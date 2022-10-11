Read full article on original website
2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin
While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
u.today
Bitcoin to Reach $1,000,000 Mark by 2023 According to Ark Invest Analyst
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
coinchapter.com
Cryptocurrency Price Today: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Dogecoin (DOGE), Chainlink (LINK)
NEW DELHI (CoinChapter.com) — The cryptocurrency market started the week on Oct 10 in the red, with Bitcoin (BTC) prices falling below $19,500. Meanwhile, Ethereum (ETH) prices remained groggily above $1,300, with indications that ETH might drop below the key support level. Not just the biggest cryptos but the...
dailyhodl.com
Cardano Creator Charles Hoskinson Predicts Crypto Markets Will Decouple Into Their Own Economy
Cardano (ADA) co-creator Charles Hoskinson predicts cryptocurrencies will decouple from traditional markets within two or three years. In a new interview with Fox Business News, Hoskinson says he initially thought people would use cryptocurrencies as a safe haven for investment during global economic downturns, but instead it has experienced a price correlation with other risk assets and the S&P 500 (SPX).
dailyhodl.com
Investing Legend Paul Tudor Jones Says Bitcoin and Ethereum Will Go Much Higher in Price – Here’s Why
Hedge fund billionaire Paul Tudor Jones says the price of Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) will eventually rise from their current bear market ranges. In a new interview, the Tudor Investment Corporation founder tells CNBC that he believes the US has likely already entered a recession or is about to enter one.
u.today
Key Reason Why Bitcoin (BTC), Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Cardano (ADA) Just Dropped to Intraday Lows
The Bitcoin price dropped to a fresh intraday low of $18,183 at 12:30 p.m. UTC on the Bitstamp exchange. It reached the lowest level since Sept. 21. Leading altcoins are also getting hammered, failing to decouple from Bitcoin. Cardano (ADA) dropped to a new intraday low of $0.3490 on the Binance exchange. Meme coin Shiba Inu (SHIB) bottomed out at $0.00000924.
Motley Fool
Missed Out on Ethereum? Buy This Cryptocurrency Now
Ethereum is running into challenges in scaling its blockchain. Solana was built for scale and has attracted more uses as crypto has grown. Despite Solana's growth, it's valued at a fraction of Ethereum, but that means more upside for investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Google teams up with Coinbase to make a major move into cryptocurrency payments
Technology major Google has teamed up with cryptocurrency exchange platform Coinbase as it looks to allow cryptocurrency payments for its cloud services. According to a press release, the two entities will leverage their strengths towards building the next iteration of the internet, dubbed Web3. Web3 is the vision for the...
ambcrypto.com
Algorand [ALGO] embraces USDC native to Ethereum through…
Algorand may not be the most popular blockchain network but it has quickly been climbing up the ranks. It owes this growth to the rapid development aimed at leveraging the demand for fast and affordable layer-1 solutions. Its latest development features the rollout of Ethereum native USDC through the newly...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves Over $245,000,000 in BTC – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Going
A whale is transferring Bitcoin (BTC) worth tens of millions of dollars amid a downturn in the choppy crypto markets. According to whale watcher Whale Alert, the large Bitcoin holder transferred 12,970 BTC worth slightly over $248 million at time of sending from an unknown wallet to another unknown wallet.
cryptoglobe.com
Bitcoin ($BTC) Price Could Top $1 Million by 2030, Says Ark Invest Analyst
Yassine Elmandjra, an analyst at Ark Investment Management, has defended the firm’s prediction that the price of the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin ($BTC) will top $1 million in the future. During an interview with Bloomberg, Elmandjra defended a price prediction made by the fund manager of Ark’s flagship innovation-themed exchange-traded...
bitcoinist.com
Crypto Analysts Believe That It is Only a Matter of Time Before Big Eyes Coin Overtakes Solana and Dai
Cryptocurrencies began as a way to take financial power away from centralized systems like banks and other institutions and give that power back to the people. The launch of Bitcoin (BTC) started a true revolution. A lot has changed within finance since then, and now the masses have control over their currency and don’t have to depend on these financial institutions. Solana (SOL) and Dai (DAI) have built strong followings within the crypto industry because of all they have to offer, but Big Eyes Coin (BIG), a new meme coin, is set to outperform them with all it has to offer.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Primed To Go Higher, but One Ethereum-Based Altcoin Will Outperform BTC: Crypto Analyst Benjamin Cowen
Popular crypto analyst Benjamin Cowen is bullish on one Ethereum (ETH)-based altcoin and says it may even outperform Bitcoin (BTC). In a new interview with Altcoin Daily, Cowen lays out the case for his bullish Chainlink (LINK) sentiment. “A lot of the things I talk about on my channel right...
zycrypto.com
LBank Crypto Exchange Weekly Listing Report — October 10, 2022
The weekly report from the LBank Exchange provides an overview of the intriguing new listings from this week and the week prior. Users can learn more in this report to comprehend these exceptional opportunities. New Listings on LBank Exchange. Project: SPLC. Listing date: 10th October. Official Website: supplycon.io. About:. Global...
zycrypto.com
BudBlockz Looks to Become Biggest Token Since Dogecoin Based on Functionality, Practicality & Early Buzz
Industry pundits are predicting that BudBlockz is going to be the top token since Dogecoin depending on the practicality, functionality, and early buzz of the coin. BudBlockz is the first digital e-commerce platform for marijuana enthusiasts. It will offer asset-backed NFT clusters, which will give holders the right to possession of tangible assets, like farms, products, and dispensaries. As the cannabis industry is growing continuously and exponentially, both in legalization and money, the industry forecast is more than 200 billion within the next decade.
Business Insider
Gemini vs. Coinbase: How the crypto exchanges compare
Gemini vs. Coinbase — Frequently asked questions (FAQ) Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page.
dailycoin.com
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Gets Accepted by Google Cloud via Coinbase Commerce
Technology giant Google has announced a partnership with Coinbase to let Google Cloud customers pay for services in 10 cryptocurrencies. This includes top cryptos like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), but also both popular dog-themed tokens Dogecoin (DOGE) & Shiba Inu (SHIB). Hence, the popular dog-themed cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (SHIB) might just receive the boost it needs to get back to winning ways.
zycrypto.com
Obyte Launches Prophet: A Bonding-Curve-Based Prediction Market Platform
October 11th, 2022 / Prophet is a decentralized platform for betting in which users may partake not just by placing bets but also by offering liquidity and benefiting from transaction fees. It relies on a formula using bonding curves, which ensures that both betting and trading may occur at all times and that there will always be enough liquidity to buy and sell back. This is the most significant benefit of centralised prediction markets over previous forms of decentralized prediction markets, which often had poor liquidity and unpleasant trading conditions for users who only wanted to place a bet.
u.today
Cardano Will Thrive in Next Bull Cycle: Crypto Capital Venture Founder
zycrypto.com
DAODAO: Coinbase-Backed DeSo Launches Breakthrough Cross-Chain Fundraising Platform
DeSo, a new blockchain, has launched DAODAO, which promises to change the fundraising process for entrepreneurs. Built on the DeSo blockchain, DAODAO is a breakthrough cross-chain fundraising platform. The platform allows entrepreneurs to launch fundraising rounds with coins that are immediately tradable on an on-chain order book exchange. Founders can use any currency, including fiat cash, Ethereum, Bitcoin, Solana, DeSo, and USDC.
