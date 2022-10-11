Read full article on original website
72 Witnesses, Including Top Trump Officials and Leonardo DiCaprio, Prepped for Pras Michel Money Laundering Trial
Fugees member Pras Michel’s trial on federal money laundering charges heads to trial on Nov. 4, and he won’t be the only star participating in the case. Seventy-two witnesses, including actor Leonardo DiCaprio and several top Trump officials, are being prepped as potential witnesses for the government, as Politico’s Playbook reports.
Trump Received Payment In Gold Bars Wheeled To His Apartment, Among Revelations In New Book
Former President Donald Trump had curious business practices and one of them involved receiving payment in gold bars, excerpts of a yet-to-be-launched book showed, according to CNN. Trump once received a portion of the lease payment for the parking garage in the General Motors building in Manhattan, which he purchased...
FBI spent 40 years watching Aretha Franklin
The FBI had a 270-page file on the late Aretha Franklin after spying on her for 40 years. The Queen of Soul - who died of cancer in August 2018, aged 76 - was reportedly the target of surveillance, subjected to false phone calls and had her inner-circle infiltrated by spies, according to documents obtained by Rolling Stone from the organisation.
“What does Trump have on Judge Cannon?”: Experts stunned after judge overrules own special master
Judge Aileen Cannon on Thursday overruled the special master she appointed to review thousands of documents seized from Mar-a-Lago, shielding former President Donald Trump from addressing his claims that documents may have been "planted" or "declassified" in court. Cannon, a Trump appointee in southern Florida, issued an order extending the...
Inmate Claims He Is Tupac Reincarnated, Demands Access To Estate: Report
Tarnell Leon Jones says he is Tupac. Tupac Shakur may have died over two decades ago, but his presence still looms large over the hip hop industry. Tupac’s name is still treated with reverence, and his murder remains an endlessly beguiling tragedy. Of course, the attention and value tied...
Oh Now You Care? Kanye Calls Out Donald Trump For ‘Using Black People To Enhance Approval Rating’
In an interview with Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Thursday, rapper Kanye West blasted politicians for using Black people to improve their approval ratings. According to Business Insider, during the interview, West recalled a 2019 phone call with Donald Trump—who was president at the time—concerning fellow rapper A$AP Rocky, who was in jail in Sweden on assault charges. West called Trump to discuss helping him get A4AP Rocky out of jail and back to the U.S.
Bill Maher predicts Trump will 'show up' for next presidential inauguration 'whether he wins or not'
Bill Maher predicted that former President Donald Trump will be at the presidential inauguration in January 2025 — whether he wins in 2024 or not. The comedian and pundit made the prediction while speaking in an interview with Chris Cuomo on the debut episode of the latter's NewsNation show, CUOMO, recorded on Friday.
Trump's legal troubles mount as Oath Keepers plan to throw him under the bus at sedition trial
With Hurricane Ian bearing down on Florida, it's completely understandable why the House committee investigating the January 6 insurrection postponed Wednesday's scheduled hearing. No new date has been scheduled, though it will be coming soon and is likely to be another doozy of a hearing. As Heather "Digby" Parton, notes, the word is that the committee will focus heavily on the role of long-time Donald Trump confidante Roger Stone, and the role he played in planning and executing the Capitol riot.
Trump Saw Staffers of Color at White House, Assumed They Were Waiters, Book Says
It was January of 2017, and a newly inaugurated President Donald Trump held a reception at the White House to meet with top congressional leaders. Hors d’oeuvres were on the menu. And the new president turned to a row of racially diverse Democratic staffers and asked them to retrieve the canapes, according to a new book.
Former FBI assistant director says Trump is getting 'increasingly cornered' and that his embrace of QAnon is the 'last act of a desperate man'
Former FBI official Frank Figliuzzi said Trump is drawn to QAnon like a moth to a flame. Figliuzzi said Trump is embracing the movement because he feels "increasingly cornered." Figliuzzi warned that violence could ensue if the QAnon movement felt threats to its leader. A former FBI official said former...
