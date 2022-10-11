ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wausau, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSAW

First Alert Weather: Breezy & chilly with lake effect snow developing far north

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -Winter is coming. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Sunday night through Monday evening for Vilas County and a Winter Weather Advisory for the same time frame including Oneida and Forest County. Thanks to strong winds out of the north and northwest, the first bout of lake effect snow in the far northern parts of the area. Clouds will be common on Sunday with a chance for scattered rain/snow showers as the day goes along. Winds will be picking up from the northwest as well. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 40s.
VILAS COUNTY, WI
WSAW

First Alert Weather: Chilly fall weather through the weekend

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - If you didn’t know better, you would think we have skipped ahead to mid-November. Clouds and chilly conditions with rain/snow showers scattered about the area on Saturday. The clouds will be hanging around Saturday night with lows by morning in the low to mid 30s.
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

First Alert Weather: Flakes winding down, staying cool this weekend

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - At least the first trace of snowfall was recorded in Wausau on Friday as light snow and snow showers affected much of the area. For Wausau, the average date for the first 0.1″ of snow is November 4th, while the first trace of snowfall has varied over the past few years from mid-October to mid-November. The flakes will taper off Friday evening. It will be a chilly night to spend at high school football games. Temps during the evening are in the 30s. Mostly cloudy overnight with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.
WAUSAU, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wausau, WI
WSAW

Fire causes minor damage at American Wood Fibers in Schofield

SCHOFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The cause of a fire at American Wood Fibers in Schofield was caused by a malfunction in the building’s dryer system. The fire was reported around 11:20 a.m. Friday. Initially, 15-foot flames were coming from an exterior stack. The fire was quickly knocked down and the MABAS box alarm was canceled.
SCHOFIELD, WI
WSAW

Weston Aldi store to open Oct. 27

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - A new Aldi store located at 3311 Schofield Avenue in Weston will open Oct. 27. The location is on the corner of Schofield Avenue and Birch Street. The lot was previously a wooded area with two structures. The first 100 customers will receive a gift bag...
WESTON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rain And Snow#First Alert
WSAW

Mandela Barnes stops in Stevens Point for ‘Ron Against Roe’ tour

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin senator nominee Mandela Barnes continued his ‘Ron Against Roe’ tour in Stevens Point on Saturday. Barnes met with supporters at the Portage County democratic party. The tour’s purpose is to oppose republican candidate Ron Johnson’s anti-abortion stance. Barnes encouraged supporters to continue their work prior to the November 8th election.
STEVENS POINT, WI
WSAW

Car crash on E. Kent Street, police say driver was under the influence

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Police Department responded to a single-vehicle crash on E. Kent Street around 10:40 pm on Friday. Police said the vehicle was reported to be driving into oncoming traffic on Grand Avenue prior to the crash. The driver, a male, was arrested for operating while...
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

Everest Metro to host community Halloween party on Oct. 23

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Everest Metro Police Department will host a Halloween party on Sunday, Oct. 23. The event is for elementary to middle school-age kids in the community. For the last 20 years, the event has provided a safe alternative to trick or treating. There are games, raffle...
WESTON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WSAW

St. Vincent de Paul of Wausau helps graduates break poverty cycle

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A new program by Saint Vincent de Paul of Wausau is helping people out of poverty and find stability in their lives. Thursday, the program “Getting Ahead,” held its first graduation at Wausau on Water. Over 19 weeks, members completed courses that taught them...
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

Wausau man sentenced for selling meth

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Lucas Ellwart, 28, of Wausau was sentenced to 72 months in federal prison Thursday for distributing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. Ellwart pleaded guilty to the charge in July. Ellwart was the subject of an investigation during which he sold the drug to a confidential...
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

Tickets still available for Lonestar performance at Grand Theater

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Tickets are still available to see Lonestar at the Grand Theater. The show is Thursday, Oct. 20 at 7:30 p.m. Lonestar has won many of music’s top honors, including Academy of Country Music awards for New Vocal Group in 1996, and Single and Song Of The Year in 2000, along with Humanitarian Of The Year in 2002. They also won Country Music Association’s Vocal Group of the Year and International Artist Achievement awards in 2001. All told, Lonestar has sold more than 10.5 million records.
WAUSAU, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy