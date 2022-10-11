ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scott, LA

Comments / 0

Related
KPEL 96.5

Can The Lafayette Parish School System Hold Parents Financially Responsible For Lockdowns?

The Lafayette Parish School System is looking into ways to further hold students and their parents responsible for major threats that lock down district schools. At Wednesday night's LPSS school board meeting, board member Dr. Tehmi Chassion, who represents District 4, asked the district's attorney if the school system could seek restitution from parents whose children force lockdowns and major responses from law enforcement over threats posted to social media and elsewhere.
LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Education
City
Scott, LA
KPEL 96.5

Four-Day School Weeks Could Be Coming To Acadia Parish Schools

A growing trend in parts of the country - including some parishes in Louisiana - is a shift to shortened work weeks. Avoyelles Parish was one of the first in the state to make the shift back in 2019. Their school board voted to eliminate classes on Mondays. Caldwell and Franklin Parishes have adopted the new 4-day model, and others have considered it.
ACADIA PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana middle school on lockdown after social media threat

Paul Breaux Middle School in Lafayette is under lockdown for the second time in as many weeks after a threat was made Monday via social media. Police are on the scene, and are also dealing with another incident at the school. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
WAFB.com

Authorities: Suspect posed as nurse to steal from hospital staff

Lafayette, LA (KPLC) - Lafayette authorities are asking the public for help identifying a suspect they say posed as a nurse to gain access to secure areas of a hospital, then steal from hospital staff. Lafayette Crime Stoppers says the suspect stole a nurse’s wallet on Sept. 1, then used...
LAFAYETTE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus K12#Linus High School#Highschool#Acadiana High School On#Klfy
kadn.com

School threat consequences

Lafayette, La(KADN)- Lafayette High, Northside High, and Paul Breaux Middle have all recently had students arrested and charged with terrorizing. Lafayette District Attorney Don Landry says the threats are never taken lightly as officers try to rush to the schools quickly. "They are putting a lot of people's lives, not only those responding but those people that are out in the community. Speed that may be involved to get to the scene of one of these communications."
LAFAYETTE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Lockdown
KPEL 96.5

Franklin Teenager Busted for Shooting Up a House and a Car

A 15-year-old teenager has been arrested in connection with a shooting incident that happened in the early morning hours of Saturday, October 1. Franklin Police Department Chief Morris Beverly says that around 12:45 that Saturday morning someone started firing shots. Those shots ended up in a house and vehicle. He says no one was injured.
FRANKLIN, LA
kalb.com

Opelousas man arrested for drug possession in Creola

CREOLA, La. (KALB) - A man from Opelousas was arrested for possessing illegal narcotics during a traffic stop in Creola. The Creola Police Department said Prescott Dargin, 26, was pulled over near Highway 167 near Oak Lane on Oct. 7. CPD said they smelled the odor of marijuana during the stop. They also learned that Dargin had active warrants for his arrest out of St. Landry and Rapides Parish.
OPELOUSAS, LA
kadn.com

Opelousas police hits the streets to confront shooting suspects

Opelousas police hits the streets to confront shooting suspects. An update to a story we brought you exclusively on News15 - the Opelousas Police Department is celebrating a big “win” after confiscating multiple firearms that could be linked to past shootings. News15’s Gabrielle Riles rode along with police...
OPELOUSAS, LA
KPEL 96.5

KPEL 96.5

Lafayette, LA
19K+
Followers
18K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

96.5 KPEL has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy