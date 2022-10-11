Read full article on original website
inkfreenews.com
First Flu Death Of Season Reported In Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana health officials are encouraging Hoosiers to get vaccinated against influenza after confirming the first flu-related death of the 2022-23 flu season. No additional information about the patient will be released due to privacy laws. Each year, hundreds of Hoosiers become sick from influenza, and some cases...
inkfreenews.com
Indiana Chamber Names ‘Best Places To Work In Manufacturing’
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana’s catalog of manufacturers is extensive and varied. Some of these makers have now separated themselves by earning recognition as a 2022 Indiana Best Place to Work in Manufacturing. 14 companies in all have been named to this inaugural list. This new program is presented by...
