WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - At least the first trace of snowfall was recorded in Wausau on Friday as light snow and snow showers affected much of the area. For Wausau, the average date for the first 0.1″ of snow is November 4th, while the first trace of snowfall has varied over the past few years from mid-October to mid-November. The flakes will taper off Friday evening. It will be a chilly night to spend at high school football games. Temps during the evening are in the 30s. Mostly cloudy overnight with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.

WAUSAU, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO