Davante Adams Apologizes for Shoving Stadium Worker to Ground

The Las Vegas wideout also expressed his regret in his postgame press conference.

Raiders receiver Davante Adams took to Twitter just after midnight Tuesday to apologize for shoving a man in the aftermath of his team’s 30–29 loss to the Chiefs on Monday Night Football.

“Sorry to the guy I pushed over after the game,” Adams wrote . Obviously very frustrated at the way the game ended and when he ran infront of me as I exited that was my reaction and I felt horrible immediately. Thats not me..MY APOLOGIES man hope you see this.”

The apology comes after Adams was seen walking toward the tunnel after the game when a person who appeared to be a media member or stadium worker ran in front of the receiver’s path. Adams reacted by shoving the man with two hands, sending the individual to the ground.

The Raiders wideout briefly paused to look at the man before continuing down the tunnel. A nearby security member helped the individual who was shoved to his feet.

Adams also apologized for his actions in the locker room after the game, explaining that he was taken by surprise by the man running in front of him and frustrated with the way the contest ended.

“He ran and jumped in front of me coming off the field and I bumped into him and kind of pushed him, and he ended up on the ground,” Adams told reporters . “So I want to say sorry to him for that because that was just frustration mixed with him literally just running in front of me. I shouldn’t have responded that way, but that’s how I initially responded so I want to apologize to him for that.”

The postgame incident marred an otherwise impressive game for Adams, who hauled in three catches for 124 yards and two touchdowns. His efforts proved to be in vain as the Raiders couldn’t overcome the late-game deficit and fell to 1–4 with the loss.

The fallout from the shove likely isn’t over as Adams is facing NFL discipline , including a possible suspension, for his actions, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero . The league is currently reviewing the situation and there is no timeline for when a decision will be made.

