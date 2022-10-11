ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jackson, NJ
Education
City
Jackson, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Shooter Threats, Lockdowns at South Jersey Schools Friday

They call them "swatting" incidents. That's the name that's been given to the craze of calling in a bogus threat, many times a threat including a shooter, to a certain location, in this case, a school. Several swatting incidents happened Friday at South Jersey schools, causing lockdowns, police responses, and...
VINELAND, NJ
thelionsroarmhsn.com

Welcome to MHSN Dr. Cook and Mr. Trezza

The Middletown High School North community has seen a change in administration to start the 2022-23 school year as the Lions will welcome Dr. Lana Cook and Mr. Nick Trezza as the high school’s new Vice Principals. Dr. Cook will replace Dr. James Falco and Mr. Trezza will replace Mr. Jesse Herbert, who became the newly appointed prinicpal at Navesink Elementary.
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
Tri-Town News

Tri-Town News Datebook, Oct. 19

• Jackson Mayor Michael Reina will host a session of Meet the Mayor at 7 p.m. Oct. 24 at the Jackson municipal building, 95 West Veterans Highway. Residents are invited to stop by to chat with the mayor. • New Jersey Blood Services, a division of New York Blood Center,...
JACKSON, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Elementary#Linus K12#Elementary School#Adult Education#Elms#Milken Educator Award
Hopewell Valley News

Hopewell Valley Central High School alum to present a twist on Shakespeare’s Richard III in NYC

Hopewell Valley Central High School alum Alex Pepperman retakes New York City as executive producer and director of Shakespeare’s Richard III at The Flea Theater. His play is a modern fairy tale of murder and madness set in the year 2023. It is set to a mash of original music and sound by Serena Ebony Miller as Richard III played by Jeffrey Marc Alkins (Mr. Saturday Night on Broadway) tells a cautionary tale of grievance and deranged ambition, according to a press release.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

Swatting Calls Prompt Lockdown At Ocean County Schools

At least a half dozen high schools were locked down in New Jersey due to "swatting" calls, authorities said. The Hardyston Township Police Department responded to Wallkill Valley Regional High School after receiving several 911 calls of a potential active shooter situation around 9:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 14, the department said. Reports of an active shooter prompted a lockdown and a swift police response at the Sussex County high school.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Hopewell Valley News

New Jersey Senior Citizen Art Show returns to in-person exhibit for 56th year

The annual New Jersey Senior Citizen Art Show has returned to an in-person exhibit in the hall galleries at Meadow Lakes Senior Living. The show is in its 56th year and is featuring more than 270 works of art – professional and nonprofessional – created by New Jersey artists over the age of 60 in the galleries of the main building at Meadow Lakes, 300 Meadow Lakes in East Windsor.
EAST WINDSOR, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
K-12 Education
Independent

Independent Datebook, Oct. 19

• The Middletown Township Public Library will kick off its Re-Imagining Your Library fundraising campaign with a Black and White Masquerade Gala on Oct. 28 at Jacques Reception Center. The campaign is geared toward the redesign and renovation of interior library space to provide, among other amenities, additional group collaboration and study rooms and a new room featuring Middletown history and archives, advanced technology and room for programming. Sponsorship opportunities are available for the event. The community is invited to purchase tickets and attend the gala (21 and over). Those interested in purchasing sponsorships or tickets may visit the 2022 Gala page at mtpl.org.
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
centraljersey.com

Democratic incumbent faces Republican newcomer for unexpired term in East Brunswick Council election

EAST BRUNSWICK – Councilwoman Dana Zimbicki is seeking re-election to the East Brunswick Township Council against Republican challenger Joseph M. Kincaid for a two-year unexpired term. Each candidate shared responses on their backgrounds, relevant experience and education, and their top priorities in this year’s race. Election day will...
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
Beach Radio

New Jersey Women, Please Don’t Skip Your Yearly Mammograms

Checkups and medical tests can bring up anxiety, but they could save your life. If there's one person who understands medical anxiety, it's me. I haven't been officially diagnosed, but I'm pretty sure I have White Coat Syndrome - the disorder where your blood pressure increases simply by being around a doctor. Doctors visits freak me out, but getting checked up once a year is important.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Multiple ‘swatting’ calls lock down several NJ schools

Several schools around the state received threats Friday morning. Ocean County Sheriff Mike Mastronardy told New Jersey 101.5 threats were received at schools in Barnegat, Jackson and Toms River. The threats were all unfounded, according to Mastronardy. Toms River police said Toms River High School North was locked down as...
JACKSON, NJ
centraljersey.com

centraljersey.com

Princeton, NJ
13K+
Followers
14K+
Post
917K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News and Events in Central New Jersey

 http://centraljersey.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy