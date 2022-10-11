Read full article on original website
Pau Gasol and Deontay Wilder, Plus Worst Take and Life Advice
Russillo is joined by two-time NBA champion Pau Gasol to discuss playing in the 2008 Olympics vs. Team USA, being traded to the Lakers, Kobe Bryant as a teammate, and more (0:35). Then Ryen talks with boxer and former heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder about his time off from the sport, boxing critics and media, what he learned from his fights with Tyson Fury, his upcoming fight against Robert Helenius, and more (21:57). Next, Ryen, Ceruti, and Kyle offer up another edition of Worst Take (39:11), before answering some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (48:33)
“Who’s Next?” Candidates for NBA Stardom, Elite NFL Units With Ted Nguyen, Plus Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin
Russillo examines the top tier of NBA players—questioning who will pass the torch in the coming years, and who will receive it (0:37). Then Ryen talks with Ted Nguyen of The Athletic about the NFL’s elite offensive and defensive units, factors contributing to Russell Wilson’s struggles in Denver, Geno Smith’s success in Seattle, the 4-1 Giants, and more (15:41). Then Ryen is joined by Ole Miss Football head coach Lane Kiffin to discuss the team’s prospects this season, QB Jaxson Dart, lessons learned about coaching the QB position over the years, his time at USC and Alabama, and more (36:22). Finally Ryen, Ceruti, and Kyle make their favorite NFL bets for Week 6 (56:10), before answering some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (1:01:34).
Zappe vs. Mac, and Are the Pats Good at Drafting Again? Plus, Andrew Raycroft on the B’s upcoming season
(0:30) Brian shares his “Four Quarters of Pats Notes” before chatting with NESN hockey analyst Andrew Raycroft (22:00) to preview the Bruins’ upcoming season. They discuss the B’s new head coach, Jim Montgomery; the team’s aging core of veterans; the goalie competition; and more. (45:00) Brian wraps up with a listener call about the free-agent pitcher that the Red Sox should target and shares a couple thoughts on the Sox and Celtics.
How Valuable Is a Pick Swap in the NBA?
Trading for an NBA superstar is more expensive than ever. Not long ago, teams could deal for All-Stars without giving up any future draft picks, or just one at the most. Now, every major transaction involves a pick bonanza. But NBA teams are limited in their creativity when trading picks....
Dame Is Doing It His Way
Damian Lillard was sitting at a table at LeBron James’s mansion, with the biggest decision of his career in front of him. It was the summer of 2021, and Lillard was in Los Angeles to shoot a music video. The day before, he had run into James on the baseline at a midseason WNBA game between the Aces and Sparks. A month prior, Lillard’s Portland Trail Blazers had been eliminated in the first round for the second straight season, leaving the guard uncertain about his future with the franchise. James had suffered an early playoff exit himself, and was looking to recruit a star guard to Los Angeles. Ever the salesman, he extended Lillard an invitation to his sprawling Brentwood estate.
Dan Snyder Instant Reaction. Plus, NFL and College Football Picks.
Kevin opens today’s episode reacting to Thursday’s ESPN story about Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder. Then, he is joined by The Ringer’s Sheil Kapadia to make picks for the Week 6 slate of NFL games (0:00), followed by CBS Sports’ Tom Fornelli to make picks for this Saturday’s college football slate (0:00).
‘TNF’ Roundup, Trends to Follow, and Week 6 Bets
This week, Sharp and House begin by discussing the Commanders’ win over the Bears (2:00). Then, they quickly touch on some trends before previewing Bill-Chiefs (14:00), Cowboys-Eagles (23:00), Patriots-Browns (35:00), and Ravens-Giants (42:00). Finally, House shares his favorite exotic bet and they select the best listener-submitted bet (52:00). Hosts:...
NBA Over/Under Mega Preview
In Part 1 of a three-part podcast, The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Ryen Russillo and Joe House for the annual NBA over/unders podcast. They make their picks for regular season win totals in the Western conference!. Host: Bill Simmons. Guests: Ryen Russillo and Joe House. Producer: Kyle...
Should Every NBA Team Have a Draymond Green?
Seerat and Kyle get together to share their reactions and examine the cognitive dissonance surrounding the Draymond Green punch. They discuss the ramifications it may have on the Warriors and the misconceptions fans have about aggressive incidents between professional athletes, while also touching on the importance of having an emotional instigator on your squad. They then talk about other players who exhibit Draymond-esque characteristics and name some teams, including the Nuggets and the Jazz, who could use that type of spicy energy (19:12). Finally, they share some personal anecdotes involving heated emotions on the basketball court (46:20).
Preseason NBA Power Rankings, Part 4
Justin, Rob, and Wos wrap up their preseason power rankings by discussing the teams ranked 7-1. The Latest. Sheil and Nora discuss the quarterbacks and wide receivers who changed teams, and choose the best and worst new head coaches. Vanity Fair’s “Moms Gone Wild” 15 Years Later.
