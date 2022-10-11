Read full article on original website
Related
Dansby Swanson’s emotional reaction after Braves’ NLDS loss to Phillies
The Atlanta Braves were shocked in the MLB Playoffs by the Philadelphia Phillies. Star shortstop Dansby Swanson shared his honest reaction following Atlanta’s NLDS loss, per Bally Sports: Braves on Twitter. “We just didn’t get things done when it mattered,” Swanson said. “It breaks my heart.”
Dodgers News: Mookie Betts Knows What’s Wrong With Team
It’s beating the dead horse at this point but it seems obvious the Dodgers have continued to struggle when it comes to scoring runs into the postseason. It’s something that the world sees and something that Mookie Betts feels all too familiar with. The Padres have stepped up...
Dodgers News: Freddie Freeman Keeps it Painfully Simple with Assessment of Team
The Dodgers are in a bad spot heading into game 4 of the NLDS against the Padres. You know it. I know it. They know it. The team mustered up 6 scattered hits en route to a 2-1 loss in San Diego. With runners on base, the offense went 0-9. The lone run scored on a sacrifice fly in the 5th inning.
Former Atlanta Braves Pitcher, Cy Young winner, Hall of Famer, dies at 69
BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. — Bruce Sutter, a Hall of Fame reliever and the 1979 Cy Young winner, has died. He was 69. The Baseball Hall of Fame said Sutter died Thursday in Cartersville, Georgia. The Sutter family did not provide a cause of death in its statement, which was released Friday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Francisco Lindor's Daughter, 21 Months, Interrupts MLB Conference to Ask for the Manager: Watch
The New York Mets shortstop shares daughter Kalina, who turns 2 next month, with wife Katia Reguero Lindor New York Mets player Francisco Lindor's 21-month-old daughter was only focused on one thing after her dad's win against the San Diego Padres on Saturday — hanging out with the Mets manager! After the Mets defeated the Padres 7-2 in Game 2 of the National League Wild Card series, Lindor sat down for a press conference where his daughter Kalina made a special appearance. As the 28-year-old shortstop was answering questions,...
CBS Sports
Hall of Fame closer Bruce Sutter, World Series champion, dies at 69
Hall of Fame closer Bruce Sutter has died at age 69, the St. Louis Cardinals announced Friday. Sutter played 12 seasons in the big leagues from 1976-88, including four years with St. Louis, before being elected to the Hall of Fame in 2006 as the first pitcher inducted without ever starting a game.
Yardbarker
All Of San Diego Is Buying Into The Padres’ New Mascot
Ever since a goose came out onto the field and took center stage during Game 2 of the NLDS at Dodger Stadium, the San Diego Padres and their fanbase have been galvanized. Perhaps this goose could turn into their own personal “rally goose” as they try to take down the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Phillies fans triggered noise notification warnings during Game 4 of the NLDS
The Philadelphia Phillies closed out the NLDS on Saturday afternoon with an 8-3 win in Game 4, eliminating the Atlanta Braves in front of a raucous crowd at Citizens Bank Park. Just how loud was it in Philly on Saturday? According to Fox Sports' Ken Rosenthal's cell phone, the decibel...
RELATED PEOPLE
What's Next For The Braves Following Their NLDS Loss
David Samson and Matt Snyder break down what's next for the Braves after their loss against the Phillies in the NLDS.
Research and history indicate the Braves' winning ways are good for the entire city
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves' wins of late are not only good for dedicated fans, sport psychologists say, it’s also good for the entire city. There is research and history to prove it. In 1991, the city of Atlanta was in one big, good mood. The Braves transformed...
Alex Rodriguez criticizes Yankees for 1 big mistake
Former New York Yankees third baseman Alex Rodriguez, now an analyst for FOX Sports, is not on board with some decisions made by the Yankees this season. Specifically, Rodriguez is questioning the Yankees’ decision to bat Aaron Judge in the leadoff position. Following the Yankees’ 4-2 loss to the...
