public's assistance helps police catch shooting suspect
Rochester, N.Y. — Police said community assistance helped them identify and arrest a man wanted for a shooting on Dewey Avenue last month. A U.S. Marshals task force arrested Corey Willis, 45, Tuesday morning for the Sept. 9 shooting. Willis is charged with assault and two counts of criminal...
WHEC TV-10
RPD said carjacking involving gun happened on Edinburgh Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police are looking for whoever is responsible for an armed carjacking on Edinburgh Street in the Corn Hill area on Sunday night. Rochester police said the victim was getting out of his car at around 10 p.m. when he was approached by the suspects. One of them reportedly had a gun.
New York State cracking down on catalytic converter theft
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Governor’s Office is taking a new approach to crack down on catalytic converter thefts across New York State. It involves more partnerships between state and local authorities, but investigators with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office want more focus to be on drug abuse and bail reform is linked to this […]
RPD: Rite Aid on Portland Ave. robbed at gunpoint
Officers said that there was at least one armed suspect in the robbery, who fled with an undisclosed amount of money and merchandise.
Body of Missing Perinton woman discovered in Rochester
35-year-old Tracy Bellanca was last seen leaving her residence on Belinda Crescent in Perinton.
Kucko’s Camera: Mount Hope Cemetery
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — John Kucko takes his cherished camera to Mount Hope Cemetery for a look at the fall colors emerging in October.
13 WHAM
RPD celebrates new wave of future officers
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police Department hosted a ceremony to celebrate the graduation of eight students in the department's Workforce Development Program on Sunday. The recruits are now off to begin at the police academy, which is the next step in their journey to patrolling the streets of Rochester.
WHEC TV-10
Armed robbery at Rite Aid on Portland Avenue
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Just after 3:30 p.m. RPD officers were sent to the Rite Aid in the 500 block of Portland Avenue for the report of a gunpoint robbery involving at least one armed suspect. The suspect fled the store with an undisclosed amount of money/merchandise when the police arrived. No one was injured as a result of the incident.
WHEC TV-10
Rochester banker is accused of defrauding two people out of $500,000
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A Rochester banker is accused of defrauding two victims out of hundreds of thousands of dollars. Federal prosecutors arrested and charged 34-year-old Timothy Siverd with wire fraud and money laundering. Prosecutors say that in November 2021, Siverd was a vice president at Tompkins Community Bank when...
