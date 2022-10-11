ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grambling, LA

Miss Grambling State University to host Royal Etiquette Clinic

By Rickenzie Johnikin
 5 days ago

GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Miss Grambling State University, Kelli Copes, and her royal court are hosting a royal etiquette clinic for girls in the community who are between ages four and 10. The event is scheduled for October 14, 2022, from 4 PM to 6:30 PM at the Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center in Grambling, La.

The clinic will feature an etiquette lesson, free tiaras, sashes, and free entry into the Grambling and Florida A&M University football game. Participants will also receive recognition during the game at halftime.

