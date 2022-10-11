El Paso Winterfest 2022

EL PASO, Texas --

Winterfest 2022 is approaching and this year there have been some upgrades.

The City of El Paso states that the ice skating rink will be larger and in a new location. The ice rink will now be made of real ice instead of the synthetic used last year.

The ice skating rink will now be located at the El Paso Convention Center instead of the El Paso Art Museum.

Winterfest returns on November 19th and will run until January 1st.

