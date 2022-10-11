Read full article on original website
This NJ Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Prime Rib in the CountryTravel MavenManasquan, NJ
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State sweeps Rutgers, extends season-long win streak to sixThe LanternColumbus, OH
A living cat was transformed into a telephone by two scientistsSaurabhPrinceton, NJ
The Massive Burritos at this New Jersey Restaurant are Bucket List WorthyTravel MavenEnglishtown, NJ
I-295 NB Double Lane Closure FridayMorristown MinuteMercer County, NJ
New Jersey high school will perform ‘The Prom’ despite backlash (Opinion)
You know what they say: the show must go on. That’s the case at Cedar Grove High School after they were met with backlash for their decision to stage a production of “The Prom” as their spring musical. “The Prom” is a Drama Desk Award-winning musical that,...
Five candidates will vie for three, three-year term seats available on the Metuchen Board of Education in November
METUCHEN – The November ballot will see five candidates, including three incumbents. They are running for the three, three-year seats available on the Metuchen Board of Education. Incumbents Alicia Sneddon Killean, Jonathan Lifton and Eric Suss will face newcomers Michael Cummings and John “Jack” Hand. Lifton is...
Courageous NJ high school student overcomes hidden disability
Elina Csapo (pronounced Say-Poh) is a 16-year-old high school junior at the Hun School in Princeton. She has been on a journey to adapt and overcome what is known as a "hidden disability". She is afflicted with a condition known as childhood apraxia of speech. Essentially, this rare condition limits...
This Place Is Named The Most Intense Haunted Experience In New Jersey
There are very few words in the English language that instill fear like the words mental asylum. When you watch a horrifying movie and then find out it was actually based on a true story, it is even more bone-chilling. This haunted experience is just like that. Why is this...
Shooter Threats, Lockdowns at South Jersey Schools Friday
They call them "swatting" incidents. That's the name that's been given to the craze of calling in a bogus threat, many times a threat including a shooter, to a certain location, in this case, a school. Several swatting incidents happened Friday at South Jersey schools, causing lockdowns, police responses, and...
thelionsroarmhsn.com
Welcome to MHSN Dr. Cook and Mr. Trezza
The Middletown High School North community has seen a change in administration to start the 2022-23 school year as the Lions will welcome Dr. Lana Cook and Mr. Nick Trezza as the high school’s new Vice Principals. Dr. Cook will replace Dr. James Falco and Mr. Trezza will replace Mr. Jesse Herbert, who became the newly appointed prinicpal at Navesink Elementary.
Jersey Shore church saved from demolition as city weighs future of Gothic ‘work of art’
Just blocks from the boardwalk of one of the Jersey Shore’s most visited beaches, the Holy Spirit Church towers over Asbury Park as a vestige of another age. Almost as old as the city itself, the 142-year-old Catholic church is the oldest in the Trenton Diocese and is filled with stained glass, marble statues and elaborately carved stations of the cross.
Tri-Town News Datebook, Oct. 19
• Jackson Mayor Michael Reina will host a session of Meet the Mayor at 7 p.m. Oct. 24 at the Jackson municipal building, 95 West Veterans Highway. Residents are invited to stop by to chat with the mayor. • New Jersey Blood Services, a division of New York Blood Center,...
Hopewell Valley Central High School alum to present a twist on Shakespeare’s Richard III in NYC
Hopewell Valley Central High School alum Alex Pepperman retakes New York City as executive producer and director of Shakespeare’s Richard III at The Flea Theater. His play is a modern fairy tale of murder and madness set in the year 2023. It is set to a mash of original music and sound by Serena Ebony Miller as Richard III played by Jeffrey Marc Alkins (Mr. Saturday Night on Broadway) tells a cautionary tale of grievance and deranged ambition, according to a press release.
Swatting Calls Prompt Lockdown At Ocean County Schools
At least a half dozen high schools were locked down in New Jersey due to "swatting" calls, authorities said. The Hardyston Township Police Department responded to Wallkill Valley Regional High School after receiving several 911 calls of a potential active shooter situation around 9:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 14, the department said. Reports of an active shooter prompted a lockdown and a swift police response at the Sussex County high school.
