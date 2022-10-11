Read full article on original website
Related
Putin says mobilised troops will be ready in two weeks as he warns Nato against ‘global catastrophe’ – as it happened
Russian president says any direct clash with Nato troops would be ‘global catastrophe’ as he says 220,000 will be called up
Suspect, 15, in custody over latest US mass shooting
The gunman believed to have killed five people in North Carolina in America's latest mass shooting is a 15-year-old boy, in critical condition after being shot by police, officials said Friday. The North Carolina shooting occurred after a jury earlier in the day rejected the death penalty and backed life imprisonment for Nikolas Cruz, who shot and killed 17 people at a Florida high school in 2018.
Joe Biden Sticking With Controversial Adviser Who Urged Warmer Ties With Saudi Arabia
Brett McGurk, who planned the president's recent trip to the nation, faces calls to testify in Congress. But the White House told HuffPost that Biden still trusts him.
Brazil polls facing Bolsonaro backlash after election miss
Brazilian polling companies have been facing threats of a crackdown after their surveys for the election's first round significantly understated the support for the president and his allies
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Military is having trouble recruiting Americans to serve the country, leaders are concerned
WASHINGTO, D.C. — Military leaders told lawmakers they’re concerned because they’re having trouble recruiting Americans to serve the country. By the end of 2022, the active duty military will be at its smallest size since the creation of the all-volunteer force, according to Congressional testimony. Leaders said that’s partly because they’re in the most challenging recruiting environment they’ve faced in that time.
BMW to move production of electric minis from UK to China -The Times
Oct 14 (Reuters) - Automaker BMW (BMWG.DE) is set to move production of its electric minis from the United Kingdom to China, The Times reported on Friday. The company denied the Times report on moving production to China from the UK.
CARS・
Comments / 0