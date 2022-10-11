For two months the Democrats chipped away at the Republicans' lead in the battle for House control, helped by motivated abortion-rights voters and what turned out to be fleeting glimmers of optimism about the economy. But that momentum has stalled, at least for now, and the Republicans' House lead has stabilized today at 224 seats to the Democrats' 211. The Republicans' lead had shrunk in the two previous model runs of September and August.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 4 HOURS AGO