California State

AFP

Suspect, 15, in custody over latest US mass shooting

The gunman believed to have killed five people in North Carolina in America's latest mass shooting is a 15-year-old boy, in critical condition after being shot by police, officials said Friday. The North Carolina shooting occurred after a jury earlier in the day rejected the death penalty and backed life imprisonment for Nikolas Cruz, who shot and killed 17 people at a Florida high school in 2018.
RALEIGH, NC
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Military is having trouble recruiting Americans to serve the country, leaders are concerned

WASHINGTO, D.C. — Military leaders told lawmakers they’re concerned because they’re having trouble recruiting Americans to serve the country. By the end of 2022, the active duty military will be at its smallest size since the creation of the all-volunteer force, according to Congressional testimony. Leaders said that’s partly because they’re in the most challenging recruiting environment they’ve faced in that time.
MILITARY

