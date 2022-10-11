ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

CBS News

GOP keeps lead for House control, Democrats' momentum stalls amid economy worries — CBS News Battleground Tracker poll

For two months the Democrats chipped away at the Republicans' lead in the battle for House control, helped by motivated abortion-rights voters and what turned out to be fleeting glimmers of optimism about the economy. But that momentum has stalled, at least for now, and the Republicans' House lead has stabilized today at 224 seats to the Democrats' 211. The Republicans' lead had shrunk in the two previous model runs of September and August.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

Trump writes letter to Jan. 6 committee after its vote to subpoena him and boasts about crowd size

A day after the House Jan. 6 select committee voted unanimously to subpoena former President Trump, he responded with an angry letter to committee Chairman Bennie Thompson to complain about its work. The select committee has been investigating the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, and its root causes, with the aim of determining who was responsible for the mayhem and preventing it from happening again.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS News

Judge rules new DACA policy can continue

A federal judge ruled that the current version of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, policy can temporarily continue, within limitations set by the judge. CBS News Immigration reporter Camilo Montoya-Galvez joins us to breaks down this decision, and also discusses his recent reporting that the number of migrant children entering the U.S. government's shelter system has reached an all-time high.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

Elaine Chao testifies about why she resigned from Trump administration after Jan. 6

The ninth and likely final public final hearing from the House Jan. 6 select committee took place on Thursday and the committee shared previously recorded testimony from former Trump administration officials, including former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, who spoke about why she ultimately left the administration after watching the Jan. 6 attack unfold.
POTUS
CBS News

Trump skirts testimony in 14-page Jan. 6 response

Former President Donald Trump sent a response to the Jan. 6 committee after they unanimously voted to issue him a subpoena. Trump attacked the panel in the 14-page letter, calling them "political hacks and thugs" and repeated his false claims of election fraud. Scott MacFarlane has the latest.
POTUS

