New Jersey’s favorite fall movies
You know it’s fall when the leaves starting to turn, pumpkin spice flavoring added to everything, playoff baseball and Halloween movies. But what about movies that say “fall” that aren’t horror flicks?. We set out to find first, is there such a thing as a “Fall...
What Age Can Your Child Legally Be left Home Alone in New Jersey?
Before you leave your child home alone, keep this in mind. We do several innocent things not knowing whether or not they're against the law. Take eating and driving for example, or driving with your shoes off. The above circumstances usually just involve ourselves, but what about situations that involve children?
Restoration of New Jersey’s most famous elephant nears completion
Lucy the Elephant could fully reopen by Christmas. Efforts to restore the beloved landmark in Margate are way behind schedule and way over budget, but Lucy's caretakers say the end is near. An eight-month restoration project started in 2019 and was projected to cost $1.4 million. It has now been...
10 Family Friendly Halloween Movies All New Jersey Kids Will Love
Happy Halloween - costumes and candy and of course I take part in both. Do you know what you are going to be this year? Oh my gosh, is your cosabouttume from Squid Games?. I am not going to lie. I already have multiple costumes prepared but for a good reason!
Thanksgiving is weeks away — and it’s time to start planning, NJ!
Thanksgiving for me has always been a great time to share a table with my family and close friends. As someone who likes to cook and eat, Thanksgiving is the ultimate dinner. It’s a time to put your diet on hold and enjoy the goodness that the dinner will provide.
What saying the F-bomb apparently means to some kids in NJ schools
When you think of the F-bomb, one thing comes to mind. It's something you say to someone who really pissed you off. And in New Jersey, it's often said with additional explicit language can only be driven by that Jersey rage we get when someone rubs us the wrong way.
The Best Horror Movies That Will Scare The Braves New Jersey Moviegoers
Before we get started, some of you would prefer the family-friendly Halloween movie guide. If I missed any classics that belong on this list, please me at Nicole.Murray@townsquaremedia.com. The rest of this post will not be for the weak. For me, it is an annual tradition to watch scary movies...
Disney Plans ‘Society of Explorers and Adventurers’ Movie With Ryan Reynolds
Ryan Reynolds and Qui Nguyen are apparently working on a new movie, centered around a mythology baked into Disney theme parks called “The Society of Explorers and Adventurers.” Qui Nguyen is best known for his work on various Broadway plays, but he’s also gotten a decent career as a screenwriter off the ground. He’s worked on Dispatches from Elsewhere, The Society, Incorporated, and Peg + Cat. He also wrote Raya and the Last Dragon and is currently working on the upcoming Disney animated film Strange World.
