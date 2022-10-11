A Ludlow man was arrested following a domestic incident on Tuesday. According to the Pennsylvania State Police, a woman contacted them and related that her ex-boyfriend had tampered with her vehicle without permission. 37 year old Brandon Nelson was taken into custody and is facing charges of Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Criminal Mischief, and Harassment. Nelson has been remanded to McKean County jail in lieu of $10,000 bail.