Ghislaine Maxwell reportedly asked Elon Musk to destroy the internet in the famous photo of the two that the billionaire claims was a photobomb
Ghislaine Maxwell reportedly asked Elon Musk to destroy the internet in the famous photo of the two. Musk has previously said that Maxwell's appearance in the picture was a photobomb. The photo was taken at a Vanity Fair event in 2014, but didn't surface on social media until 2020. Elon...
The Unexpected American President Queen Elizabeth Had A Close Friendship With
September 2022 will forever be marked in the history books as the time in which the world mourned Queen Elizabeth II's death. As nations remember the queen for her 70-year reign — the longest in British history — stories are being brought to light that those may have not known before. For instance, the queen made the humble notion to return a corresponding letter to a young girl on one of her final days. During those last moments before Her Majesty died at 96, she was reportedly spending time with her immediate family, and was even having conversations about pressing current events like the war in Ukraine.
Trump opens rally with crude insults about ‘raging maniac’ New York attorney general after she sues him
Former president Donald Trump was not 10 minutes into his remarks at a rally meant to boost Republican candidates in North Carolina when he turned his attention to a candidate who will appear on a ballot 437 miles away in the state he once called home. Instead of extolling the...
Regretful Oath Keeper Leader Said Having Rifles on Jan. 6 Would Have ‘Fixed It Right Then and There’
The trial of five members of the Oath Keepers militia group who participated in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot began Monday in the D.C. district courthouse. Stewart Rhodes, Kelly Meggs, Jessica Watkins, Thomas Caldwell, and Kenneth Harrelson are standing trial just across the street from the white marbled complex where a little less than two years ago a crowd of Trump supporters beat police and stormed the halls of Congress in an attempt to prevent the certification of the 2020 election. Following opening arguments, the prosecution presented footage of Oath Keeper founder Stewart Rhodes shortly after Jan. 6, asserting that...
Torn-up Trump papers, missing Obama and Kim Jong Un letters detailed in new release on White House documents
The National Archives and Records Administration released a small fraction of communications related to government documents removed by former President Donald Trump and his reported destruction of some White House records. The communications related to NARA's efforts to recover those documents, which included letters to Trump from former President Barack...
Trump aides tasked with following him around golf course and giving ‘positive reinforcement’, reporter says
Donald Trump has reportedly tasked an aide with following him around and giving “positive reinforcement” amid an unprecedented assault of criminal and civil investigations into his conduct both as president and private citizen. The revelation was made by The New York Times’s Maggie Haberman, one of the most...
Saudi Arabia Sentences 3 Men to Death For Refusing to Vacate NEOM Development Site
Saudi Arabia has quietly sentenced three indigenous men to death after they refused to move out of their homes to make way for the new futuristic city of NEOM, a pet project of the kingdom’s young Crown Prince, according to a UK-based rights group. The three members of the...
Andrew Giuliani Texted Oath Keeper Charged in Jan. 6 Riot: Report
A senior member of the far-right organization Oath Keepers engaged in text exchanges with former Trump White House aide Andrew Giuliani “about election issues,” NBC News reports, in what is said to be evidence of a growing connection between fringe groups and the Trump administration. Kellye SoRelle, the general counsel for the organization, pleaded not guilty earlier this month to four charges surrounding the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, including conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding and obstructing justice by telling others to delete information from their phones. Along with the Giuliani texts, SoRelle also attempted to...
Trump told Chris Christie that he would condemn white supremacists but not right away because 'a lot of these people vote': book
Trump did not want to condemn white supremacists right away during his 2016 campaign. That's according to NYT's Maggie Haberman's forthcoming book, "Confidence Man." Trump told Chris Christie that "a lot of these people vote," referring to white supremacists. Then-2016 Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump did not immediately condemn white...
Mike Lindell says vendors are bailing on his MyStore platform because they don't want to be associated with an FBI investigation
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell says four vendors have bailed on his MyStore e-commerce platform. Lindell told Insider these businesses "don't want to deal with MyStore" for fear of an FBI probe. Lindell's phone was seized by the FBI last week at a Hardee's drive-thru in Minnesota. MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell...
