What Kenny Pickett Said About Tom Brady Before Bucs-Steelers Game
There's a bit of an experience gap between Kenny Pickett and Tom Brady. Pickett was nearing his second birthday when the New England Patriots drafted Brady in 2000. Sunday's game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will make the rookie's second NFL start and the future Hall of Famer's 369th (including 47 playoff games).
Steelers Owner Art Rooney II Is The Victim Of A Vicious Rant By Mike Florio Heading Into Week 6
The Pittsburgh Steelers are not having a very good start to the 2022 season. The Steelers were embarrassed by the Buffalo Bills 38-3 and now they are an 8.5-point underdog to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at home. Mike Tomlin and Matt Canada have come under fire this week for the state of the black and gold and the fans want an organizational scalp so they can assess blame.
Ravens named as top logical landing spot for star WR by CBS Sports
The Baltimore Ravens have seen a few contributors step up for them at the wide receiver position over the course of the 2022 season. Second-year wideout Rashod Bateman and third-year pass catcher Devin Duvernay have each shown flashes, but with Bateman currently out with a foot injury, the team’s depth at the position has become rather thin.
Amazon blues: Bears vs Commanders is worse than Colts vs Broncos
Remember the offensive ineptitude in last Thursday's game between the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos? The Chicago Bears and Washington Commanders decided they could match it -- or maybe even exceed it. Washington led 3-0 at halftime after Joey Slye hit a 38-yard field goal with 46 seconds left in the second quarter....
Former Steelers DL Brett Keisel Talks Retirement in 2014 And Facing Brutal Honesty From Mike Tomlin On His Failing Abilities
It has been a rough go for the Pittsburgh Steelers so far this season. They are sitting at 1-4 and there are more questions than answers at the moment. It has been brutal to watch on both sides of the ball, sans rookie quarterback, Kenny Pickett looking solid in his starting debut. One highlight of the season however, has been former franchise quarterback, Ben Roethlisberger starting up his Footbahlin podcast. In his most recent episode, he had Brett Keisel on to talk about the team, among other things.
Commanders owner Daniel Snyder pushed for Carson Wentz trade despite agreement to not run franchise
Daniel Snyder’s tenure as the owner of the Washington Commanders hasn’t been positive in the slightest. In addition to the toxic workplace environment he has contributed to, he is refusing to uphold agreements regarding his role with the team. Moments where he has leveraged of power include the team’s offseason trade for Carson Wentz.
Former Washington QB Robert Griffin III tweets funny reaction to Dan Snyder bombshell
The Washington Commanders' Week 6 "Thursday Night Football" game against the Chicago Bears is just hours away. Of course, on the heels of Thursday morning's latest bombshell report on owner Dan Snyder, few are thinking of the upcoming contest at the moment. Among those to react to the news was...
Aaron Rodgers, Christian Watson highlight Packers' first injury report of Week 6
The Green Bay Packers added three new players to the first injury report of Week 6, including quarterback Aaron Rodgers and rookie receiver Christian Watson. Rodgers missed practice with a new thumb injury, as coach Matt LaFleur indicated before practice, while Watson sat out after suffering another hamstring injury during Sunday’s loss to the New York Giants. The Packers were also without backup outside linebacker and special teamer Tipa Galeai, who also has a new hamstring injury.
National media outlet says Steelers player could be a candidate to be traded
Pro Football Network thinks a Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver could be a candidate to be traded. Dallas Robinson, an NFL writer for Pro Football Network, thinks Chase Claypool could be dealt by Pittsburgh. From Pro Football Network:. Claypool exploded onto the scene with nine touchdowns as a rookie in 2020....
Angry Ron Rivera Video Goes Viral On Thursday Night
A video of an angry Ron Rivera went viral on Thursday night. Rivera had plenty to be happy about following the Commanders' 12-7 win over the Bears of Chicago on Thursday night. However, after the game Rivera was furious with a question surrounding Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder ...
Steelers work out multiple players on Tuesday
The Pittsburgh Steelers were busy on Tuesday working out potential roster additions according to the NFL transaction report. Pittsburgh is currently dealing with a multitude of issues not limited to a lack of defensive backs and inconsistency in the return game. The Steelers worked out wide receiver Ja’Marcus Bradley, cornerback...
Randy Johnson is one NFL photographer Davante Adams wouldn’t mess with
These days, Randy Johnson is still combining his two favorite interests, owning a bird’s eye view of the world beneath him, and photography. As a 6-foot-10 Hall of Fame pitcher, he towered over the field as the tallest player in Major League Baseball History. He’s also probably one of the few aces who could have thrown down at Aaron Judge’s strike zone.
NFL・
NFL Coverage Map Week 6: TV Schedule for FOX, CBS Broadcasts
The NFL coverage maps have been released for Week 6. The NFL schedule favors prime-time matchups this week, but there’s a great game on CBS in the afternoon window. FOX has just a single game on TV, and there are no international games to wake up early for this Sunday.
NFL・
ESPN Report: Dan Snyder claims info on NFL owners, Roger Goodell that could 'blow up' league office
The shadow that Dan Snyder has cast over the NFL is one that people are ready to be rid of. While he’s not nearly as involved in their operations now, he remains the owner of the Washington Commanders. However, this may only be the beginning of the story as an ESPN report suggests Snyder has some grievances to air on his eventual way out.
Dan Snyder Instant Reaction. Plus, NFL and College Football Picks.
Kevin opens today’s episode reacting to Thursday’s ESPN story about Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder. Then, he is joined by The Ringer’s Sheil Kapadia to make picks for the Week 6 slate of NFL games (0:00), followed by CBS Sports’ Tom Fornelli to make picks for this Saturday’s college football slate (0:00).
Angry Ron means hope for Commanders turnaround
Commanders coach Ron Rivera has been unusually cursing this week, but his postgame remarks after beating the Bears showed ‘Riverboat Ron’ is once more the volatile coach from his Carolina days when film room reviews were R-rated.
Micah Hyde’s lengthy recovery timetable after neck surgery, revealed
The Buffalo Bills have put together a strong start to their 2022 campaign, thanks in large part to a dynamic defense that can do a little bit of everything this season. It’s been an impressive start to the season for this unit, but it’s even more impressive considering that they have been making due without one of their starting safeties in Micah Hyde after he was forced to undergo season-ending surgery on his neck.
49ers match NFL's toughest defense against Falcons, Mariota
SAN FRANCISCO (3-2) at ATLANTA (2-3) Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, FOX. BETTING LINE: 49ers by 4½, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: 49ers 3-2, Falcons 5-0. SERIES RECORD: 49ers lead 48-32-1. LAST MEETING: 49ers beat Falcons 31-13, Dec. 19, 2021, at San Francisco. LAST WEEK: 49ers beat Panthers...
Former Penn State specialist signed by Detroit Lions
Round and round the Lions’ Kicker carousel goes, and in the lucky number 10 spot, Sam Ficken goes. On Tuesday, the Lions announced that they had added Ficken, the 10th kicker since Matt Prater’s departure. A Penn State alum, Ficken was one of the all-time great kickers for...
