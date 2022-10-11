Read full article on original website
Related
The 25 Best Early Deals You Can Already Shop Ahead of Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale
Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale in October is a chance to get Prime Day 2022 discounts again. Here are 10 of the best early deals you can already shop online.
You Can Get Up to 72 Percent Off Amazon Devices With These October Prime Day Deals
Shop discounts on Kindles, Fire TV Cubes, Echo Dots, and more thanks to these early October Prime Day deals on Amazon devices.
The Best Amazon Deals to Shop This Week
Searching for the best deals on Amazon? Save on Instant Pots, Fire tablets, and more this week on the site.
Calling All Book Lovers: You Can Get Amazon Fire Tablets for Up to Half Off Right Now
Whether you love reading or just want a device that makes video calls with loved ones easier, Amazon's Fire tablets can help, and now they're on sale for up to half off.
IN THIS ARTICLE
25 of the Best Amazon Basics Products You Can Get for Less During October Prime Day
This article contains affiliate links to products selected by our editors. Mental Floss may receive a commission for purchases made through these links. We’ll let you in on a little secret: Even though you can get tons of incredible deals right now during Amazon’s October Prime Day event (including some great finds under $50), there’s another big way to save during this 48-hour sale, and that’s by checking out Amazon Basics.
Disney’s Three-Ingredient Dole Whip Recipe Is Surprisingly Easy to Make at Home
Of all the foods unique to Disney’s network of theme parks, Dole Whip is arguably the most iconic. Though guests line up to buy it when they visit Disney World and Disneyland, the frozen pineapple treat is surprisingly basic. It’s so simple, in fact, that anyone can make it at home with just three ingredients.
Missed October Prime Day? Here Are 20 of the Best Extended Deals You Can Still Get on Amazon
October Prime Day is over, but you can still shop these extended Prime Day deals on top-rated brands like Casper, Revlon, iRobot, and more.
Streaming Fatigue? Here's How to Quickly and Easily Cancel Your Netflix Subscription
Streaming powerhouse Netflix once had the market cornered on bingeable content, with hits like Stranger Things and The Crown. But with subscription costs, new ad tiers, and fees for password sharing, the service is beginning to feel the pinch. In the second quarter of 2022, it lost nearly 1 million subscribers, the largest quarter loss in company history.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Felonious Floats and Pumpkin Cakes: Check Out These Recipes From ‘The Unofficial Universal Theme Parks Cookbook’
You don’t have to go all the way to Honeydukes to enjoy a good Pumpkin Cake—Ashley Craft’s latest cookbook has you covered.
These Smokeless Fire Pits Are Great for Outdoor Gatherings—and Now They’re on Sale for up to 45 Percent Off
Want to make your yard cozier this fall? You can save a bundle on smokeless fire pits at Solo Stove right now.
The Most Popular Website in Each Country, Mapped
The appeal of the internet may be universal, but the way people use it varies depending on where they live.
Mental_Floss
33K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Mental Floss delivers smart, fun and shareable content in an upbeat and witty environment. An encyclopedia of everything, we answer life’s big questions and uncover stories so interesting our readers absolutely must share them.https://www.mentalfloss.com
Comments / 0