First Alert Weather: Breezy & chilly with lake effect snow developing far north
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -Winter is coming. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Sunday night through Monday evening for Vilas County and a Winter Weather Advisory for the same time frame including Oneida and Forest County. Thanks to strong winds out of the north and northwest, the first bout of lake effect snow in the far northern parts of the area. Clouds will be common on Sunday with a chance for scattered rain/snow showers as the day goes along. Winds will be picking up from the northwest as well. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 40s.
First Alert Weather: Chilly fall weather through the weekend
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - If you didn’t know better, you would think we have skipped ahead to mid-November. Clouds and chilly conditions with rain/snow showers scattered about the area on Saturday. The clouds will be hanging around Saturday night with lows by morning in the low to mid 30s.
First Alert Weather: Flakes winding down, staying cool this weekend
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - At least the first trace of snowfall was recorded in Wausau on Friday as light snow and snow showers affected much of the area. For Wausau, the average date for the first 0.1″ of snow is November 4th, while the first trace of snowfall has varied over the past few years from mid-October to mid-November. The flakes will taper off Friday evening. It will be a chilly night to spend at high school football games. Temps during the evening are in the 30s. Mostly cloudy overnight with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.
Stevens Point Warming Center opens early because of freezing temps
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - As cold weather creeps across the area, warming shelters are opening up. The warming center at Frame Memorial Presbyterian Church in Stevens Point is already opening its doors because of the colder temps. It’s the first time in the last 6 seasons that staff has...
4th annual ‘Red Granite Grinder’ bike race takes over Marathon County
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - This year’s Red Granite Grinder consisted of three different races: 50, 85, and 144 mile courses cutting through Marathon County. Although those numbers certainly seem hefty, it’s all part of the fun. “You have to set your mind to it and just do it....
Marshfield volleyball beats Wausau East, finishes perfect conference season
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Marshfield volleyball has won 12 games in Wisconsin Valley Conference play. They have lost zero. The Tigers stayed perfect in the Valley with a 3-0 win over Wausau East in the season finale on Thursday.
Fire causes minor damage at American Wood Fibers in Schofield
SCHOFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The cause of a fire at American Wood Fibers in Schofield was caused by a malfunction in the building’s dryer system. The fire was reported around 11:20 a.m. Friday. Initially, 15-foot flames were coming from an exterior stack. The fire was quickly knocked down and the MABAS box alarm was canceled.
Weston Aldi store to open Oct. 27
WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - A new Aldi store located at 3311 Schofield Avenue in Weston will open Oct. 27. The location is on the corner of Schofield Avenue and Birch Street. The lot was previously a wooded area with two structures. The first 100 customers will receive a gift bag...
Mandela Barnes stops in Stevens Point for ‘Ron Against Roe’ tour
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin senator nominee Mandela Barnes continued his ‘Ron Against Roe’ tour in Stevens Point on Saturday. Barnes met with supporters at the Portage County democratic party. The tour’s purpose is to oppose republican candidate Ron Johnson’s anti-abortion stance. Barnes encouraged supporters to continue their work prior to the November 8th election.
Hilight Zone Week 9: Auburndale knocks of Colby in our Game of the Week
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Auburndale beat Colby to claim a share of the Marawood title in our Game of the Week, Amherst beat Stratford in an emotional victory and the Valley Football Association ends the season in a three-way tie for the third straight year. Game of the Week. Entering...
Car crash on E. Kent Street, police say driver was under the influence
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Police Department responded to a single-vehicle crash on E. Kent Street around 10:40 pm on Friday. Police said the vehicle was reported to be driving into oncoming traffic on Grand Avenue prior to the crash. The driver, a male, was arrested for operating while...
Everest Metro to host community Halloween party on Oct. 23
WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Everest Metro Police Department will host a Halloween party on Sunday, Oct. 23. The event is for elementary to middle school-age kids in the community. For the last 20 years, the event has provided a safe alternative to trick or treating. There are games, raffle...
St. Vincent de Paul of Wausau helps graduates break poverty cycle
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A new program by Saint Vincent de Paul of Wausau is helping people out of poverty and find stability in their lives. Thursday, the program “Getting Ahead,” held its first graduation at Wausau on Water. Over 19 weeks, members completed courses that taught them...
Wausau man sentenced for selling meth
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Lucas Ellwart, 28, of Wausau was sentenced to 72 months in federal prison Thursday for distributing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. Ellwart pleaded guilty to the charge in July. Ellwart was the subject of an investigation during which he sold the drug to a confidential...
Tickets still available for Lonestar performance at Grand Theater
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Tickets are still available to see Lonestar at the Grand Theater. The show is Thursday, Oct. 20 at 7:30 p.m. Lonestar has won many of music’s top honors, including Academy of Country Music awards for New Vocal Group in 1996, and Single and Song Of The Year in 2000, along with Humanitarian Of The Year in 2002. They also won Country Music Association’s Vocal Group of the Year and International Artist Achievement awards in 2001. All told, Lonestar has sold more than 10.5 million records.
