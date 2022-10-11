Read full article on original website
Related
profarmer.com
Your Pro Farmer newsletter (October 15, 2022) is now available
USDA’s October crop reports featured some surprises, as the soybean crop was unexpectedly cut, which kept 2022-23 ending stocks unchanged. Wheat ending stocks were reduced, but not as much as traders anticipated. The report data was mildly negative for corn compared to pre-report expectations as neither the crop estimate nor carryover were lowered as much as expected. With USDA zeroing in on corn and soybean crop size, some of the focus will turn to demand, which remains a concern given transportation issues amid low water levels on the Mississippi River and the strong U.S. dollar. USDA cut U.S. 2022-23 exports by 125 million bu. for corn, 40 million bu. for soybeans and 50 million bu. for wheat. China is reportedly looking to import Brazilian corn as soon as December amid U.S. supply uncertainty and as it diversifies its suppliers. On the economic front, U.S. inflation continues to run strong, as it does around the world. Amid pressures from surging inflation, the war in Ukraine and China’s ongoing struggles with Covid, the International Monetary Fund cut its global growth forecasts for next year. The U.S. Supreme Court heard opening arguments in the ag industry’s case against California’s Proposition 12 law on animal housing. We cover all these items and much more in this week’s newsletter, which you can download here.
profarmer.com
After the Bell | Oct. 14, 2022
Corn: The U.S. dollar took back the bulk of Thursday’s sizeable drop on Friday, which, along with a significant setback in the equity indexes, exerted downward pressure upon the corn market to end the week. The stronger greenback likely combined with talk of growing Chinese interest (and activities to facilitate the move) in increasing their imports of Brazilian corn likely weighed on futures.
Russia-Ukraine war live: nearly 9,000 Russian troops to be stationed in Belarus; Putin’s forces continuing ‘forced deportations’
Russian servicemen begin to arrive in Belarus; US think tank says Putin engaging in ‘ethnic cleansing’ in Ukraine
profarmer.com
U.K. PM Truss Sacks Finance Minister, Announces Replacement and U-Turns on Tax Policy
China’s party congress starts Sunday and China watcher lists topics to be monitored. USDA daily export sales for marketing year 2022-23: 392,000 MT of soybeans to China, 198,000 MT of soybeans to unknown destinations, and 230,000 MT of soybean cake and meal to the Philippines. Soybeans main export sales...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Family mourns miner's death in Turkey, demanding punishment
AMASRA, Turkey — (AP) — "My one and only, where are you," a mother cried at a cemetery beside a freshly-laid mound of earth. She couldn't process the death of her 33-year-old son who was killed in a coal mine explosion in northern Turkey. Selcuk Ayvaz was among...
How the costs of disasters like Hurricane Ian are calculated – and why it takes so long to add them up
The U.S. experienced 15 disasters in the first nine months of 2022 that each caused at least $1 billion in damage. Hurricane Ian is taking the largest toll of these disasters by far – but the extent of the damage could take years to calculate with any precision.
profarmer.com
U.K. to Roll Back Tax-and-Spend Policy | October 14, 2022
China’s party congress starts Sunday and China watcher lists topics to be monitored. Turkey will build a European natgas hub, Biden teases upcoming measures to fight gasoline price strength and Chinese pork prices surge... Weekly export sales through week ended Oct. 6 revealed corn below expectations for the second...
profarmer.com
Ahead of the Open | October 14, 2022
Corn: 3 to 5 cents lower. Soybeans: 2 to 4 cents higher. Wheat: 8 to 12 cents lower. GENERAL COMMENTS: Corn and wheat futures traded lower overnight while soybeans firmed in a reversal of Thursday’s price patterns. Malaysian palm oil firmed 4.6%, though that failed to support soyoil, which was pressured by weaker crude oil prices. The U.S. dollar index is nearly 300points higher this morning, which will weigh on both corn and wheat and may limit buying in soybeans.
RELATED PEOPLE
profarmer.com
Export sales prove weak, corn falls nearly 100,000 MT below expectations
Net sales of 200,200 MT for 2022/2023 primarily for Japan (142,300 MT, including 85,400 MT switched from unknown destinations), Guatemala (22,800 MT, including decreases of 5,100 MT), Colombia (22,500 MT, including decreases of 1,000 MT), Mexico (19,100 MT, including decreases of 181,000 MT), and Panama (17,500 MT), were offset by reductions for unknown destinations (45,000 MT) and Hong Kong (100 MT). Total net sales of 60,500 MT for 2023/2024 were for Mexico.
Comments / 0