Read full article on original website
Related
Whatcom wins in oysters and beer, two Bellingham restaurants reopen
Two gold medals were awarded to Bellingham breweries during a national festival.
idesignarch.com
Award Winning Residence In Bellingham
Perched over the coastline in Bellingham, Washington, this Pacific Northwest Style modern home is situated on a heavily wooded cliff site with breathtaking views of the San Juan Islands. The 1,400 square foot house was designed by The Miller Hull Partnership, and was awarded an American Institute of Architects Housing...
Western Front
Whatcom County is getting a new taste of Asian food with the opening of three Asian cuisines
Last month, Ferndale saw the opening of its first Asian grocery store, Ferndale Asian Grocer. The same month, Bellingham welcomed two new Asian-inspired cafes - Mochinut and Happy Lemon. Mochinut is an American-based chain of donut shops, specializing in mochi donuts, a treat that combines American doughnuts and mochi, a...
Western Front
Bellingham’s longest-running improv show will remain despite losing former performance space
After a month-long closure, The Upfront Theatre will continue improv shows at its location on Prospect Street, despite the closure of the Sylvia Center, which previously owned the space. This change will allow The Upfront Theatre to take more ownership of the space, said Upfront general manager Gillian Myers. The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KING-5
Celebration of glass art returns to the Puget Sound this week
SEATTLE — There’s nothing like seeing art being made at 2,000 degrees, and this week the nation’s premiere glass art event is back in the Puget Sound. "Refract: The Seattle Glass Experience" is a four day event including exclusive studio tours, special gallery exhibitions, glass blowing demonstrations and hands-on opportunities. There are more than 70 free and ticketed events, from Tacoma to Everett.
whatcomtalk.com
Locally Inspired True-Crime Activities for the Halloween Season
With many front lawns already ghoulishly decorated, it won’t be long until trick-or-treaters are knocking at your front door. October is a month to welcome autumn, but also to examine the scariest parts of the human psyche and our fascination with evil. Several in-person and at-home activities with local,...
Looking for a spooky event? Here are Bellingham and Whatcom County Halloween, fall events
From adult-only dance parties to trick-or-treating, Whatcom County is full of spooky events and fun fall activities this October.
whatcomtalk.com
Fairhaven Association Invites You to Experience Halloween in ‘FEAR’Haven
In 1903, the settlement known as Fairhaven became part of the city of Bellingham. Since then, residents have strived to maintain its historic importance and aesthetic charm, from its working docks to its Carnegie library. But this Halloween, costumes and candies and decorations will help transform it into a family-friendly haunt, as Fairhaven Association rolls out “Welcome To ‘FEAR’Haven.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
This Is The Best Korean Restaurant In Washington
Cheapism has the scoop the best Korean restaurants in the country.
cascadiadaily.com
What's the Deal With: Bellingham's plum shortage?
If you were looking forward to a bountiful plum harvest in Bellingham this fall, you aren’t alone if your gathering efforts seem fruitless. Local plum trees might produce less fruit for a variety of reasons, and the exact cause is impossible to determine, said Lynn Loveland, a horticulturist at My Garden Nursery. But calcium deficiencies, pruning blunders or a lack of pollination could all lead to a less-than bountiful harvest. This year, the chilly, wet spring could be a particular culprit when it comes to pollination shortage.
A hidden gem in Bellingham park is set to open after two years
Trail access was closed in July 2020 because of falling rocks.
Skagit Breaking
Burlington Business Owner Dies in Motorcycle Crash on Whidbey Island
Island County, WA– The Washington State Patrol responded to a single vehicle motorcycle crash on State Route 525 near Houston Road in Island County around 10:58 p.m. on October 14th, 2022. According to a press memo from the Washington State Patrol, 60-year-old Edward “Ed” Taylor, of Burlington, Washington was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kpug1170.com
Gas prices expected to drop in coming days
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – There may be some relief coming at the pump. Gas prices have begun backing off from the record reached earlier this week and industry analysts say they could start to tumble. Triple A reports our current average in Bellingham is $5.38 per gallon, 15-cents less than...
Air quality alert: Expect a smoky, hot weekend across Western Washington
SEATTLE — It will be a hot and hazy weekend. Air quality alerts and advisories for smoke have been issued for most of Western Washington and parts of Eastern Washington, as smoke from wildfires continues to hang over the region. The alert is in effect for Clallam, King, Grays...
salish-current.org
Rising seas, surging storms put many low-lying areas at risk
Climate changefloodingrising sea levelSan Juan Islandsstorm surgeWhatcom. Climate change, rising seas and storm surges have joined the geologic process of glaciation, erosion and accretion that have formed our local low-lying shorelines of beaches and mudflats. Many of these places where people live and recreate will see sea levels rise by 1.5 to nearly 2 feet by 2100, according to the Whatcom County Climate Action Plan’s Climate Trends and Projected Impacts.
Air quality alert for Whatcom amid smoky skies, record heat and fire danger
Unusually strong high pressure is giving Whatcom an unseasonably warm autumn.
whatcomtalk.com
Sustainable Connections Announces Bellingham’s First Community Freedge
Sustainable Connections is excited to announce the opening of the Freedge, a community fridge packed with nutritious food that aims to break down the barriers to food access. Located behind The RE Store at 2316 Kulshan St. Bellingham, WA 98225, the Freedge is open Tuesday – Saturday 11am- 6pm.
This is the best pizza in Whatcom County, according to our reader poll
The local restaurant you voted as having the best pizza is also known for its unique pizza flavors and toppings, as well as other dishes.
Air quality alert, record heat expected across Puget Sound
Air quality alerts have been issued for western Washington, as haze hangs over the region. The air quality in the greater Seattle area hit an unhealthy level Thursday due to wildfire smoke. Meteorologist Dana Felton with the National Weather Service says it will get worse this weekend. “We don’t have...
Mount Vernon, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Ferndale High School football team will have a game with Mount Vernon High School on October 14, 2022, 19:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
Comments / 0