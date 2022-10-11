ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Alec Cartio: A Different Vision In The World of Cars

By Elizabeth Puckett
Motorious
Motorious
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZQA8b_0iUPIzSV00

Have a closer look at a real car guy working inside the automotive world in several ways.

With clients like BMW, Sony Music, and Universal Music Group. Alec Cartio of CARTIOLOGi Films stays plenty busy. His mission is to tell the story, not just film it. There’s more to filming than just a beginning, a middle, and an end, and this is what inspires Alec Cartio to bring the cars to life on film. Not only that, Alec Is a BMW expert and his work in the auction industry is widely seen, like on Bring a Trailer.

"At CARTIOLOGi Films, we bring to the screen that very first moment in time when an individual falls in love with the car, which they spend a lifetime acquiring... and when they do, we are there too.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OcTP5_0iUPIzSV00

Alec is one of the foremost experts on BMWs especially 8 Series Cars. With over 117 cars sold on Bring A Trailer, this includes a record-setting Acura NSX owned by Miguel Duhamel selling for $277,017, found under Bring a Trailer auctions by CARTIOLOGi. All of these cars sold, and the account has only been on BaT since 2017. His work is broad, CARTIOLOGi films is his passion, which seems to tie it all in together. View his films here.

Please watch the video for more.

Comments / 0

Related
CarBuzz.com

Richard Rawlings Sells Entire Car Collection For Over $1 Million

Gas Monkey Garage played host to one of the most successful car shows on Discovery for years. Now that the show has essentially migrated to YouTube, owner Richard Rawlings has had to adapt to the typical YouTuber style of presenting cars. He's created quite a collection of cool classics over the years (although he has had some modern toys too), but now the excitable entrepreneur has decided to get rid of these classics so that he can replace them with newer, more exotic cars. We covered the two-part explanation behind his decision to auction off most of his cars at the beginning of this month, and now the auction has closed, netting Mr. Rawlings a tidy sum of $1,080,903.
CARS
Motorious

Own The Road In This Buick Roadmaster Wagon From Broad Arrow Group

It comes from The Cars of Jim Taylor collection…. Buick has been a symbol in America for high class, wealth, and status for decades because of their brand image. Essentially, while other brands simply say they are all about style, the Buick manufacturing company backs up their claims. This is most prevalent with their classic models such as the Regal and even some older vehicles made in the 1950s. One particularly good example of that latter distinction comes in the form of a 1951 Buick Roadmaster Estate Wagon, which uses its good looks and high performance to be one of the most striking automobiles of the 1950s.
BUYING CARS
Motorious

Rare Hennessey Challenger Selling At Maple Brothers Dallas Auction

Hennessey really outdid themselves with this one. When you think about American muscle cars, what brand first pops into your head as leading the charge towards a better performance car future? For many, the brand they choose to represent that outcome is Dodge, a company that has proven itself over and over again in American automotive culture. We often like to think about the Hellcats that came out in 2015 or even the Scat Packs. However dodge was making incredibly powerful and cool cars way before then. This particular vehicle is a great show of that as it was made in 2011 and, with the help of Hennessey performance, can definitely throw down with some of the best cars out there today.
DALLAS, NC
Motorious

5K Mile BMW Z8 In Stunning Blue Over Red Selling On Bring A Trailer

This car comes out of the gate swinging with a very surprising powertrain. The BMW Z8 is a very interesting car for many reasons, mostly because you don't see them very often. Combining a very lightweight design and a small body with a powertrain that pretty much couldn't be beaten by anything on the market at the time, you might even say this was a factory Sleeper Car. Though it may have styling which might remind you of something akin to a Miata, due to its size, these vehicles can get up and go with the best of them. A particularly good example is this beautiful blue 2002 BMW Z8 which features something that most automotive fans should pay close attention to. That is the low mileage which is great for BMW drivers who want a classic sports car that they can rely on.
BUYING CARS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alec Cartio
Motorious

Fully Restored 911 S Targa Selling Friday on Bring a Trailer

A true driver’s car from a company built upon the driving experience. One of the greatest times for automotive Innovation within the industry came in the 1970s because of an abundance of struggle and lack of resources which forced companies to make more efficient and generally better cars. Sure you can do a lot more with less financial constraint but true Innovation is that which comes via necessity. Looking to a brand that fully utilized this to their advantage you might find your eyes falling upon the Porsche insignia. Especially when it pertains to their 911 model, this German company used that time to dominate pretty much everything that came out of Manufacturers from both its home country as well as Nations like the United States which was suffering from an oil crisis at the time. Here's a perfect example of how the prancing pony of Germany cornered the market on sports cars in the early 1970s to the point of still being iconic even today.
BUYING CARS
moneytalksnews.com