CBS Sports
2022 MLB playoffs: Bracket, scores, schedule as Padres eliminate Dodgers; Phillies, Astros also move on
It was a stunning Saturday in the 2022 MLB playoffs. Three teams -- the Padres, Astros and Phillies -- punched their tickets to the LCS round, while the Yankees blew a late lead and now have their backs against the wall in the ALDS. The National League's top two teams both were sent packing yesterday, as the Padres ousted the 111-win Dodgers and the Phillies knocked out the defending champion Braves. The NL's two lowest seeds will get together in the NLCS, starting Tuesday in San Diego.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Sports
Braves' Charlie Morton: Starting Game 4 on Saturday
Morton will draw the start in Saturday's Game 4 matchup in the NLDS with the Phillies. Morton will have his next expected start pushed back a day after Spencer Strider was confirmed as Friday's Game 3 starter. The 38-year-old has yet to pitch in the postseason after having posted a 6.23 ERA in his final five outings of the regular season. Morton will look to produce a better performance in Saturday's contest, which could be an elimination game for Atlanta.
CBS Sports
Braves' Orlando Arcia: Sitting Game 3
Arcia is not in the starting lineup for Game 3 of the NLDS versus the Phillies on Friday. Arcia will take a seat after he went 0-for-5 with two walks and a strikeout while starting the first two games of the NLDS. Vaughn Grissom will draw the start at second base and bat eighth against the Phillies on Friday.
CBS Sports
2022 MLB playoffs: Schedule, game times, TV channel, live stream as Phillies, Astros advance
Major League Baseball's 2022 postseason kicked off a four-LDS day Saturday with a series win for the Phillies over the Braves, sending Philadelphia to the NLCS, then the Astros' sweep of the Mariners. The Padres hold a 2-1 NLDS lead over the Dodgers, respectively, and will try to close out the best-of-five series at home. Guardians-Yankees, meanwhile, shifted to Cleveland for Game 3, where the home team walked off in a 6-5 victory to take a 2-1 series lead.
CBS Sports
Orioles' Mark Kolozsvary: Grabbed off waivers by Orioles
Kolozsvary was claimed off waivers by Baltimore on Friday. Kolozsvary reached the majors for the first time this season but didn't make a big impact, hitting .200/.238/.450 with one homer in 21 trips to the plate. He'll attempt to win a job backing up Adley Rutschman next season.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS Sports
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: On bench as expected
Bellinger will sit for Game 3 of the NLDS against the Padres on Friday as expected. The Dodgers indicated during Thursday's off day that Bellinger wouldn't be in the lineup against lefty Blake Snell, and that's indeed the case. Bellinger's 92 wRC+ against righties this season wasn't good enough, but his 63 wRC+ against lefties was considerably worse. Trayce Thompson will take over in center field.
Phillies-Braves NLDS: Rally for Red October Bus Tour returns ahead of Game 3
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Phillies Rally for Red October Bus Tour will return Friday ahead of Game 3 against the Atlanta Braves. First pitch between the Phillies and Braves will be at 4:37 p.m.Former Phillies Mickey Morandini and Tommy Greene will be special guests on the double-decker bus. Fans at each stop will be invited to sign the The Rally for Red Red October Bus with "Go Phillies" messages and get postseason freebies, including a Red October rally towel, a cheer poster and more. Here's the bus tour schedule: 10:30 a.m. – Chickie's & Pete's (1100 Roosevelt Boulevard, Philadelphia)11:15 a.m. – Canal View Park (4430 Main Street, Manayunk)12:00 p.m. – Fairmount Avenue (Eastern State Penitentiary)12:30 p.m. – The Fillmore Philadelphia (29 East Allen Street, Fishtown)1:00 p.m. – Live! Casino (South Philadelphia)1:15 p.m. – Phillies Postseason Block Party at Citizens Bank Park (Citizens Bank Way)
How to Watch Phillies vs Braves NLDS Game Four: TV Channel, Streaming Links
The Philadelphia Phillies welcome the Atlanta Braves back to Citizens Bank Park on Saturday, with a chance to win the series and advance to the NLCS.
CBS Sports
Padres' Josh Bell: Not starting Game 4
Bell will sit for Game 4 of the NLDS against the Dodgers on Saturday. Bell hit just .192/.316/.271 with three home runs in 53 games following his move to San Diego at the deadline. He does have one homer this postseason but has just three total hits in 20 trips to the plate to go with seven strikeouts. Brandon Drury will be the designated hitter Saturday.
Comments / 0