Grafton Flea Market mainstays 'Smitty and Fran' still offering bargains after 50 years

GRAFTON — Chances are, if you have ever hunted for bargains or treasures at the Grafton Flea Market, you have seen the merchandise, products and wares being sold by Elliott and Francine Smith.

Better known to their flea market customers as “Smitty and Fran,” the Smiths have been regularly setting up Sunday mornings in Grafton for 50 years, which is only eight years fewer than the couple has been married.

“Grafton had become a fair-weather outdoor market and, a lot of it is social. People looking for deals but, sometimes, it’s just a nice day off, walking around and something catches your eye and you buy it,” Smitty said. “But, then you got the other people. They know what we sell and other dealers too. And they’ll come out, specifically, to see certain dealers and buy certain products.”

Long before Dollar General, Dollar Store, Dollar Tree, Family Dollar and Wonder Dollar, “Smitty and Fran” built up a reputation for selling household and general merchandise items for $1, almost by accident.

“Back in the early ‘80s, the wholesaler, we were buying mainly plastics from him. And, then, his son took over the business and he got into selling a lot of dollar stuff, all kinds of household products that we could sell for a dollar,” Smitty recalled. “For six months out there, we would go home with a half empty truck, every single week. After six months, other dealers started tracking down all the wholesalers.”

Last year, the Smiths did the unthinkable. They raised the dollar price on the bulk of their products.

“This year, because of inflation, the increase in freight and everything else, now we had to raise it to a $1.50 each or four for five,” Smitty said.

Newspaper days

Growing up in a time when Worcester had both a morning and a daily newspaper, Smitty credits his strong work ethic from years of working, first, for The Evening Gazette and later for both the Gazette and its morning sister paper, the Worcester Telegram.

In 1954, Smitty was a 10-year-old kid living near Elm Park in Worcester, when J.R.R. Tolkien’s “The Fellowship of the Ring” was published, Elvis Presley’s first single, “That’s All Right,” was released, and “From Here to Eternity” won the Academy Award for Best Picture and subsequent two Oscars for the film’s costars, Frank Sinatra and Donna Reed.

It was this period of his life that “Smitty” got his first paper route — 54 Gazette customers on Russell and Highland streets and Park Avenue.

“If I remember, I was only collecting 30 cents a week (per customer),” Smitty said.

At 16, Smitty — a son of an electrician father and a housewife mother — started working part-time in the mailroom at 20 Franklin St., bundling stacks for both newspapers.

Two years later, Smitty was working on a delivery truck, dropping off newspaper bundles to stores and for carriers.

After a series of different jobs, Smitty and Fran started their 50-year-long residence in Grafton.

“The second Sunday in May of ’72, that’s when we started permanently at the Grafton Flea Market,” Smitty said. “Two years before, we did it off and on. We would go to Grafton once and, maybe, a week after that we would be back but I don’t count that.”

Although most of Grafton Flea Market is an open field, the Smiths had an inside space at Grafton for 32 years, while, for the last several years, Smitty was set up outside while his wife was inside.

“Back in ’72, Franny sold Avon and she had a bunch of Avon customers. One day she went to a retail auction out in Millbury around Christmas time, found out the person was a wholesaler, too,” Smitty recalled. “So, she bought a dozen botch necklaces for 50 cents each and she went out and sold them for a dollar to her Avon customers. And that was the beginning. Eventually we got wind of another wholesaler down in Providence.”

Deals to be had

Although the Smiths started out selling just jewelry, when they wanted to set up inside the Grafton Flea Market, Harry Peters, the longtime owner, president and originator of the market, told the couple that they couldn't set up selling jewelry because he already had four vendors selling jewelry there.

“So that forced us to expand to general merchandise,” Smithy said. “It’s whatever we get a deal on.”

Over the years, Smitty and Fran have made a lot of regular customers and acquaintances.

“We got some people who have been buying from us for decades,” Smitty said. “A lot of the people who used to be regulars at the flea market have died off. They used to come out here with their kids. But the younger people, fewer and fewer come out to the flea market.

“Business is still OK, but the business we’re doing today is like one-third of what we did at our peak (which he credits as being during the mid-1980s to early-90s).”

Set up beside the garage (you can’t miss him), Smitty said the flea market has definitely changed over the years. When the couple started, it cost $5 to set up. Today, it’s $35 at the door, and $30 if you want to pay a month in advance.

“If it rains, it’s your loss,” Smitty said. “But, the big advantage is you don’t have to get there at 5 o’clock and look for a good space. And, second, if you build up a following, people know where you are.”

While they used to hunt for treasures on Saturdays in the very beginning, Smitty and Fran have been selling mostly new merchandise at a cut-rate price since the 1980s, Smitty said.

As for a good day at the flea market, New England weather is a determinant factor.

“You take a day in the summer. It’s upper 70s, low 80s, sunny, no wind,” Smitty said. “We’re going to be mobbed.”

For years, Smitty and Fran would buy stuff for wholesale and hunt for bargains to resell, but those days are over, he said.

“Our wholesaler, he went out of business. And, right now, we’re all done buying,” he said. “We got so much stuff. The next two or three years, we’re just gonna sell.”

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Grafton Flea Market mainstays 'Smitty and Fran' still offering bargains after 50 years