Des Moines weekend planner: Oct. 14-16
🇺🇦 The Sunflower Gala: A fundraiser in support of Ukrainian families. 6pm at West48 conference center in WDM. Tickets start at $100. 🕺 Silent Disco: Headphone dancing at downtown DSM's Western Gateway Park. 7-11pm, free headset rental with photo ID. Saturday. 🗑 DSM SCRUB day: Residents can...
At least 4 people killed, dozens injured in shootings this weekend
Four people died and dozens of others were injured in six separate shootings over the weekend, including one in Pittsburgh that killed three people and injured one. The big picture: The shootings — which occurred in Worcester, Massachusetts; Denver, and Harrisonburg, Virginia, among other cities — come after a shooting in Raleigh, North Carolina, last week killed five people.
Hot Homes: 4 listings in Denver, starting at $435K
This week's roundup includes a starter home in Wash Park and a property with breathtaking downtown Denver views. Why we love it: This condo in a highly-desired location just one block off Wash Park offers mostly maintenance-free living and two deeded parking spaces. Neighborhood: Washington Park. Specs: 2 bedrooms, 2...
