GOP keeps lead for House control, Democrats' momentum stalls amid economy worries — CBS News Battleground Tracker poll
For two months the Democrats chipped away at the Republicans' lead in the battle for House control, helped by motivated abortion-rights voters and what turned out to be fleeting glimmers of optimism about the economy. But that momentum has stalled, at least for now, and the Republicans' House lead has stabilized today at 224 seats to the Democrats' 211. The Republicans' lead had shrunk in the two previous model runs of September and August.
Trump writes letter to Jan. 6 committee after its vote to subpoena him and boasts about crowd size
A day after the House Jan. 6 select committee voted unanimously to subpoena former President Trump, he responded with an angry letter to committee Chairman Bennie Thompson to complain about its work. The select committee has been investigating the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, and its root causes, with the aim of determining who was responsible for the mayhem and preventing it from happening again.
Student loan forgiveness applications now open through beta mode website, Biden administration says
(CNN) -- The Biden administration has opened the application process for Americans seeking student debt relief in a beta period starting Friday evening, officials told CNN, allowing applicants to begin signing up before the website is formally unveiled later this month. In August, President Joe Biden announced his decision to...
West Virginia federal judge blocks law banning possession of guns without serial numbers
CHARLESTON (KDKA) - A federal judge in West Virginia has blocked a law that bans the possession of firearms with the serial numbers removed. In his ruling, the judge said firearms with the serial number filed off should be considered "legal" under the constitution. He cited a recent U.S. Supreme...
Supreme Court rebuffs Trump request to intervene in Mar-a-Lago documents dispute
Washington — The Supreme Court on Thursday turned down a request from former President Donald Trump to allow the independent arbiter vetting the documents seized from his South Florida residence access to a batch of roughly 100 documents with classification markings retrieved in the search. The order from the...
Judge rules new DACA policy can continue
A federal judge ruled that the current version of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, policy can temporarily continue, within limitations set by the judge. CBS News Immigration reporter Camilo Montoya-Galvez joins us to breaks down this decision, and also discusses his recent reporting that the number of migrant children entering the U.S. government's shelter system has reached an all-time high.
Elaine Chao testifies about why she resigned from Trump administration after Jan. 6
The ninth and likely final public final hearing from the House Jan. 6 select committee took place on Thursday and the committee shared previously recorded testimony from former Trump administration officials, including former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, who spoke about why she ultimately left the administration after watching the Jan. 6 attack unfold.
Trump skirts testimony in 14-page Jan. 6 response
Former President Donald Trump sent a response to the Jan. 6 committee after they unanimously voted to issue him a subpoena. Trump attacked the panel in the 14-page letter, calling them "political hacks and thugs" and repeated his false claims of election fraud. Scott MacFarlane has the latest.
