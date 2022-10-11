If you were looking forward to a bountiful plum harvest in Bellingham this fall, you aren’t alone if your gathering efforts seem fruitless. Local plum trees might produce less fruit for a variety of reasons, and the exact cause is impossible to determine, said Lynn Loveland, a horticulturist at My Garden Nursery. But calcium deficiencies, pruning blunders or a lack of pollination could all lead to a less-than bountiful harvest. This year, the chilly, wet spring could be a particular culprit when it comes to pollination shortage.

BELLINGHAM, WA ・ 4 DAYS AGO