wesb.com
Oswayo Valley Superintendent Sentenced for DUI, Still Works At School
The Oswayo Valley School District Superintendent was sentenced on DUI charges Thursday. 36-year-old Jed Hamberger was sentenced to 6 months probation, the first 45 days of which served on house arrest; a week of reporting to the Good Growing Greener barn; a year-long license suspension and when his license is restored, one year of an ignition interlock device on his vehicles.
Olean Man Arrested on Multiple Warrants
An Olean man was arrested on multiple bench warrants Thursday. Olean Police arrested 24-year-old Aaron William Pilon on three bench warrants issued out of Olean City Court. Pilon was held pending arraignment.
Homeless Chautauqua Inmate Charged with Theft/ Mischief
A homeless inmate of the Chautauqua County Jail was charged after multiple incidents this week. Deputies of the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office charged 35-year-old Dallas Morris with petit larceny on Sunday after he allegedly stole from the jail medical office on Sunday. Morris was also charged with criminal mischief...
Bradford Man Who Beat 18-month-old Sentanced
The Bradford man convicted of beating an 18-month-old nearly to death was sentenced on Thursday. 30-year-old Tyler Prescott was sentenced in McKean County Court to 20 to 40 months in the custody of the state Department of Corrections on charges of aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person and endangering the welfare of children.
Great Valley Man Charged in Salamanca Theft
A Great Valley man was charged in a Salamanca theft Wednesday morning. Salamanca Police charged 26-year-old Deven J. Redeye with felony criminal possession of stolen property. Redeye was turned over to the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office.
Arrest Following Domestic Incident
A Ludlow man was arrested following a domestic incident on Tuesday. According to the Pennsylvania State Police, a woman contacted them and related that her ex-boyfriend had tampered with her vehicle without permission. 37 year old Brandon Nelson was taken into custody and is facing charges of Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Criminal Mischief, and Harassment. Nelson has been remanded to McKean County jail in lieu of $10,000 bail.
Bradford Man Breaks Other Inmate’s Jaw
A Bradford inmate at McKean County Jail was arraigned Thursday for breaking another inmate’s jaw in August. According to The Bradford Era, 41-year-old Armando Aponte was incarcerated on a separate aggravated assault charge for allegedly severely beating a woman in January for “disrespecting him.”. In September, a correctional...
Bradford Woman Facing Extradition Following DUI
A Bradford woman is facing extradition to Alabama following a DUI arrest early Thursday morning. Pennsylvania State Police say they were on routine patrol and observed 39 year old Tara Lynn Anderman unsafely riding a bicycle on E Main St. Troopers performed a traffic stop and upon investigation determined that Anderman was under the influence of alcohol. Further investigation on Anderman found a full extradition arrest warrant out of Alabama.
Foster Brook Cracking Down on Mall Loitering
In an effort to reduce the amount of garbage in the Bradford Mall property parking lot, Foster Township Police have issued a statement on Facebook stating they will be cracking down on loitering. This came as a result of the new owners of the Bradford Mall, Zamias Services, issuing a...
Detroit Man Charged in Olean DWI
A Detroit man was charged with driving while intoxicated in Olean Thursday night. At 11PM, New York State Police charged 25-year-old Ronald T. Noland with first offense DWI and Aggravated DWI. Nolan was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.
Salamanca City Hall Under Construction
Construction on Salamanca City Hall will begin on Monday. According to a Facebook Post by the Salamanca City Police Department, he back entrance to the Police department will not be in use. After hours call the police department and we will come let you in (716) 945-2330.
Bradford Hospital Launches Veterans’ Day Pin Fundraiser
Bradford Hospital Foundation has launched its Veterans Day pin fundraiser that will run through Friday, November 11. Honor a veteran by purchasing a 1-1/2” metal, United States veteran pin for only $10. All pins come packaged in a special patriotic envelope which can be mailed directly to the veteran...
