Stocks

Motley Fool

Is TSMC Stock a Buy Now?

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's Q3 earnings easily beat analysts' expectations. A reduction to its annual capex indicated that demand for new chips was cooling off amid the ongoing macro headwinds. Its stock still looks cheap relative to its long-term growth potential.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks That Haven't Been This Cheap in Years

Lawsuits over Zantac's potential health risks have led investors to bid down shares of Sanofi this year. Intel's ambitious plans to increase its capacity have investors second-guessing the chip giant's future.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Strike Back at the Bear Market With These 3 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks

Alexandria Realty Estate Equities pays a healthy dividend. Enbridge should have the fuel to keep growing its big-time payout. Intel's recent share price slide has pushed its yield up to an enticing level.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Will Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Be a $1 Trillion Stock by 2030?

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing expects strong revenue growth that outpaces the industry average. The company's relentless investment in manufacturing technology could help it stay in the lead for years to come. Despite a precipitous fall this year, this chip company could reach the $1 trillion mark by the end of the...
ECONOMY
Motley Fool

Social Security 8.7% COLA: When Will You Receive Your Checks?

Social Security beneficiaries will receive an 8.7% benefit increase in 2023. There's a simple way to check your new benefit amount. The COLA will also result in several other big changes to Social Security.
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Lumber Prices Are Crashing! What Does That Mean for Home Depot Stock?

The prices of lumber have been more volatile...
INDUSTRY
Motley Fool

3 Top Cannabis Stocks to Buy for October

Marijuana stocks broadly rose last week after President Biden's cannabis announcement. The statement included a pardon for all individuals convicted of simple possession of cannabis at the federal level, and a message to the states to review current marijuana laws in effect. The announcement could also potentially lead the way...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

5 Red Flags for Intel's Future

Several red flags indicate that Intel could fail to clear that low bar. Intel's stock is cheap for obvious reasons, but it could get even cheaper.
MARKETS
Motley Fool

How Much Is Meta Stock Worth? It's Impossible to Say.

Meta's advertising business is struggling, and its social media apps are getting long in the tooth. The metaverse could be a trillion-dollar opportunity, but it could also be a complete failure. Both businesses are unpredictable, making valuing the company next to impossible.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Bear Markets Come and Go, and These 3 Dividend Aristocrats Just Keep Paying

It seems like there's only bad news for Stanley Black & Decker today, but this Dividend King has ridden out storms before. Emerson Electric's financial strength and focus on automation have enabled it to deliver 65 straight years of dividend growth. Nucor's upcoming 50th annual dividend raise could be a...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Shares in AZZ Slumped This Week

The failure to give full-year guidance spooked investors.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Shares of Pinduoduo, KE Holdings, and Baidu Are Falling This Week

The U.S. Department of Commerce introduced new export controls that could impact the country. Investors still seem nervous about certain Chinese stocks getting delisted from U.S. exchanges. China's economy continues to struggle due to COVID-19 lockdowns and other measures.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why ASML Holding Fell by as Much as 16.4% This Week

The federal government has further restricted what semiconductor manufacturing equipment U.S. companies can sell to China. ASML Holding is one of the largest and most advanced semiconductor equipment companies in the world.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Should You Quiet Quit These Credit Cards?

A job isn't the only part of life where you can join the quiet quitting movement. Quiet quitting is a term for people who set boundaries at work and don't overexert themselves. You can also take a quiet quitting approach with the credit cards you have. If a credit card...
CREDITS & LOANS
Motley Fool

Who Says Value Investing Is Boring? These Are 2 of the Market's Most Exciting Opportunities.

Lam Research provides state-of-the-art fabrication equipment to semiconductor makers. Build-A-Bear is transforming from a mall-centric retailer into a true omnichannel company.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Buy Amazon Stock for AWS, Get the E-Commerce Business for "Free"

The market seems to be overlooking the massive results being generated by Amazon Web Services right now. Amazon's e-commerce segment has temporarily fallen into an operating loss, which is the leading reason the stock is down. AWS's profit potential is the driving force of this company, making the e-commerce business...
STOCKS

