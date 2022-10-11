ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binance Pool Unveils $500 Million Fund to Support Bitcoin (BTC) Mining

Binance Pool, the service arm of Binance dedicated to improving the income of miners, has announced the launch of a $500 million lending project that aims to support the mining industry through the crypto winter. Binance Pool Launches $500 Million Mining Fund. On Friday, October 14th, Binance, the world’s largest...
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Gets Accepted by Google Cloud via Coinbase Commerce

Technology giant Google has announced a partnership with Coinbase to let Google Cloud customers pay for services in 10 cryptocurrencies. This includes top cryptos like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), but also both popular dog-themed tokens Dogecoin (DOGE) & Shiba Inu (SHIB). Hence, the popular dog-themed cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (SHIB) might just receive the boost it needs to get back to winning ways.
Tether Ltd Freezes 8.2 Million in USDT on Ethereum (ETH) Blockchain

The stablecoin issuing company Tether (USDT) is apparently collaborating with regulators globally. So far in 2022, Tether has frozen the funds of 215 USDT addresses on Ethereum, investigations have revealed. Tether Ltd. has not posted any comments on these moves related to suspicious activity from the addresses involved. Tether Limited,...
Front Launches API Platform to be the Plaid of Crypto and DeFi

Front launches Front API on Product Hunt, offering emerging FinTechs real-time access to investment portfolios, hassle-free crypto transfers across exchanges, and a detailed view of financial data. Front allows emerging FinTech companies access to a unique network of 250+ integrations with brokerages and exchanges globally. Front API has been in...
Uniswap Labs Raises $165M Amid Lessened VC Crypto Funding

Uniswap Labs, the firm behind popular decentralized exchange Uniswap, has raised $165 million in a Series B funding round led by Polychain Capital. The latest financing event valued Uniswap Labs at $1.66 billion, the company said, and saw participation from long-term investors in the firm such as a16z crypto, Paradigm, SV Angel, and Variant.
Nxyz Raises $40M to Unlock Faster Blockchain Indexing

Nxyz, a blockchain indexing startup, has announced it raised $40 million in Series A funding led by Paradigm, with Coinbase Ventures, Greylock Partners, Sequoia Capital, and others also participating. Angel investors like Balaji Srinivasan, Jaynti Kanani, Jing Wang, Packy McCormick, Surojit Chatterjee, Ryan Selkis, and others also invested. Nxyz said...
The Hideaways (HDWY) Expected To Leave RichQUACK (QUACK) & Quant (QNT) In The Dust

RichQUACK.com (QUACK) and Quant (QNT) are among the most liquid cryptocurrencies ideal for day trading and scalping. Both recorded double-digit gains in the last 24 hours. Short-term traders should get into tokens where prices are most fluid. This way, you can take advantage of all the market’s ups and downs, bringing more value to your portfolios.
Cryptocurrency Adoption in Brazil Is Spurring: How to Ensure Cyber-Security?

With over 212.5 million people, Brazil is the sixth largest country by population. According to the latest KuCoin report, 16% of Brazil’s population, approximately 34.5 million people, are considered crypto investors. The country’s inflation rate is at 10%, and the Brazilian Real is weakening. Crypto adoption in the country...
$1M For A Single Tweet: Choise.com Launches Token Price Prediction Challenge

MetaFi platform Choise.com has launched a new Price Prediction Challenge for its CHO token with a total prize fund of $1,500,000. The goal of the challenge is to correctly guess what the price of CHO is going to be on March 24, 2024. The prize for taking first place will be $1,000,000. The remaining $500,000 will be distributed between the other winners.
Angry Cat NFT Collection Soars 334% Amid Bear Market – Here’s Why

Cat-themed NFTs seem to be trending, even in an ongoing bear market. The first notable example of this was the Cool Cats NFT collection, which saw its value soar 14% following a strategic investment from Animoca Brands. Now, another feline NFT collection, Angry Cat , is enjoying unexpectedly positive numbers against the tide of these volatile market conditions.
Tether (USDT) Calls for Greater Financial Freedom and Inclusion

Tether claims that stablecoins have been vital in the innovation and construction processes of decentralized financial systems in recent years. The company lamented the current limitations to expanding the coverage and inclusion of broad swathes of society that have been forgotten or abandoned by traditional banking systems. The USDT issuer...
Budblockz (BLUNT) Presale up Over 70%. Can It Become More Valuable Than Cronos?

CRO is the native cryptocurrency of Cronos Chain, an open-source and decentralized blockchain platform developed by Crypto.com. It is a payments, trading, and financial services company. The blockchain primarily provides utility to consumers of Crypto.com’s business, payment, and solutions and money services. While Cronos remains one of the most...
U.S. MetaMask Users Can Now Instantly Buy Crypto from Their Bank Accounts

MetaMask, the crypto wallet by ConsenSys that’s become a go-to for many, has launched a new feature that enables users in the United States to buy crypto directly from their bank accounts. U.S. Users to Buy Crypto from Bank Accounts. In an effort to diversify payments options for its...
Polygon to Power India’s First Blockchain-Based Police Complaint Portal

Blockchain adoption has come in a unique and exceptional form as the Police Department in Firozabad, India, launched a complaint portal powered by Polygon. The innovation came into the limelight after Polygon co-founder Sandeep Nailwal tweeted about it. According to Nailwal, Firozabad police in Uttar Pradesh would now use the...
Mexico Regulates Advertising in the Metaverse

The measure approved by the Mexican government seeks to protect children from advertising related to consumer products with health warning labels. Large national brands such as Tigre Toño and Osito Bimbo are some of the most affected by the updated advertising regulations. Companies will have to change their advertising...
