Read full article on original website
Related
dailycoin.com
Budblockz Presale Selling Out Fast: Can It Climb to The Top of the Crypto Market Alongside Bitcoin and Tether?
2022 has not been an easy year for crypto investors. The cryptocurrency market has faced major downturns that have set a number of investors back significantly. However, the market seems to be on the rebound, and investors are back in the game looking for the next big investment as is usually the case after a market crash. Similar to stock picking investors are being picky with the crypto projects they are putting money behind, with most showing a preference for projects with real-world utility and long-term growth potential. One such project that has shown strong desirability as a worthy investment is BudBlockz.
‘Smile’ Continues to Kill at International Box Office, ‘Ticket to Paradise’ Hits $70 Million Overseas
Paramount’s R-rated thriller “Smile” continues to beat box office expectations in North America and beyond. Over the weekend, the horror movie added $16.3 million at the international box office, boosting its overseas tally to $66.4 million. Globally, “Smile” has grossed $137.5 million, a killer result for a film with a $17 million production budget. It’s an even bigger win when taking into account that “Smile” was originally commissioned for the streaming service Paramount+ and wasn’t intended to play in theaters at all. But positive test screenings encouraged Paramount to give the film a full theatrical rollout. It’s the studio’s latest win...
dailycoin.com
Shiba Inu’s (SHIB) Price Reclaims Support as SHIB Burn Rate Shoots up 590%
The dog-themed meme currency Shiba Inu (SHIB) is back on track, recording a day in the green after a cold week brought on by the crypto winter. The bullish price movement comes just a day after Shiba Inu (SHIB) was included in a partnership deal between Google Cloud & Coinbase.
Comments / 0