New Jersey’s favorite fall movies

You know it’s fall when the leaves starting to turn, pumpkin spice flavoring added to everything, playoff baseball and Halloween movies. But what about movies that say “fall” that aren’t horror flicks?. We set out to find first, is there such a thing as a “Fall...
What Age Can Your Child Legally Be left Home Alone in New Jersey?

Before you leave your child home alone, keep this in mind. We do several innocent things not knowing whether or not they're against the law. Take eating and driving for example, or driving with your shoes off. The above circumstances usually just involve ourselves, but what about situations that involve children?
Disney Plans ‘Society of Explorers and Adventurers’ Movie With Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds and Qui Nguyen are apparently working on a new movie, centered around a mythology baked into Disney theme parks called “The Society of Explorers and Adventurers.” Qui Nguyen is best known for his work on various Broadway plays, but he’s also gotten a decent career as a screenwriter off the ground. He’s worked on Dispatches from Elsewhere, The Society, Incorporated, and Peg + Cat. He also wrote Raya and the Last Dragon and is currently working on the upcoming Disney animated film Strange World.
94.3 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore.

