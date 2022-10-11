ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scott, LA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Talk Radio 960am

Can The Lafayette Parish School System Hold Parents Financially Responsible For Lockdowns?

The Lafayette Parish School System is looking into ways to further hold students and their parents responsible for major threats that lock down district schools. At Wednesday night's LPSS school board meeting, board member Dr. Tehmi Chassion, who represents District 4, asked the district's attorney if the school system could seek restitution from parents whose children force lockdowns and major responses from law enforcement over threats posted to social media and elsewhere.
LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Education
City
Scott, LA
Talk Radio 960am

Acadiana High School is Under Shelter-in-Place

It's a new week and we already have another school under shelter-in-place lockdown. KLFY-TV reports that on Monday morning a note was found on the campus of the high school that threatened the safety of those there. Therefore, all students and staff were put under the shelter-in-place lockdown. We should...
LAFAYETTE, LA
Talk Radio 960am

Paul Breaux Middle in Lafayette on Lockdown

Another school is on lockdown in Lafayette. Paul Breaux middle is reportedly on lockdown after a threat was made toward the school, via social media. This is the second time we report a lockdown at this school within two weeks. We are following the story and parents are asked to...
LAFAYETTE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus K12#Linus High School#Highschool#Acadiana High School On#Klfy
Talk Radio 960am

Franklin Teenager Busted for Shooting Up a House and a Car

A 15-year-old teenager has been arrested in connection with a shooting incident that happened in the early morning hours of Saturday, October 1. Franklin Police Department Chief Morris Beverly says that around 12:45 that Saturday morning someone started firing shots. Those shots ended up in a house and vehicle. He says no one was injured.
FRANKLIN, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Lockdown
lakewoodsnn.com

The lunch line issue is getting out of hand

Imagine getting to the Lakewood cafeteria at 10:17 a.m., only two minutes after the bell, sounds great, right? Imagine how short the line would be, how close you’d be to getting your meal when suddenly a swarm of other students rush the line cutting in front of you and now you would have to wait twenty minutes to get your food. Twenty minutes, maybe more, out of a half-hour lunch period.
LAFAYETTE, LA
kalb.com

Opelousas man arrested for drug possession in Creola

CREOLA, La. (KALB) - A man from Opelousas was arrested for possessing illegal narcotics during a traffic stop in Creola. The Creola Police Department said Prescott Dargin, 26, was pulled over near Highway 167 near Oak Lane on Oct. 7. CPD said they smelled the odor of marijuana during the stop. They also learned that Dargin had active warrants for his arrest out of St. Landry and Rapides Parish.
OPELOUSAS, LA
kadn.com

Opelousas police hits the streets to confront shooting suspects

Opelousas police hits the streets to confront shooting suspects. An update to a story we brought you exclusively on News15 - the Opelousas Police Department is celebrating a big “win” after confiscating multiple firearms that could be linked to past shootings. News15’s Gabrielle Riles rode along with police...
OPELOUSAS, LA
Talk Radio 960am

Talk Radio 960am

Lafayette, LA
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
520K+
Views
ABOUT

Talk 960AM has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://talkradio960.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy