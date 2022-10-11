Damian Lillard was sitting at a table at LeBron James’s mansion, with the biggest decision of his career in front of him. It was the summer of 2021, and Lillard was in Los Angeles to shoot a music video. The day before, he had run into James on the baseline at a midseason WNBA game between the Aces and Sparks. A month prior, Lillard’s Portland Trail Blazers had been eliminated in the first round for the second straight season, leaving the guard uncertain about his future with the franchise. James had suffered an early playoff exit himself, and was looking to recruit a star guard to Los Angeles. Ever the salesman, he extended Lillard an invitation to his sprawling Brentwood estate.

