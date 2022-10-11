Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
El Clasico live stream: Real Madrid vs. Barcelona preview, how to watch online, news, start time, odds
First-place Barcelona travel to second-place Real Madrid on Sunday in El Clasico. Top spot in La Liga is on the line as they enter with 22 points each, as both boast a 7-1-0 record. Real are flying high as they are undefeated on the season, while Barca hope to bounce back from their Champions League set back with their European lives hanging in the balance at the end of the month.
UEFA・
WSL game between West Ham and Aston Villa descends into CHAOS as Hawa Cissoko is sent off for PUNCHING an opponent before angry Hammers manager Paul Konchesky is also shown a red card for 'aggressive behaviour'
West Ham's WSL game with Aston Villa descended into chaos as Hammers defender Hawa Cissoko and manager Paul Konchesky were both sent off in the final minutes. Cissoko was given a straight red after hitting Villa defender Sarah Mayling. Konchesky was then sent down the tunnel after the two coaching benches squared up to each other.
Shakira reveals shocking reaction of tax chiefs after they found out she was dating Gerard Pique amid £13m fraud probe
SHAKIRA has hit out at Spanish tax chiefs, accusing them of "salivating" at the prospect of taking her money amid the singer's ongoing legal woes. The "Hips Don't Lie" singer, 45, is facing up to eight years in jail if found guilty of six counts of tax fraud. Spanish prosecutors...
Shakira & Gerard Pique Have Awkward Run-In At Son’s Baseball Game After Split: Photos
Shakira and Gerard Pique, who announced their separation in June, had a seemingly uncomfortable run-in with each at their 9-year-old son, Milan‘s, baseball game in Barcelona over the weekend. The pair sat on opposite sides of the field during the Saturday, Sept. 24 game and did not even look each other’s way until after the game when they went to interact with both of their sons. They also share 7-year-old Sasha, who left the game with Gerard. Shakira, 45, was accompanied by her mom, Nidia Ripoll, and some of her friends, while the La Liga club player, 35, sat with his own mother, Montserrat Bernabeu.
RELATED PEOPLE
Rafael Nadal says he and his family are 'very well' after birth of first child
Rafael Nadal says he's thankful for all the messages of support and well-wishes he has received since the birth of his son.