The 15 Cars Most Likely to Last 200,000 Miles

Bigger seems to be better when it comes to vehicle longevity, at least according to a study from automotive research firm and car search engine iSeeCars.com. The website lists the vehicles with the greatest chance of lasting at least 200,000 miles, and only two of them are not SUVs, trucks or vans. The Toyota name also is another common denominator on the list, with the Japanese automaker boasting more than half of the top 15 vehicles.
BUYING CARS
iheart.com

Common Pennies Worth $200 Due To Tiny Error

You might want to think twice the next time you see a penny on the ground and decide to walk by it because it isn't heads up or you don't want to touch it. Some pennies are worth more than one cent... a lot more. While the most valuable ones tend to be older, there are plenty of newer coins that can go for well more than face value.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Cars#Universal Music Group#Cars Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business#Sony Music#Bmws
HackerNoon

'It is Some Horrible Inhabitant of Space, Something Unknown to us on Earth'

"I thought you knew him well. It is a surprise to me to find that there is any prominent man who is not an especial friend of yours. At any rate you know him as well as anyone of the staff, so I'll give you the assignment." For eighty vertical miles Carpenter and Bond blasted their way—only to be trapped by the extraordinary monsters of the heaviside layer. "What's he up to now?" I asked. "He's going to try to punch a hole in the heaviside layer." "But that's impossible," I cried. "How can anyone...."
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Marconews.com

Pink diamond sells at auction for $57.73 million, becomes the most expensive ever per carat

A pink diamond closed at auction for $57.73 million in Hong Kong Friday night, the most expensive diamond per carat ever sold. The 11.15-carat Williamson Pink Star diamond sold at a Sotheby’s auction. The $57.73 million price tag includes the auctioneer’s fees. Without the fees, the raw price of the diamond is $49.9 million, or $4.475 million per carat. It had been estimated to sell at about $21 million.
ECONOMY
Robb Report

A 140-Year-Old Pair of Levi’s Was Found in a Mine Shaft. They Just Sold for Over $87,000.

Turns out gold isn’t the only valuable thing you can find in a mine. A pair of vintage Levi’s discovered in an abandoned mine shaft in the American West recently sold for $87,400 at an auction in New Mexico. The jeans, which date back to the 1880s, were unearthed by self-described “denim archaeologist” Michael Harris several years ago before they were snapped up by a pair of vintage-clothing dealers at the Durango Vintage Festivus on October 1. “I’m still kind of bewildered, just surprised in myself for even purchasing them,” Kyle Haupert, who bought the jeans with Zip Stevenson, told The Wall...
SHOPPING
mansionglobal.com

Malibu Mansion Sells For $100 Million to Billionaire Media Mogul

Billionaire media mogul Byron Allen has paid $100 million for a Malibu estate formerly owned by self-storage billionaire Tammy Hughes Gustavson, according to a person familiar with the situation. The deal represents the most ever paid for a home by an African-American buyer in the U.S. and is one of the highest prices paid for a U.S. home this year.
MALIBU, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Cars
allthatsinteresting.com

$1.5 Million Floating Home Prototype Sinks Into The Water Just As It’s Unveiled

The SeaPod, builty by Panama-based technology company Ocean Builders, is meant to be a self-sustaining, eco-restorative home that floats above the waves. At its grand unveiling on September 22, a futuristic luxury model home meant to float on the water toppled over in front of an audience that included Panama’s president, Laurentino Cortizo.
ELECTRONICS
techunwrapped.com

This is Loab, the creepy woman created by an AI that appears everywhere

Artificial intelligence is designed to help us in certain tasks or add value. It is expected that it can be easily used in the generation of images and text. At the moment, we are working on teaching you things and this is achieved by introducing instructions for content generation. A...
TECHNOLOGY
TheStreet

Ford Delivers Very Bad News to EV Buyers

Ford (F) has just hit consumers and buyers of electric vehicles in particular with a sort of uppercut. The blow is so powerful that it will take several minutes for consumers to recover. Last month the automaker warned that it had been unable to deliver between 40,000 and 45,000 vehicles...
ECONOMY
hypebeast.com

Keep Dry With the Nike Air Zoom Infinity Tour 2 Shield

Recent trends in golf footwear have witnessed brands exploring silhouettes traditionally associated with skateboarding, basketball, running and tennis, but one path less traveled is hiking and outdoor wear. This is where the Air Zoom Infinity Tour 2 Shield comes in, which has been updated for 2022 in shades of black, gunmetal, neon orange and electric blue.⁠
APPAREL
Motorious

Motorious

Charlotte, NC
89K+
Followers
7K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

We are a team of collectors, restorers, industry experts, and the all-around car-obsessed. What we bring to our readers is the best of cars, trucks, SUVs, and motorcycles, ranging from pre-war to today, and inclusive of cars designed all over the world. Basically, if it’s special, rare, limited, or just plain cool, we’re covering it. For the best of car culture, follow Motorious!

 https://www.motorious.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy