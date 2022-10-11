Read full article on original website
wrestlingrumors.net
Huge Title Change Takes Place On Monday Night Raw
He who hath the gold. There are a lot of titles in WWE and some of them are among the most famous in all of wrestling. Winning such titles can make a hue difference for anyone, even if they have held the gold before. It means something to see a title change hands under any circumstances, and that took place again this week, albeit with some shenanigans before the match.
wrestlinginc.com
Brock Lesnar Returns To Raw And Attacks Top WWE Star
Brock Lesnar returned to WWE programming on the October 10 season premiere episode of "Raw." Lesnar made a surprise entrance before Seth Rollins could make his way to the ring for his scheduled title match against United States Champion Bobby Lashley. Lesnar confronted Lashley in the ring and attacked him after a few words, possibly setting up a match between the two for the upcoming Crown Jewel premium live event in November.
wrestlingrumors.net
Ronda Rousey Praises Monday Night Raw Star, Calls Him “Amazingly Talented”
He has a fan. There are some very talented stars on the WWE roster who never get the chance that they deserve. For one reason or another, they are often either left on the sidelines or used as little more than someone to put over bigger stars. Oftentimes they need someone to go to bat for them and now one such star has gotten an endorsement from a top name.
Bray Wyatt WWE Faction To Include Familiar Face? Return Rumors Swirl
Bray Wyatt (real name Windham Rotunda) returned to WWE on Saturday night at the “Extreme Rules” premium live event. The moment, which came after rampant speculation regarding WWE’s “white rabbit” teases, blew the roof off Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia and sent social media into a frenzy.
wrestlingrumors.net
WWE Confirms Return Of Missing Superstar
Another homecoming. There have been several changes to WWE’s roster in recent months and they moves continue all over the company. Wrestlers have been coming and going from one roster to the other, along with a bunch of wrestlers coming back to WWE after a hiatus for one reason or another. Now WWE has announced that another name will be coming back to the company.
411mania.com
The Good Brothers Make WWE Return on Raw, Reunite With AJ Styles
The Good Brothers are back on WWE TV, making their return on Raw to reunite with AJ Styles. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson returned on tonight’s show after AJ Styles came out to tease joining The Judgment Day. Styles said that he needed family and hugged Finn Balor, but then revealed that he was actually talking about Gallows and Anderson who came out and attacked the heel group.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Who Is Training Logan Paul For WWE Crown Jewel
Stand back! There's a YouTuber coming through. PWInsider is reporting that former WWE Cruiserweight Champions Shane Helms and Drew Gulak are training Logan Paul for his upcoming Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match against Roman Reigns. It is possible others have had a hand in Paul's training but Helms and Gulak's names have come up the most.
stillrealtous.com
Possible Spoiler On Former WWE Star Debuting On AEW Dynamite
The AEW roster is loaded with talented wrestlers as well as talented broadcasters and recently there’s been a lot of talk about Renee Paquette possibly joining All Elite Wrestling. It was reported that Renee Paquette turned down an offer to return to WWE and that people in WWE believe...
wrestlinginc.com
GCW Owner Hopes Stephanie McMahon Will Lend Him WWE Star
Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) owner Brett Lauderdale has been pictured with WWE Chairwoman Stephanie McMahon in the past, and the promoter has now suggested that he'd like to utilize his "in" with the executive to bring a "WWE Raw" star to his promotion. On Twitter, Lauderdale revealed that he was...
stillrealtous.com
Hulk Hogan’s Reaction To Shawn Michaels Overselling At SummerSlam 2005 Revealed
Shawn Michaels and Hulk Hogan are two of the biggest names in the history of the wrestling business and there was a lot of anticipation heading into their SummerSlam main event in 2005. However, when the bell finally rang Shawn Michaels spent the majority of the match overselling Hulk Hogan’s offense which produced some hilarious results at times. The match is still talked about to this day, but it could be argued that the match gets talked about for all the wrong reasons.
wrestlingrumors.net
WATCH: Mustafa Ali Says “I’m Done”
He’s done? With so much talent on WWE, it can be difficult to find time for a lot of wrestlers to get in the ring or even on television. It can be frustrating for some stars who are unable to appear on any of the shows and in some cases it can cause some problems for those wrestlers. That might be the case again with a star who has a history with not appearing on WWE TV for a long time.
ringsidenews.com
Bray Wyatt Could Be Working with Released WWE Superstar
Bray Wyatt made his WWE comeback after more than a year of absence. Last Saturday at Extreme Rules, he made his return following the Fight Pit Match between Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins. Wyatt’s father Mike Rotunda recently Indicated via social media that a released WWE superstar joining forces with his son in WWE.
Yardbarker
Ric Flair comments on Bray Wyatt, Sammy Guevara, AEW backstage issues
On the latest "To Be The Man" podcast, WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair took some fan questions. Here are some highlights:. "I'm happy he's back. I think he's an extremely talented guy. I never understood why he was gone to begin with, but I'm glad he's back. I think he's very talented. Like I said, one of the classiest guys that you'll meet in the business today."
wrestlinginc.com
Gangrel Recalls How Steve Blackman And JBL Handled Backstage Dispute
At a time when tempers have recently flared behind the curtain in AEW, WWE Attitude Era legend Gangrel is reflecting on how his former WWE Attitude Era colleagues handled interpersonal heat backstage during his tenure with the company. "We didn't see a lot of backstage fights," Gangrel told K&S Wrestlefest....
wrestlingrumors.net
Surprise Title Change Takes Place On AEW Dynamite
It’s a big deal. There are all kinds of championships in wrestling today and several of them are among the most important in all of the industry. Winning a championship can change the way a wrestler’s career works and it can make a world of difference in what they are doing. This week saw a huge moment for a popular AEW star, as he has won his first major title.
tjrwrestling.net
Kurt Angle Names His “Greatest WWE Superstar Of All Time”
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has named his pick for the title of “greatest WWE Superstar of all time,” picking someone he’s very familiar with. Kurt Angle has seen and done it all during his wrestling career. The Olympic gold medallist made it to the top of both WWE and TNA during his time competing and has shared the ring with everyone from The Rock, Steve Austin, Brock Lesnar, and Shawn Michaels, to Sting, Samoa Joe, and AJ Styles.
wrestlingrumors.net
WRESTLING RUMOR: How WWE And USA Currently View Monday Night Raw
They’re doing something right. WWE is a huge wrestling company and its two flagship programs air on major networks. This includes SmackDown on FOX and Monday Night Raw on USA, both of which receive major attention every single week. WWE has to work hard to make sure that the networks are happy and now they have some good news on one of those fronts.
wrestlingrumors.net
AEW Star Makes Surprise Return After Four Month Absence
Welcome home. There are a lot of ways to bring a wrestler back after time away from the company and one of the best is as a surprise partner. That is something that can do well on its own but there are ways to sweeten it even more. Bringing someone back in the right place can make it even better and that is what took place this week to some very positive result.
wrestlingrumors.net
AEW’s Paige VanZant’s Trainer Claims She Has Stopped Wrestling Training
Maybe later? Wrestling has a long history of athletes from other sports coming in and trying their hands at something else. It has been hit and miss throughout history, with certain sports doing it better than others. Mixed martial arts has some of the better success, but now one of the more prominent fighters turned wrestlers seems to have have dropped wrestling, at least for the time being.
Yardbarker
AEW Dynamite Results (10/12): Chris Jericho vs. Bryan Danielson
All Elite Wrestling will deliver a star-studded episode of AEW Dynamite on October 12. Live from Toronto, Canada, Chris Jericho will defend the ROH World Championship against Bryan Danielson. Plus, Orange Cassidy will challenge PAC for the AEW All-Atlantic Championship. Elsewhere on the show, Jungle Boy will battle Luchasaurus, among other bouts.