Jackson Liberty High School to host marching band competition on Oct. 15
JACKSON – Fans of high school marching bands are expected to turn out for a Tournament of Bands outdoor competition that will showcase award-winning bands on Oct. 15 at Jackson Liberty High School in Jackson. The Jackson Liberty Lion Marching Band will host marching bands from throughout the region....
New Jersey Senior Citizen Art Show returns to in-person exhibit for 56th year
The annual New Jersey Senior Citizen Art Show has returned to an in-person exhibit in the hall galleries at Meadow Lakes Senior Living. The show is in its 56th year and is featuring more than 270 works of art – professional and nonprofessional – created by New Jersey artists over the age of 60 in the galleries of the main building at Meadow Lakes, 300 Meadow Lakes in East Windsor.
Independent Datebook, Oct. 19
• The Middletown Township Public Library will kick off its Re-Imagining Your Library fundraising campaign with a Black and White Masquerade Gala on Oct. 28 at Jacques Reception Center. The campaign is geared toward the redesign and renovation of interior library space to provide, among other amenities, additional group collaboration and study rooms and a new room featuring Middletown history and archives, advanced technology and room for programming. Sponsorship opportunities are available for the event. The community is invited to purchase tickets and attend the gala (21 and over). Those interested in purchasing sponsorships or tickets may visit the 2022 Gala page at mtpl.org.
Democratic incumbents seek re-election for Jamesburg Borough Council
JAMESBURG – Democratic candidates Thomas Emens and Samantha Rampacek will be running for two, three-year available seats on Jamesburg’s Borough Council. According to the Middlesex County candidate list for 2022, no Republican challengers filled a petition to run. Election day will be held on Nov. 8. Thomas Emens...
WINNER: One of the Greatest Italian Dishes in NJ is in Mercer County
I love Italian food. I can say with certainty it's my favorite type of cuisine. It's hard to find someone who isn't a fan. Everything from spaghetti and meatballs to lasagna, baked ziti, stuffed shells, vodka rigatoni, chicken parmesan and eggplant parmesan can send my mouth into watering mode. I've...
Democratic incumbent faces Republican newcomer for unexpired term in East Brunswick Council election
EAST BRUNSWICK – Councilwoman Dana Zimbicki is seeking re-election to the East Brunswick Township Council against Republican challenger Joseph M. Kincaid for a two-year unexpired term. Each candidate shared responses on their backgrounds, relevant experience and education, and their top priorities in this year’s race. Election day will...
Ten vie for three, three-year seats available for Edison Board of Education
EDISON – The November ballot will see 10 candidates, including three incumbents and one former board member. They are running for the three, three-year seats available on the Edison Board of Education. Incumbents Xiaohun “Shannon” Peng, Shivi Prasad-Madhukar and Kevin Hajduk will face former Board of Education member Joseph...
New Jersey Women, Please Don’t Skip Your Yearly Mammograms
Checkups and medical tests can bring up anxiety, but they could save your life. If there's one person who understands medical anxiety, it's me. I haven't been officially diagnosed, but I'm pretty sure I have White Coat Syndrome - the disorder where your blood pressure increases simply by being around a doctor. Doctors visits freak me out, but getting checked up once a year is important.
Multiple ‘swatting’ calls lock down several NJ schools
Several schools around the state received threats Friday morning. Ocean County Sheriff Mike Mastronardy told New Jersey 101.5 threats were received at schools in Barnegat, Jackson and Toms River. The threats were all unfounded, according to Mastronardy. Toms River police said Toms River High School North was locked down as...
Ocean County Police Academy Graduates 32 New Officers
LAKEWOOD – Thirty-two new police officers recently graduated as part of the 112th Basic Police Recruit Class at Georgian Court University. The new officers were cheered on by family and friends, and recognized by a host of public officials and local law enforcement leaders during a ceremony on October 7.
