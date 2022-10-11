ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

MSNBC

Lawrence: There is an informer inside Donald Trump's home.

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell analyzes new reporting from The Washington Post that an employee of Donald Trump’s told federal investigators that they were ordered by the former president to move boxes containing government documents to Trump’s private residence at Mar-a-Lago after Trump was subpoenaed by the Justice Department for those documents.Oct. 13, 2022.
POTUS
MSNBC

Mark Meadows can't be happy about Georgia Trump probe's reported new witness

Mark Meadows has so far managed to elude a criminal probe in Georgia focused on former President Donald Trump's effort to overturn 2020 election results in the state. But a new report suggests some of the former Trump White House chief of staff's innermost secrets may be revealed to investigators regardless of whether or not he chooses to cooperate.
GEORGIA STATE
MSNBC

National Archives confirms: Trump's lying about records (again)

As a rule, the National Archives has no interest in contemporary political debates. It’s a non-partisan, apolitical agency that has nothing to contribute to assorted fights between partisans. But every once in a while, officials at the Archives feel the need to speak up in response to controversies related...
POTUS
MSNBC

Jan. 6 hearing could open eyes about Secret Service, Team Trump

Ahead of Thursday’s Jan. 6 hearing, a couple of news items suggest we could be in store for some riveting revelations. The Washington Post reported Wednesday morning that the committee is planning to reveal surveillance footage and emails obtained from the Secret Service that corroborate claims that former President Donald Trump knew his supporters were prepared to commit violence on Jan. 6.
POTUS
#Conservatives#Evangelical#Reproductive Rights#Nyt#Political Issue
MSNBC

The case that will force Trump into a new, risky deposition

If readers saw headlines yesterday about Donald Trump having to deliver sworn testimony, it’s likely that a familiar question soon followed: In which case?. It’s no secret that the former president is at the center of multiple, ongoing legal controversies — some of which may very well result in a criminal indictment — including a great many civil cases that the Republican is finding difficult to avoid now that he’s a private citizen.
POTUS
MSNBC

Another Dem picks up significant GOP support in key statewide race

Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden has long been a conservative Republican, but when he refused to endorse anti-election lawsuits after Election Day 2020, the right turned on him with a vengeance. Former Rep. Raúl Labrador launched a comeback bid — four years after running a failed gubernatorial campaign — and took on Wasden in a GOP primary.
IDAHO STATE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
MSNBC

Marjorie Taylor Greene eyes post-midterm reward from GOP leaders

As Republican politics has become radicalized in recent years, all kinds of ideas and personalities have gradually made the transition from the crackpot periphery to the GOP mainstream. The idea of ending birthright citizenship used to be an idea limited to the right-wing “fringe,” but it’s since been embraced by...
U.S. POLITICS
MSNBC

George Conway: Shortest distance between Trump and orange jump suit is documents case

The Jan. 6 committee's ninth and likely final investigative hearing Thursday will feature new testimony and evidence, including Secret Service records and surveillance video. And, one of Donald Trump's employees told FBI agents the former president ordered boxes of documents at Mar-a-Lago to be moved before federal agents searched the property, according to a source familiar with the matter. Reporter Jackie Alemany and George Conway discuss.Oct. 13, 2022.
POTUS
MSNBC

Trump uses donations to Save America PAC to pay legal bills

Questions about who pays Donald Trump’s lawyers have lingered for several years. In fact, as regular readers may recall, it was just eight months into his term when the public learned that the Republican National Committee was helping pay the then-president’s legal bills as part of the investigation into the Russia scandal. As Rachel noted on the show at the time, no other American president had ever used donor money this way.
POTUS
MSNBC

Latest Jan. 6 hearing takes ironic focus: Trump's knowledge

Thursday’s Jan. 6 hearing — which no longer appears to be the committee's "final" public event — focused heavily on a pretty surprising theme: Trump’s knowledge. Specifically, his awareness that he’d lost the 2020 election fairly, his knowledge of a plan to declare himself the winner on election night regardless of the results; his knowledge of an illegal plot to have fake electors certify his election victory; his knowledge that attendees of the Ellipse rally that preceded the Capitol attack were armed; and his refusal to authorize defense officials to help stem the attack.
POTUS
MSNBC

Katie Hobbs: Kari Lake is a ‘dangerous’ election denier

Democratic candidate for governor Katie Hobbs joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss what’s at stake for democracy in Arizona if her Republican opponent, Kari Lake, is elected. Hobbs says Kari Lake would “overturn the will of the voters” by changing the rules of Arizona’s elections that would create “untold levels of chaos.”Oct. 13, 2022.
ARIZONA STATE

