Bellingham, WA

idesignarch.com

Award Winning Residence In Bellingham

Perched over the coastline in Bellingham, Washington, this Pacific Northwest Style modern home is situated on a heavily wooded cliff site with breathtaking views of the San Juan Islands. The 1,400 square foot house was designed by The Miller Hull Partnership, and was awarded an American Institute of Architects Housing...
BELLINGHAM, WA
KING-5

Celebration of glass art returns to the Puget Sound this week

SEATTLE — There’s nothing like seeing art being made at 2,000 degrees, and this week the nation’s premiere glass art event is back in the Puget Sound. "Refract: The Seattle Glass Experience" is a four day event including exclusive studio tours, special gallery exhibitions, glass blowing demonstrations and hands-on opportunities. There are more than 70 free and ticketed events, from Tacoma to Everett.
SEATTLE, WA
whatcomtalk.com

Locally Inspired True-Crime Activities for the Halloween Season

With many front lawns already ghoulishly decorated, it won’t be long until trick-or-treaters are knocking at your front door. October is a month to welcome autumn, but also to examine the scariest parts of the human psyche and our fascination with evil. Several in-person and at-home activities with local,...
BELLINGHAM, WA
whatcomtalk.com

Fairhaven Association Invites You to Experience Halloween in ‘FEAR’Haven

In 1903, the settlement known as Fairhaven became part of the city of Bellingham. Since then, residents have strived to maintain its historic importance and aesthetic charm, from its working docks to its Carnegie library. But this Halloween, costumes and candies and decorations will help transform it into a family-friendly haunt, as Fairhaven Association rolls out “Welcome To ‘FEAR’Haven.”
BELLINGHAM, WA
cascadiadaily.com

What's the Deal With: Bellingham's plum shortage?

If you were looking forward to a bountiful plum harvest in Bellingham this fall, you aren’t alone if your gathering efforts seem fruitless. Local plum trees might produce less fruit for a variety of reasons, and the exact cause is impossible to determine, said Lynn Loveland, a horticulturist at My Garden Nursery. But calcium deficiencies, pruning blunders or a lack of pollination could all lead to a less-than bountiful harvest. This year, the chilly, wet spring could be a particular culprit when it comes to pollination shortage.
BELLINGHAM, WA
Skagit Breaking

Burlington Business Owner Dies in Motorcycle Crash on Whidbey Island

Island County, WA– The Washington State Patrol responded to a single vehicle motorcycle crash on State Route 525 near Houston Road in Island County around 10:58 p.m. on October 14th, 2022. According to a press memo from the Washington State Patrol, 60-year-old Edward “Ed” Taylor, of Burlington, Washington was...
BURLINGTON, WA
kpug1170.com

Gas prices expected to drop in coming days

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – There may be some relief coming at the pump. Gas prices have begun backing off from the record reached earlier this week and industry analysts say they could start to tumble. Triple A reports our current average in Bellingham is $5.38 per gallon, 15-cents less than...
BELLINGHAM, WA
salish-current.org

Rising seas, surging storms put many low-lying areas at risk

Climate changefloodingrising sea levelSan Juan Islandsstorm surgeWhatcom. Climate change, rising seas and storm surges have joined the geologic process of glaciation, erosion and accretion that have formed our local low-lying shorelines of beaches and mudflats. Many of these places where people live and recreate will see sea levels rise by 1.5 to nearly 2 feet by 2100, according to the Whatcom County Climate Action Plan’s Climate Trends and Projected Impacts.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
MyNorthwest

Air quality alert, record heat expected across Puget Sound

Air quality alerts have been issued for western Washington, as haze hangs over the region. The air quality in the greater Seattle area hit an unhealthy level Thursday due to wildfire smoke. Meteorologist Dana Felton with the National Weather Service says it will get worse this weekend. “We don’t have...
SEATTLE, WA
High School Football PRO

Mount Vernon, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Ferndale High School football team will have a game with Mount Vernon High School on October 14, 2022, 19:00:00.
FERNDALE, WA

