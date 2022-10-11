Read full article on original website
Related
Motley Fool
Is TSMC Stock a Buy Now?
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s Q3 earnings easily beat analysts’ expectations. A reduction to its annual capex indicated that demand for new chips was cooling off amid the ongoing macro headwinds. Its stock still looks cheap relative to its long-term growth potential. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
Motley Fool
2 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks That Haven't Been This Cheap in Years
Lawsuits over Zantac's potential health risks have led investors to bid down shares of Sanofi this year. Intel's ambitious plans to increase its capacity have investors second-guessing the chip giant's future. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
Motley Fool
Strike Back at the Bear Market With These 3 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks
Alexandria Realty Estate Equities pays a healthy dividend. Enbridge should have the fuel to keep growing its big-time payout. Intel's recent share price slide has pushed its yield up to an enticing level. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
Motley Fool
Will Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Be a $1 Trillion Stock by 2030?
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing expects strong revenue growth that outpaces the industry average. The company's relentless investment in manufacturing technology could help it stay in the lead for years to come. Despite a precipitous fall this year, this chip company could reach the $1 trillion mark by the end of the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Motley Fool
Social Security 8.7% COLA: When Will You Receive Your Checks?
Social Security beneficiaries will receive an 8.7% benefit increase in 2023. There's a simple way to check your new benefit amount. The COLA will also result in several other big changes to Social Security. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
Motley Fool
Lumber Prices Are Crashing! What Does That Mean for Home Depot Stock?
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. The prices of lumber have been more volatile...
Motley Fool
3 Top Cannabis Stocks to Buy for October
Marijuana stocks broadly rose last week after President Biden's cannabis announcement. The statement included a pardon for all individuals convicted of simple possession of cannabis at the federal level, and a message to the states to review current marijuana laws in effect. The announcement could also potentially lead the way...
Motley Fool
These 7 Words From Mark Zuckerberg Will Make You Rethink an Investment in Meta Platforms Stock
Mark Zuckerberg fears people got too excited about the metaverse too quickly, considering it will take years to come to fruition. The stock looks cheap, but the company is spending billions to build out the metaverse. Meta Platforms could be a stock for some to buy, but any shareholder will...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Motley Fool
5 Red Flags for Intel's Future
Several red flags indicate that Intel could fail to clear that low bar. Intel's stock is cheap for obvious reasons, but it could get even cheaper. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
How Much Is Meta Stock Worth? It's Impossible to Say.
Meta's advertising business is struggling, and its social media apps are getting long in the tooth. The metaverse could be a trillion-dollar opportunity, but it could also be a complete failure. Both businesses are unpredictable, making valuing the company next to impossible. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
Motley Fool
Bear Markets Come and Go, and These 3 Dividend Aristocrats Just Keep Paying
It seems like there's only bad news for Stanley Black & Decker today, but this Dividend King has ridden out storms before. Emerson Electric's financial strength and focus on automation have enabled it to deliver 65 straight years of dividend growth. Nucor's upcoming 50th annual dividend raise could be a...
Motley Fool
Why Shares in AZZ Slumped This Week
The failure to give full-year guidance spooked investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Why Shares of Pinduoduo, KE Holdings, and Baidu Are Falling This Week
The U.S. Department of Commerce introduced new export controls that could impact the country. Investors still seem nervous about certain Chinese stocks getting delisted from U.S. exchanges. China's economy continues to struggle due to COVID-19 lockdowns and other measures. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
Motley Fool
Why ASML Holding Fell by as Much as 16.4% This Week
The federal government has further restricted what semiconductor manufacturing equipment U.S. companies can sell to China. ASML Holding is one of the largest and most advanced semiconductor equipment companies in the world. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
Motley Fool
Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Unstoppable Growth Stocks Down 35%+ You'll Likely Regret Not Buying
Equinix has grown its revenue for 78 straight quarters. Walgreens has increased its dividend for the last 47 consecutive years. Zscaler's revenue has expanded at a 55% annual rate since 2018. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
Motley Fool
Should You Quiet Quit These Credit Cards?
A job isn't the only part of life where you can join the quiet quitting movement. Quiet quitting is a term for people who set boundaries at work and don't overexert themselves. You can also take a quiet quitting approach with the credit cards you have. If a credit card...
Motley Fool
Who Says Value Investing Is Boring? These Are 2 of the Market's Most Exciting Opportunities.
Lam Research provides state-of-the-art fabrication equipment to semiconductor makers. Build-A-Bear is transforming from a mall-centric retailer into a true omnichannel company. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our...
Motley Fool
Buy Amazon Stock for AWS, Get the E-Commerce Business for "Free"
The market seems to be overlooking the massive results being generated by Amazon Web Services right now. Amazon's e-commerce segment has temporarily fallen into an operating loss, which is the leading reason the stock is down. AWS's profit potential is the driving force of this company, making the e-commerce business...
Five deadline dates to get a Fall direct payment you need to know & why the last days of October are crucial
MILLIONS of Californians have already started receiving direct payments between $200 to $1,050, with more being sent out in phases. The rebates were first issued Friday, October 7 due to a deal Governor Gavin Newsom struck with state lawmakers months ago to ease the burden of inflation. The California Franchise...
Comments / 0