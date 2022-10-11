Savannah designer partners with SHEIN X to provide affordable fashion for all walks of life

The evolution of fashion and the way new emerging designers can bring forth their ideas has changed just like in many other mediums. Social media apps can be great launching tools and Georgia fashion designers are more than ever in the forefront.

That is the case for Savannahian Natosha Zanders and when SHEIN decided to drop her a DM.

It is hard to imagine that one clothing company could capsize Amazon, but SHEIN (pronounced "shee-in") has done it, at least in terms of app downloads. Online retailer SHEIN who has thrived as shoppers turned online to discover the latest fashion trends, has a paying forward program, which Zanders took full advantage of.

Zanders attended and graduated from Savannah High School and is deeply committed to giving back to the community that gave so much to her, especially the public schools. So, when SHEIN launched “Paying It Forward,” it announced that its expansion would come in the shape of a new incubator program, called SHEIN X, offering up-and-coming designers the chance to design under the SHEIN umbrella – launching careers for emerging talent and Zanders did not miss on the opportunity.

“The name of this collection is simply SHEIN-X by: Courageous Creations, it was inspired by my clients who are women from all walks of life. The collection caters to curvy (plus size) women who may be looking for something unique and that can easily go from day to night wear," Zanders said.

"We used an array of materials from stretch blends, cotton, and woven fabrics. I design for woman of all shapes, curves, and sizes. We specialize in unique ready-to-wear clothing for the everyday working professionals, fashionable mom on the go, figure-flattering silhouettes, and sexy sophisticated date nightwear.”

Local designer Emily Bargeron was a part of the cast on the new season of Amazon’s “Making the Cut” and now, Natosha Zanders follows by launching a collection for global retailer SHEIN. The importance for these big platforms and companies to allow designers to show in a larger scale is priceless.

“This program is really a game changer for designers like me, it allows your talent to be on display to a more global audience without the stress of manufacturing, marketing, and production," Zanders said.

"The SHEIN X program is for designers to create their own mini capsule collection of 8-10 exclusive designs. SHEIN assigns a certain season to each designer. I was assigned a fall/winter 2022 collection, to highlight the designs. I established Courageous Creations in 2019, to say this is a dream come true is certainly an understatement. To see women in my designs and feeling confident with such a notable company as SHEIN has given me momentum to keep pushing forward."

Zanders is not shy to share with other hopeful designers how to achieve their goals. She tells us how Instagram, her persistence and kismet made it all possible.

“In March of this years a program recruiter from the SHEIN X sent me a direct message on Instagram. She found my profile based upon the fashion show: Melanated Masterpieces in Savannah and was impressed with the creations. She thought that I would be a great fit for the program and asked if I would design a fall/winter collection and the rest is history.

"I would advise up and coming designers to stay true to their esthetic, no one can be you! Work on your craft by learning techniques, define your target audience and finally have fun! Not only did I create a collection for SHEIN X, but I have also created a runway collection for Fashion and Music Conference (FMC) Fashion Week LA. We will be showing a 10-piece collection titled: “Street Meets Chic” it was inspired by the pandemic and, its effect on fashion.

"As many people stayed indoors, they adorned themselves with clothing that comforted them. This has led to a fashion shift and many people would prefer to be comfortable wearing athleisure wear, jogger sets and graphic tees. I have taken this concept and made this collection with comfort in mind while still being ‘Courageously Chic.’"

Find more at courageouscreationsonline.com .

