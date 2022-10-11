Top 20 running backs in the country halfway through the 2022 high school football season

As we enter the stretch run of the season, here are 20 running backs who've been tearing it up

Photo by Steven Silva

Heading into the 2022 high school football season, we took a look at 20 running backs expected to be the cream of the crop across the country.

Now we're checking back in with that position group to highlight some of the top performers.

Some are repeats from the first list, some aren't, and some came out of nowhere.

Here are our midseason all-stars at running back.

Roderick Robinson II, sr., Lincoln (California)

The top-ranked running back in California has run for 1,501 yards and 21 touchdowns in seven games, and he's picking up more than 12 yards every time he gets the ball. The recent flip from UCLA to Georgia finished with 476 yards and eight touchdowns in a September win over Mater Dei Catholic.

Dawson Pendergrass, sr., Mineola (Texas)

Pendergrass is nearing 6,000 career rushing yards after finishing his junior year with 1,987 yards. The future Baylor Bear has run for 1,369 yards and 15 touchdowns through six games this season.

Dante Dowdell, sr., Picayune (Mississippi)

The future Oregon Duck has been running all over competition in 2022. Ranked the No. 8 running back in his class, Dowdell has totaled 1,074 yards (10.6 yards per carry) and 13 scores through six games.

Trey Holly, sr., Union Parish (Louisiana)

Holly has put up 1,177 yards and 16 scores through five games. The LSU commit recently broke the state's all-time rushing record with over 8,700 yards.

Jordan Louie, sr., Meadowcreek (Georgia)

In six games, the West Virginia commit has run for 1,432 yards and 12 touchdowns and caught 22 passes for 364 yards and one touchdowns.

Photo by Jeff Harwell

Lamar Sperling, sr., Archbishop Hoban (Ohio)

Through the first six games of the season – all Hoban wins – the senior racked up 1,310 yards and 20 touchdowns, plus he had an 83-yard touchdown reception. “(He is) unstoppable,” Hoban junior quarterback JacQai Long said .

Rueben Owens, sr., El Campo (Texas)

The top-ranked running back in the nation, Owens has been a force when he's on the field. The Louisville commit has rushed for 866 yards and 12 touchdowns in four games.

Cedric Baxter Jr., sr., Edgewater (Florida)

Baxter is on pace for his first 2,000-yard season. The future Texas Longhorn has rushed for 1,066 yards and 10 touchdowns in five games.

Jeremiah Cobb, sr., Montgomery Catholic (Alabama)

The Auburn commit is on his way to his third consecutive season with over 2,000 rushing yards. Cobb has run for for 1,045 yards and reached the end zone 17 times through seven games.

Dylan Edwards, sr., Derby (Kansas)

In five games this season, Edwards has totaled 704 yards and 12 touchdowns. The 5-foot-8 speedster flipped his commitment from Kansas State to Notre Dame over the summer.

Photo by Matt Christopher

Mark Fletcher, sr., American Heritage (Florida)

The No. 6 team in the country is loaded with talent, and Fletcher leaves his mark on a weekly basis . The Ohio State commit is averaging 10 yards per carry with 862 yards and seven touchdowns to his name.

Jamarion Wilcox, sr., South Paulding (Georgia)

A physical back who is tough to bring down, Wilcox has rushed for 1,077 yards and 12 touchdowns in five outings. The uncommitted senior holds offers from Clemson, Kentucky, Kansas and more.

Desean Bishop, sr., Karns (Tennessee)

Bishop has run for 1,554 yards and 24 touchdowns, averaging 222 yards per game through seven outings. The Coastal Carolina commit also has three receiving touchdowns, one passing touchdown and an interception.

Quinten Joyner, sr., Manor (Texas)

A USC commit, Joyner has put up 808 yards and 14 touchdowns through five games this year.

Ethen Knox, jr., Oil City (Pennsylvania)

Knox has been a workhorse for the Oilers (4-1), carrying the ball 196 times for 2,104 yards and 24 touchdowns in just five outings. He tallied over 400 yards in four straight games, two of which he rushed the ball 40-plus times.

Photo by Rob August

Kedrick Reescano, sr., New Caney (Texas)

Reescano looks fresh after rushing for 2,699 yards and 40 touchdowns as a sophomore and junior. The Michigan State commit opened up his senior campaign with 851 yards and 16 scores in five games.

Keyjuan Brown, sr., South Atlanta (Georgia)

After rushing for 2,757 yards and 38 touchdowns as a junior, Brown is running wild again in 2022. The Purdue commit has 1,072 yards and 11 scores through five games.

Malaki Dowell, sr., White County (Tennessee)

Dowell has totaled 1,857 yards and 26 touchdowns through six games, and his efforts aren't going unnoticed. The senior has picked up offers from Austin Peay, Tennessee Tech and Eastern Kentucky in recent weeks.

Delon Thompson, sr., St. Bonaventure (California)

Thompson is averaging nearly 240 rushing yards per game. The senior has totaled 1,432 yards and 16 touchdowns in six games, and he also has 154 receiving yards and four touchdowns.

Alvin Henderson, so., Elba (Alabama)

One of the top rushers in Alabama, Henderson has racked up 1,368 yards (228 yards per game) and 25 scores. Most of the nation's top college football programs are already coming after the 5-foot-10 sophomore.