The Patriots’ Five Most Interesting Story Lines, Plus Pats vs. Browns Preview With Jonathan Peterlin
(0:30) Brian unveils his top five Patriots’ story lines—which includes two of the NFL’s top RBs in Rhamondre Stevenson and Nick Chubb—before previewing the upcoming Patriots–Browns game with Jonathan Peterlin of The Fan in Cleveland (18:00). Brian ends by answering some Patriots-related listener calls, and then recaps the Bruins’ opening win on Wednesday night (42:30).
Week 6 Matchups, Must-Starts, and Must-Benches
We preview the Week 6 fantasy slate by looking at the two best games of the week, Bills-Chiefs and Cowboys-Eagles, and all of the players from each team you should start. We also run through a new slate of categories including the Hot Tub Club (a.k.a. players with injury concerns), Sunday Scaries, the Debutante Ball Coming Out Party, the Mario Kart Rainbow Strip, and more.
Phillies-Braves NLDS Game 1 Reaction: The Nick Castellanos Game
The Phillies take Game 1 of the NLDS vs. the NL East-rival Atlanta Braves behind a stellar performance from Nick Castellanos, who went 3-for-3 with three RBIs and a clutch catch in the ninth inning to help lead the Phightin’ Phils to victory. Sheil Kapadia and American game show contestant, TV host, producer, actor, and diehard Philly sports fan Brad Rutter discuss the blowout turned nail biter that resulted in a Phillies victory.
Offseason Acquisition Check-In
Sheil is joined by The Ringer’s Nora Princiotti to follow up on the biggest offseason trades and coaching hires and rank how the teams are feeling five weeks into the season. They discuss the quarterbacks (4:00) and wide receivers (14:00) who changed teams and choose the best and worst new head coaches (25:00). Finally, they close the show by answering some mailbag questions (40:00).
An Early Preview of ‘Chainsaw Man’
Justin and Micah review the newest episode of Chainsaw Man, discussing the allure behind it, how expensive it looks, and artist Tatsuki Fujimoto’s style. What Happened at Rolling Loud, ‘Entergalatic’ and ‘The Outfit’. The Latest. Napoli Are So Fun, Barca Escape, and More PSG Drama. Plus,...
Bobby and Brock, a Judgment Day Shakeup, and WWE IS BACK!!!!!!
In another edition of the world’s no. 1 sports and recreation podcast, Rosenberg, Stat Guy Greg, and Dip discuss:. Jon Moxley’s new five-year contract with AEW (18:19) This past weekend’s WWE Extreme Rules event (26:20) Why Dip proclaims WWE IS BACK!!!!! (31:32) Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar...
A Green Bay Crossroads, a Giant(s) Underdog Story, ‘The Redeem Team,’ and Million-Dollar Picks
The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Benjamin Solak to discuss some of the NFL’s aging QBs, Russell Wilson trying to adapt his game to a new team, the Packers attempting to get their season back on track, analytics influencing pivotal in-game decisions, Eagles-Cowboys, and more (3:49). Then Bill talks with Peter Schrager of NFL Network and Fox Sports about some NFL Week 6 matchups, including Giants-Ravens, Saints-Bengals, Seahawks-Cardinals, Patriots-Browns, Buccaneers-Steelers, and Colts-Jaguars (54:46), before making the Million-Dollar Picks for NFL Week 6 (1:33:45). Finally, Bill Simmons and Joe House discuss the Netflix documentary The Redeem Team, as they remember Team USA in the 2008 Summer Olympics (1:39:50).
The Brutes and Imperium Brought Their No-Frills Brand of Violence to Philly
There’s more great pro wrestling in 2022 than we know what to do with. So The Ringer brings you a regular cheat sheet with the three best matches of the past week—one from WWE, one from AEW, and one from the rest of the immense wrestling world. Bryan...
Daniel Cormier and ‘Extreme Rules’ Fallout
David and Kaz open show with a rapid look at the week in wrestling including the return of Bray Wyatt (02:00). Then, UFC hall of famer Daniel Cormier stops by to discuss his special guest referee appearance at Extreme Rules, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, and much more (22:00). Later, the Masked Man guys discuss the rest of Extreme Rules and much more (46:00).
Week 6 Preview: Bills-Chiefs, Eagles-Cowboys, Giants-Ravens, and More
Danny, Ben, and Steven start by previewing one of the biggest games of the season between the Bills and Chiefs (1:20). Then they discuss how one might try to stop these elite QBs. Later on they predict the Monday morning headlines for Eagles-Cowboys, Giants-Ravens, and more (19:05). They wrap up by holding a funeral for the Carolina Panthers season (45:37).
