Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Police investigating shooting in East Liverpool
There was a shooting in East Liverpool overnight on Saturday.
cleveland19.com
Akron police: Have you seen this endangered missing man?
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - UPDATE: James Bell has been found and is safe. Akron Police are looking for a missing, endangered man who was last seen Friday around 10:00 p.m. leaving his home in the 1900 block of Northgate Circle. James Bell, 73, left his home on foot, according to...
cleveland19.com
Streetsboro officer arrests DoorDash driver then delivers his orders
STREETSBORO, Ohio (WOIO) - A Streetsboro family said they were getting pretty hangry waiting for their food to come, and they got the shock of a lifetime when an officer showed up at their door with their dinner. “Our youngest was at soccer and I coach our other sons’ football...
Four injured in Belmont County crash
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol reports that four people were taken to the hospital after an accident Saturday evening. A single-vehicle crash took place at around 5:30 p.m. on Route 40 just off of Exit 215. First responders from Cumberland Trail, Neffs and Barton all responded to the scene. Details […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Austintown police looking for man accused of stealing from business
Austintown police are trying to identify a person they said has been stealing from a local business.
whbc.com
New Phila Man Arraigned in Hot Car Death of Toddler Son
NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 20-year-old New Philadelphia man entered not guilty pleas to murder and involuntary manslaughter charges in the death of his toddler son. This after he was named in a grand jury indictment. Landon Parrott remains jailed on $250,000 bond. Investigators say...
Man accused of attempted strangling of police officer
A man is facing two felony charges after reports say he attempted to strangle a police officer.
cleveland19.com
17-year-old girl to be tried as adult in fatal stabbing at Stark County park
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A teen girl accused of stabbing and killing a 22-year-old Alliance man at a Louisville park will be tried as an adult, according to a ruling from Stark County Family Court Judge David Nist. The judge ruled that Marissa Smith met the criteria to be...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cleveland19.com
Police in Summit County shoot ‘vicious dog’ that attacked its owner
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Springfield Township police are looking for a “vicious dog” that ran away after being shot multiple times by officers as it attacked its owner. Officers were initially dispatched to Lake Road early Thursday morning after receiving reports of a dog attack. Police arrived to...
Man tells Youngstown police he took two busses to hospital after he was shot
Reports said a 32-year-old man told police Wednesday that he took two busses to St. Elizabeth Health Center after he was shot while walking on a South Side street.
Wrong-way driver causes head-on crash in Austintown
A head-on crash closed down a portion of Interstate 80 eastbound at State Route 46 in Austintown.
daltonkidronnews.com
Multiple departments respond to ceiling fire at Shady Lawn
DALTON. Multiple departments responded to a call Friday night about a possible structure fire at Shady Lawn nursing home. East Wayne Fire district, Orrville, Paint Township Mt. Eaton and others responded to the call. A faulty bathroom lamp/heater was found to be the issue, according to a post on EWFD’s Facebook page.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Report: Man in hospital after Sharon shooting
It happened around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday on the 300 Block of South Oakland Avenue. Police said the man was shot multiple times.
Warren police respond to shots fired; 1 injured
Officers were told a woman had been injured after someone shot at her.
Heavy police presence on Youngstown’s South Side was for trespassing incident
There was a large police presence on Tampa Avenue on Youngstown's South Side Friday afternoon.
Man pleads guilty for accident that injured person
A Poland man pleaded guilty in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court Friday for causing a January accident that broke a man's arm.
wqkt.com
Wooster woman killed in two-vehicle accident
A two vehicle accident yesterday afternoon in Ashland County claimed the life of a Wooster woman. The crash took place at the intersection of U.S. Route 30 and County Road 2175. According to the Highway Patrol, 57-year old Gale Stauffer was westbound on 30 and attempting to turn left onto the county road when she pulled into the path of an eastbound semi. Stauffer was pronounced dead after being taken to a nearby hospital, while the semi driver, a 40-year old man from Mansfield, was checked out at the scene for minor injuries. The crash, which shut down 30 for about an hour and a half, remains under investigation.
I-76 East restricted after crash near Lake Milton
MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio — Editor's note: Video in the player above was originally published when the roadway was completely closed. There was an early morning traffic alert for those of you who take I-76 East toward Youngstown as the roadway was temporarily closed due to an early morning crash near Lake Milton.
Ohio man drove to Carroll County with bomb to kill romantic rival
Clayton Alexander McCoy, 32, of Chesterland, Ohio, pleaded guilty to transporting explosives with intent to injure and to possession of an unregistered firearm/explosive device.
Akron Police find 73-year-old man
Akron Police found a missing 73-year-old man safe in Hinckley, Ohio, just after 3 p.m. this afternoon, according to Lieutenant Michael A. Miller.
Comments / 1